NinjaTrader Enlists HR Veteran Jennifer Marszalek as Chief People Officer

Wednesday, 29/01/2025 | 15:13 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • Marszalek previously served as Chief People Officer at Revolution Cannabis.
  • She also held leadership roles in Chicago-based firms Home Chef and Havas, where she was the VP of People and Chief Talent Officer, respectively.
NinjaTrader onboarded experienced HR leader Jennifer Marszalek as its new Chief People Officer, the company announced today (Wednesday). The company is eying Marszalek's experience in building teams, which is expected to play a key role in its continued success.

Strengthening Leadership Amid Growth

The appointment comes as NinjaTrader continues its rapid expansion, bringing in top executives to support its growing user base. CEO Martin Franchi highlighted Marszalek's strong background in HR and talent management across various industries.

"Jennifer brings an impressive background in HR and talent management and has several years of experience within various sectors," Franchi said.

"Her expertise and dedication to cultivating high-performing teams will be instrumental in furthering NinjaTrader's vision to build better futures for all traders by helping us deliver the best tools, support, and experiences to the rapidly growing retail futures trading community."

Jennifer Marszalek, Source: LinkedIn

With over a decade of experience, Marszalek has held HR leadership roles across tech, manufacturing, marketing, and retail. Most recently, she served as Chief People Officer at Revolution Cannabis, where she focused on organizational development and culture-building.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she also held the role of VP of People at Home Chef, a Chicago-based firm. Some of her other previous roles include serving as the Chief Talent Officer at the Chicago-based firm dubbed Havas, a position she held until 2019.

Building for the Future

Marszalek expressed enthusiasm about joining the company during this phase of transformation. "With a passion for building strong teams and dynamic cultures, I look forward to applying my experience to support NinjaTrader's mission," said Marszalek. "I'm excited to join NinjaTrader during this time of growth and innovation and help create an environment where our people and business can thrive."

Founded in 2003, NinjaTrader has become a major player in the retail futures trading space, serving over 1.9 million traders worldwide. The company offers a cloud-based trading platform accessible via desktop, mobile, and web, ensuring flexibility for traders.

With Marszalek stepping into her new role, NinjaTrader is poised to further solidify its position as a leader in the industry while enhancing its internal culture and talent development efforts.

About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared Kirui
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
