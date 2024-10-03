Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Sam Chaney Joins M4Markets a Month after His Departure from NAGA

Sam Chaney Joins M4Markets a Month after His Departure from NAGA

Thursday, 03/10/2024 | 11:00 GMT by Arnab Shome
  • He joined the broker as the new Commercial Director.
  • His focus will be on strengthening the broker’s global presence and opening up new prospects in developing areas.
Sam Chaney

Sam Chaney, who left the NAGA Group last month, has joined forex and contracts for differences (CFDs) broker M4Markets as the new Commercial Director. The broker highlighted that the appointment came as it moved “into its next stage of expansion.”

Growth Prospects of M4Markets

M4Markets expects to leverage Chaney’s expertise around the global financial scene and clients’ needs, which makes him “especially qualified” to direct company activities. His focus will be on strengthening the broker’s global presence and opening up new prospects in developing areas.

“This is a unique opportunity to help rebuild and expand on a strong company foundation,” Chaney said in a statement highlighting his new role, adding that “I look forward to working with the team to deliver exceptional results and drive the company to new heights.”

The offerings of M4Markets include trading services with CFDs on forex, commodities, indices, shares, and cryptocurrencies. It has also strengthened its regulatory standing, gaining licences from regulators in the United Arab Emirates, Cyprus, Seychelles, and South Africa.

Finance Magnates last year reported that the operator of M4Markets acquired the operations of Tixee, another CFDs broker then operating in the EU and globally. Although neither broker revealed the terms of the acquisition, according to the Seychelles-registered website of Tixee, it had over 155,000 registered clients from over 115 countries.

An Experienced Executive

Chaney is an experienced executive who brings more than ten years of experience in the CFDs and financial services sector to his new role at M4Markets.

He served as Chief Commercial Officer of NAGA for more than a year and was based in its London office, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before that, he was the Head of Sales Development at Infinox for five years. His other industry experience includes being the Head of Sales for Institutional FX and CFDs at Hantec Markets and the Sales Manager of FX and CFDs at OANDA Europe.

“We’re confident that Sam’s leadership will play a key role in shaping the future of our business,” said Oscar Asly, CEO of M4Markets. “His extensive experience in scaling companies and expanding market share will be instrumental in driving our long-term goals.”

Arnab Shome
Arnab Shome
Arnab Shome
Arnab is an electronics engineer-turned-financial editor. He entered the industry covering the cryptocurrency market for Finance Magnates and later expanded his reach to forex as well. He is passionate about the changing regulatory landscape on financial markets and keenly follows the disruptions in the industry with new-age technologies.
