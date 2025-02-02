Deribit, Sterling Trading Tech, Finalto, and More: Executive Moves of the Week

In this week's executive moves roundup, Jean-David Péquignot to lead Deribit's Global Commercial Strategy; Sterling Trading enlists Chris Contrino to boost Global Growth; Finalto's Group CEO Matthew Maloney stepped down; NinjaTrader named Jennifer Marszalek as Chief People Officer.

Additionally, Rostro appointed a new Finance Chief and Trading Head; Tradu named Philip Manning as Chairman of the UK Board; while ActivTrades brought Laurent McClintock as Head of Business Development & Partnerships (UK).

Jean-David Péquignot to Lead Deribit's Global Commercial Strategy

Kicking off our executive move coverage this week, the cryptocurrency derivatives exchange Deribit appointed Jean-David Péquignot as Chief Commercial Officer. His experience gained at some of the world's largest banks, including Barclays and Westpac, is expected to strengthen the firm's institutional presence and global market position.

Jean-David Péquignot, Source: LinkedIn

Péquignot, who brings over two decades of financial sector experience, will oversee the exchange's global sales and marketing initiatives. The appointment comes as Deribit seeks to capitalize on the growing convergence between traditional finance and cryptocurrency markets.

Sterling Trading Enlists Chris Contrino to Boost Global Growth

Sterling Trading Tech, a provider of trading technology solutions, enlisted Chris Contrino to its business development team. In the new role, he will focus on the company's international expansion and product diversification efforts.

Chris Contrino, Source: LinkedIn

Contrino has substantial industry experience with Sterling, having most recently served as Customer Service Manager at Trading Technologies. His career also includes positions at Eventus and Fidessa, where he specialized in derivatives technology. The Brown University graduate also brings hands-on market experience from his time as a trader at The New York Mercantile Exchange.

Finalto's Group CEO Matthew Maloney Steps Down

In yet another major executive move this week, Finalto, owned by Hong Kong-based Gopher Investments, parted ways with Matthew Maloney, who stepped down as the Group's Chief Executive Officer. The reason for his departure remains unknown.

Matthew Maloney, Source: LinkedIn

In a post on their website, Finalto stated, “After ten years with the company, Matthew has chosen to move on to a new phase in his career, concluding a long tenure that has shaped various aspects of the organization. We extend our best wishes to Matthew in his future endeavors.”

NinjaTrader Names Jennifer Marszalek as Chief People Officer

Elsewhere, NinjaTrader onboarded experienced HR leader Jennifer Marszalek as the new Chief People Officer. The company is eying Marszalek's experience in building teams, which is expected to play a key role in its continued success.

Jennifer Marszalek, Source: LinkedIn

The appointment comes as NinjaTrader continues its rapid expansion, bringing in top executives to support its growing user base. CEO Martin Franchi highlighted Marszalek's strong background in HR and talent management across various industries.

Rostro Names New Finance Chief and Trading Head

Rostro Group, the parent company of the popular retail trading brand Scope, appointed two executives to senior positions. Demetra Charalambous has joined as Group Finance Director, while Sammy Christou has been named Managing Director of Systematic Market Making.

Charalambous, who will be based in Limassol, has held senior finance positions in the trading industry for the past decade and is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. She has worked as Head of Finance at Binance for the past three years. Previously, she held a similar position at eToro.

Tradu Names Philip Manning as Chairman of the UK Board

Additionally, Tradu, the multi-asset trading platform, brought seasoned financial expert Philip Manning as the Chairman of its UK Board. Manning's extensive 45-year career in financial services has seen him take on numerous leadership roles across the banking and investment sectors.

Philip Manning, Source: LinkedIn

In a LinkedIn post, Tradu mentioned: "With over 45 years of experience in consumer banking and financial services, Philip's distinguished career includes leadership roles at Citigroup, MBNA Europe, and Stratos Markets, as well as his continued work mentoring entrepreneurs."

ActivTrades Brings Laurent McClintock as Head of Business Development & Partnerships (UK)

Lastly, Laurent McClintock joined ActivTrades as Head of Business Development & Partnerships (UK). Before this, McClintock spent eight years at Pepperstone, holding several roles. He served as Sales Manager for the UK and EEA for over two years, where he was responsible for driving sales growth in the European region.

Laurent McClintock , Source: LinkedIn

Prior to that, he was Sales Team Leader for the UK and EEA for nearly three years and Relationship Manager for the UK and EEA for over three years. McClintock shared his thoughts on his new role at ActivTrades, stating: "This role presents an incredible opportunity to drive growth, build meaningful partnerships, and contribute to the success of an innovative and forward-thinking company."

