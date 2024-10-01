Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

GO Markets Appoints Head of Sales Following Five-Year Tenure at Pepperstone

GO Markets Appoints Head of Sales Following Five-Year Tenure at Pepperstone

Tuesday, 01/10/2024 | 11:25 GMT
  • Richa Kawra worked as a Corporate Relationship Manager at AFEX in Melbourne .
  • Recently, the firm partnered with Currencycloud to automate deposits, withdrawals, and FX rates.
Richa Kawra has announced her new position as Head of Sales at GO Markets today (Tuesday) on LinkedIn. This role marks a new chapter in her career.

Commenting on her new position, Kawra wrote: "I'm excited to announce that I’ve joined GO Markets as the Head of Sales today! With it comes an incredible opportunity to drive growth in a competitive landscape."

New Head of Sales

Richa Kawra
Richa Kawra, Head of Sales at GO Markets, Source: LinkedIn

Before joining GO Markets, Kawra worked at Pepperstone for over five years. Her tenure included several key positions. She served as Premium Client Relations for four years, focusing on strategic planning and consultative approaches.

Additionally, she held the role of Australian Regional Lead for two years, where she was responsible for sales coaching and management.

Prior to these roles, she worked as a Senior Trading Specialist in Australia for nearly two years. Her responsibilities in this position included strategic planning and other relevant skills.

Kawra has also volunteered as a Partnerships Coordinator for TEDxMelbourne for nine months, where she was involved in managing key performance indicators.

Before her time at Pepperstone, she served as a Corporate Relationship Manager at AFEX for one and a half years, also in Melbourne.

Earlier, another Pepperstone veteran joined GO Markets. Victor Zachariades, a seasoned FX executive, has recently taken a position on the Board of Directors of GO Markets Ltd, the Cyprus-based company operating under the GO Markets brand in Europe with a CySEC license, as reported by Finance Magnates.

Zachariades served as the Managing Director of EU for Pepperstone from 2019 to 2022. Afterward, he held a key leadership role at Alpaca’s Cyprus operation and has worked with financial institutions like Libertex Group, FxPro, and TFI Markets.

Multi-Currency Operations Launch

GO Markets has partnered with Currencycloud to streamline multi-currency business operations. This collaboration aims to automate client deposits and withdrawals while providing real-time, competitive foreign exchange rates through an API.

Central to this partnership is a virtual multi-currency account, which enables GO Markets to accept wire payments via local and SWIFT payment methods. The approach enhances fund upload efficiency through the automation capabilities of Currencycloud's platform.

