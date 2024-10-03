Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Marex Prime Services Taps Ex-IG Prime Exec for Dubai Push

Thursday, 03/10/2024 | 09:38 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • The company appointed Mazen Najjar to lead institutional sales and opened new office.
  • The move strengthens firm's Middle East presence, targets growing institutional client base
From left: Jack Seibald and Mazen Najjar, Marex
From left: Jack Seibald and Mazen Najjar, Marex

Marex Prime Services, a division of financial services platform Marex, announced today (Thursday) its expansion into Dubai, marking another step in the company's Middle East growth strategy.

Marex Ramps Up Middle East Operations, Names Najjar to Lead Dubai Team

Moreover, the firm has appointed Mazen Najjar, a veteran with over 12 years of experience in financial services and prime brokerage sales across the MENA region, to spearhead its institutional sales efforts. Najjar joins Marex after a six-year tenure at IG Prime, where he was driving growth through product launches and developing partnerships with B2B clients.

In his new role, Najjar will be tasked with developing and implementing Marex Prime Services' regional sales strategy, with a focus on providing localized support and tailored prime brokerage solutions to a diverse client base including banks, hedge funds, investment managers, and family offices.

Shahab Hashemi, CEO (MENA) at Marex
Shahab Hashemi, CEO (MENA) at Marex

"This strategic move strengthens our current operations and better positions us to meet the evolving needs of our clients in the region,” Shahab Hashemi, CEO (MENA) at Marex, commented. “Incorporating prime services to our offering allows us to deliver more tailored and localized solutions to hedge funds, family offices and other institutional clients."

The establishment of a dedicated presence in Dubai complements Marex's existing operations in the Middle East region and is expected to strengthen the firm's position in the competitive prime brokerage market.

Just yesterday (Wednesday), Marex Group announced its agreement to acquire Aarna Capital Limited for Middle East clearing business. Based in Abu Dhabi, Aarna Capital provides clearing, execution and risk management solutions.

"This is an exciting time for our prime services team, and I'm looking forward to building on Marex's achievements and delivering tailored prime brokerage solutions to our clients,” Najjar himself expressed enthusiasm about his new role.

Exec Moves

Marex has recently made several other key executive changes. In June, the company announced Liz Barrett as the new Group Head of HR, starting June 24, 2023. Barrett, who brings over twenty years of experience in financial services, has a robust background in global business operations, organizational change, and culture initiatives. She succeeds Karen Neffar, who has left the company to explore new opportunities.

Additionally, in March, Marex enhanced its Group Board by appointing John Pietrowicz. Previously serving as the Chief Financial Officer at CME Group, Pietrowicz's extensive background in financial markets and regulatory frameworks adds significant value to Marex. The company noted that his deep expertise in corporate finance, accounting, and mergers and acquisitions will help Marex effectively manage the intricate aspects of market dynamics and compliance demands.

About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 1831 Articles
  • 41 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 1831 Articles
  • 41 Followers

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24.

