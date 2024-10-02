Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

> Trive Appoints Head of Sales, Bringing over Five Years of Industry Experience

Wednesday, 02/10/2024 | 09:32 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Sunny Lethyy was recently Director of Corporate Partnerships in Vietnam at a Financial company.
  • Recently, Arkadius Materla has stepped into the role of CEO for the 'Trive Hub' division.
Sunny Lethyy

Sunny Lethyy announced on LinkedIn today (Wednesday) that she is joining Trive International as the new Head of Sales. Her appointment follows several years of experience in financial companies across different regions.

Lethyy Joins Trive

Commenting on her new role, Lethyy wrote: “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head of Sales at Trive International.”

Before joining Trive International, Lethyy worked as Director of Corporate Partnerships at an International Financial Company, a position she held for eight months in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Her responsibilities included partner program development and corporate partnership management.

She served as Country Manager at AUS Global in the United Arab Emirates for about one year, focusing on business development and direct sales.

Earlier, she was Country Manager at GTC Global Trade Capital Ltd in the UAE, a role she held for over one year, where she was responsible for risk analysis and business development.

Lethyy’s previous experience includes about three years as Global Business Development Manager at Mohicans Markets in Dubai.

Finance Magnates reported that Arkadius Materla, who was appointed Managing Director at Admirals earlier this year, has chosen to step down from this position. He has returned to Trive, where he previously worked for over a decade as Country Manager for Germany.

Materla will assume the role of CEO for the "Trive Hub" division, focusing on Partner Business and Business Development in Europe.

Trive South Africa Launches Derivatives

Trive South Africa has commenced the onboarding of derivatives trading clients. The company operates under a license from the Financial Sector Conduct Authority and is led by Marius Grobler, who previously held the position of Chief Operating Officer for Trive in the MENA region.

In addition to offering the MetaTrader 4 and 5 platforms, Trive South Africa plans to introduce a copy trading feature called Trive Social and is also developing its own proprietary trading platform.

Grobler, now serving as the CEO of Trive South Africa, stated that the company aims to position itself as a leading choice for derivatives trading in the region.

Topics
industry move
executive moves
executive move
retail
Trive
moves
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
  • 992 Articles
  • 9 Followers
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
  • 992 Articles
  • 9 Followers

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

