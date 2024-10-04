Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Exclusive: Newly Launched Tauro Markets Onboards Carla Nemr as Commercial Chief

Friday, 04/10/2024 | 04:44 GMT by Arnab Shome
  • Nemr, who has already joined the role, will develop and execute global commercial strategies for the broker.
  • She is based in Dubai but will be travelling to various key markets.
Carla Nemr, Chief Commercial Officer at Tauro Markets
Carla Nemr, Chief Commercial Officer at Tauro Markets

Carla Nemr, who left Tickmill earlier this year, has joined newly launched forex and contracts for differences (CFDs) broker Tauro Markets as its Chief Commercial Officer, Finance Magnates learned exclusively.

Building a Strong Leadership Team

Her primary responsibility in the brokerage is to develop and execute global commercial strategies. She will further work closely with the management board and shareholders to ensure the broker’s long-term vision aligns with the broader goals of the Synervest Group, a financial backer of the broker.

However, her immediate focus will be to create a roadmap for the newly launched broker’s commercial strategy and streamline both internal and external processes to optimise operations.

“My role is to make sure we have a clear plan that helps us grow steadily, focusing on practical steps that will lead to lasting success,” Nemr told Finance Magnates. “I’ll be working to align our technology, operations, and market strategy to help Tauro Markets stand out worldwide.”

A New Broker by a Known Face

Tauro Markets has been launched recently by Alexander Oelfke, the former CEO of BDSwiss, who is also heading it as the Chief Executive. The other two co-founders of the platform are David Dubrulle and Konstantin Oelfke.

Alexander Oelfke, CEO and Co-founder of Tauro Markets
Alexander Oelfke, CEO and Co-founder of Tauro Markets

The brokerage is headquartered in Dubai and already has a team of more than 100 staff across various locations and roles.

Nemr, who has already assumed her new role, is based at the Dubai headquarters of the broker, but due to the global nature of her responsibilities, she will be travelling to various key markets throughout the year.

In an exclusive interview with Finance Magnates, Oelfke revealed that Tauro Markets is “in the process of establishing teams in the LATAM and APAC regions.” Furthermore, the broker is now regulated in Mauritius, Kuwait, and St. Vincent & the Grenadines and is in the process of applying for more licences.

Nemr left Tickmill after spending about eight years with the company. She joined the broker as the Head of Global Business Development and separated as the Chief Business Development Officer. She has over two decades of sales experience across industries and has also worked with other retail brokerage brands, including Amana Capital, FXTM, and Alpari.

Topics
executive move
Tauro Markets
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab Shome
  • 6527 Articles
  • 87 Followers
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab is an electronics engineer-turned-financial editor. He entered the industry covering the cryptocurrency market for Finance Magnates and later expanded his reach to forex as well. He is passionate about the changing regulatory landscape on financial markets and keenly follows the disruptions in the industry with new-age technologies.
  • 6527 Articles
  • 87 Followers

