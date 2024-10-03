Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

26 Degrees’ EMEA Commercial Chief Departs 2 Weeks after Regional CEO’s Exit

Thursday, 03/10/2024 | 07:38 GMT by Arnab Shome
  • Lochlan White, who was associated with Gavin White-led 26 Degrees for 11 years, has joined Scope Prime.
  • 26 Degrees is yet to name its new Cyprus office CEO and CCO.
Lochlan White, who was the Chief Commercial Officer of EMEA at the Cyprus office of 26 Degrees, has left the company to join Scope Prime in a similar role. The departure came only a couple of weeks after the resignation of Riana Chaili, the company’s EMEA CEO.

The exit of two top executives within such a short period, and the company’s delay in officially naming any replacements, raises questions about 26 Degrees' Cyprus operations. Notably, the company obtained a license from the Cyprus regulator last year.

Departure after a Long Tenure

White was associated with 26 Degrees, which is run by Gavin White as the Group CEO, for the past 11 years. He joined in late 2023 as the Director of Marketing at the Sydney office of 26 Degrees (then Invast Global). He moved out of marketing, first becoming the Director of Prime Services in late 2019, and later the Head of Prime Services for the APAC region.

In July 2021, he transitioned to the EMEA side of 26 Degrees’ business, relocating to the Cyprus office, where he took on the role of Chief Commercial Officer, a position he held for over two years.

New Role at Scope Prime

White has now joined Scope Prime, which is part of the Rostro Group, as Chief Commercial Officer. According to an official press release shared with Finance Magnates, he will be based in Cyprus.

In his new role, White will work with Scope Prime’s teams around the world and help them engage with counterparties looking to access the company’s liquidity.

While executives are leaving 26 Degrees, Scope Prime has been expanding its team. Earlier this year, the company appointed Andrew Taylor as Head of APAC and Mirian Rostian as Head of South East Asia, with plans for further appointments in the coming months.

“In recent months, we have made a series of senior hires globally as we look to grow our institutional liquidity offering,” said v, CEO of Scope Prime. “Adding Lochlan as CCO will be instrumental in ensuring the team can operate within a robust framework, allowing even more institutional counterparties to connect with our liquidity pools seamlessly.”

Topics
Scope Markets
26 Degrees
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab Shome
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab is an electronics engineer-turned-financial editor. He entered the industry covering the cryptocurrency market for Finance Magnates and later expanded his reach to forex as well. He is passionate about the changing regulatory landscape on financial markets and keenly follows the disruptions in the industry with new-age technologies.
