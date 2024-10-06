SEC, Charles Schwab, Tauro Markets, and More: Executive Moves of the Week

This week, the number of executive appointments, promotions, and exits across various financial sectors significantly increased. Scope Prime onboarded industry veteran Gaby Kanj to focus on operations; newly launched Tauro Markets enlisted Carla Nemr as the Commercial Chief; Sam Chaney joined M4Markets a month after his departure from NAGA.

Marex Prime Services brought an ex-IG Prime executive for Dubai Push; 26 Degrees’ EMEA Commercial Chief departed two weeks after the Regional CEO’s exit; SEC Enforcement Chief Gurbir Grewal exited the commission after three years, and Trive appointed a new Head of Sales.

Meanwhile, Direct Trading Technologies named the Former ATC Brokers as the Head of Business Development; Charles Schwab’s CEO is stepping down after 30 years at the firm; and LSEG now has a new Head of FX Product and Liquidity. Also, GO Markets appointed a new Head of Sales, as CoinShares, a digital asset manager in Europe, announced significant changes to its executive team.

Executive Moves of the Week

Scope Prime Onboards Veteran with Over 30 Years’ Experience

Scope Prime, the institutional liquidity unit under the Rostro Group, onboarded Gaby Kanj, an industry veteran with over thirty years of experience. In the new role, Kanj will focus on Scope Prime’s operations in the Middle East and North African markets.

Daniel Lawrance, Chief Executive Officer at Scope Prime, Source: LinkedIn

He will be responsible for strengthening the company’s existing client relationship team in the region. The appointment came only a day after Scope Prime hired Lochlan White, the former EMEA Chief Commercial Officer of 26 Degrees, in a similar role but with a global scope.

“Gaby brings with him a wealth of industry, product, and regional experience that will provide significant value to the MENA team at Scope Prime,” said Daniel Lawrance, the CEO of Scope Prime.

Display more about Scope Prime's appointment of Gaby Kanj.

Newly Launched Tauro Markets Onboards Carla Nemr as Commercial Chief

Carla Nemr, who left Tickmill earlier this year, joined the newly launched forex and contracts for differences (CFDs) broker Tauro Markets as its Chief Commercial Officer, Finance Magnates learned exclusively.

Carla Nemr, Source: LinkedIn

Her primary responsibility in the brokerage firm will be developing and executing global commercial strategies. She will also work closely with the management board and shareholders to ensure the broker’s long-term vision aligns with the broader goals of the Synervest Group, the broker's financial backer.

Highlight more about Tauro Markets' onboarding of Carla Nemr as Commercial Chief.

Sam Chaney Joins M4Markets a Month after His Departure from NAGA

Sam Chaney, who left the NAGA Group last month, joined forex and contracts for differences (CFDs) broker M4Markets as the new Commercial Director. The broker highlighted that the appointment comes as it moves “into its next stage of expansion.”

Source: LinkedIn

M4Markets expects to leverage Chaney’s expertise around the global financial scene and clients’ needs, which makes him “especially qualified” to direct company activities. His focus will be on strengthening the broker’s global presence and opening up new prospects in developing areas.

Learn more about Sam Chaney's Transition to M4Markets from NAGA.

Marex Prime Services Taps Ex-IG Prime Exec for Dubai Push

Marex Prime Services, a division of financial services platform Marex, expanded its services into Dubai, marking another step in the company's Middle East growth strategy. Moreover, the firm has appointed Mazen Najjar, a veteran with over 12 years of experience in financial services and prime brokerage sales across the MENA region, to spearhead its institutional sales efforts.

Mazen Najjar, Source: LinkedIn

Najjar joined Marex after a six-year tenure at IG Prime, where he drove growth through product launches and developing partnerships with B2B clients. In his new role, Najjar will be tasked with developing and implementing Marex Prime Services' regional sales strategy.

Delve deeper into Marex Prime Services' expansion and the appointment of Mazen Najjar.

26 Degrees’ EMEA Commercial Chief Departs 2 Weeks after Regional CEO’s Exit

Lochlan White, who was the Chief Commercial Officer of EMEA at the Cyprus office of 26 Degrees, left the company to join Scope Prime in a similar role. The departure came only a couple of weeks after the resignation of Riana Chaili, the company’s EMEA CEO.

Lochlan White, Chief Commercial Officer of EMEA at 26 Degrees

The exit of two top executives within such a short period and the company’s delay in officially naming replacements raise questions about 26 Degrees' Cyprus operations. Notably, the company obtained a license from the Cyprus regulator last year.

Find out more about 26 Degrees' EMEA Commercial Chief from the company to Scope Prime.

SEC Enforcement Chief Gurbir Grewal Exits After Three Years

Gurbir Grewal, the Director of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Division of Enforcement, is leaving the agency. His departure marks the end of a three-year tenure marked by significant enforcement actions. Deputy Director Sanjay Wadhwa will take over as Acting Director, with Chief Counsel Sam Waldon stepping into the role of Acting Deputy Director.

Gurbir Grewal, Source: SEC

According to the regulator’s statement, SEC Chair Gary Gensler praised both Grewal and Wadhwa, highlighting their commitment to investor protection and market integrity. He also expressed confidence in Sam Waldon, who will assume the role of Acting Deputy Director.

Investigate more about the exit of SEC's Director of Enforcement Division, Gurbir Grewal.

Trive Appoints Head of Sales, Bringing over Five Years of Industry Experience

Sunny Lethyy joined Trive International as the new Head of Sales. Her appointment followed several years of experience in financial companies across different regions. Before joining Trive International, Lethyy worked as Director of Corporate Partnerships at an International Financial Company, a position she held for eight months in Vietnam.

Sunny Lethyy, Source: LinkedIn

Her responsibilities included partner program development and corporate partnership management. She served as Country Manager at AUS Global in the United Arab Emirates for about one year, focusing on business development and direct sales. Earlier, she was Country Manager at GTC Global Trade Capital Ltd in the UAE, a role she held for over one year, where she was responsible for risk analysis and business development.

Discover more about Trive's appointment of Sunny Lethyy as the new Head of Sales.

Direct Trading Technologies Appoints Former ATC Brokers Head of Business Development

Isabella Mannucci assumed the role of Institutional Sales Director for the UK and LATAM at Direct Trading Technologies LTD. Mannucci has an extensive background in sales and business development. Before joining Direct Trading Technologies, she held several positions in the financial sector.

Isabella Mannucci, Source: LinkedIn

Most recently, she was the Head of Business Development for LATAM at ATC Brokers for nine months. Prior to her role at ATC Brokers, Mannucci served as a Senior Partner Sales professional at Trade Nation for nearly a year. This position was based in London and was conducted in a hybrid work setting.

Learn more about Isabella Mannucci's new role as Institutional Sales Director for the UK and LATAM at Direct Trading Technologies.

CEO Steps Down after 30 Years at Charles Schwab, Rick Wurster to Lead

This week, Charles Schwab announced that CEO Walt Bettinger would retire at the end of December 2024. Bettinger, who has led the company since 2008, will step down from his role but will remain as co-chair of the board.

Walt Bettinger, Source: LinkedIn

Charles Schwab’s President, Rick Wurster, will take over as CEO on January 1, 2025. Bettinger cited his upcoming 65th birthday as a reason for stepping aside. In a statement, he expressed confidence in Wurster’s leadership and mentioned their long-term collaboration over the past eight years.

Explore more about the exit of Charles Schwab's CEO Bettinger.

New Head of FX Product and Liquidity at LSEG Brings City FX eTrading Expertise

Simon Jones is taking on a new role as Head of FX Product and Liquidity at the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), a significant step forward in his career within the foreign exchange sector.

Before joining LSEG, Jones held several notable positions. Most recently, he served as Chief Growth Officer at 360 Trading Networks for over seven years in London. In this role, he focused on driving business growth and expanding market reach.

Show more about Simon Jones' new role as Head of FX Product at LSEG.

GO Markets Appoints Head of Sales Following Five-Year Tenure at Pepperstone

Richa Kawra announced her new position as Head of Sales at GO Markets. This role marks a new chapter in her career. Commenting on her new position, Kawra wrote: "I'm excited to announce that I’ve joined GO Markets as the Head of Sales today! With it comes an incredible opportunity to drive growth in a competitive landscape."

Richa Kawra, Source: LinkedIn

Before joining GO Markets, Kawra worked at Pepperstone for over five years, holding several key positions. She served as Premium Client Relations for four years, focusing on strategic planning and consultative approaches.

Highlight more about Go Market's appointment of Richa Kawra as the new Head of Sales.

CoinShares Announces Leadership Changes, Group General Counsel Departs

CoinShares, a digital asset manager in Europe, announced changes to its executive team. Group General Counsel Graeme Dickson stepped down from his role. CoinShares' leadership team is now focused on finding a suitable replacement to steer the legal department during the transition period.

Graeme Dickson, Source: LinkedIn

Dickson, who served as Group General Counsel, has reportedly exited the firm to pursue other career opportunities. His departure is effective immediately, and he will no longer be part of the company's Executive Management Committee.

Show more about CoinShares' new leadership changes.