New ActivTrades Hire Brings over Eight Years of Experience from Pepperstone

Laurent McClintock announced today (Tuesday) on LinkedIn that he has joined ActivTrades as Head of Business Development & Partnerships (UK).

McClintock wrote: " I’m delighted to share that I’ve joined ActivTrades as Head of Business Development & Partnerships (UK)."

Leveraging Pepperstone Experience at ActivTrades

Laurent McClintock , Source: LinkedIn

Before this, McClintock spent eight years at Pepperstone, holding several roles. He served as Sales Manager for the UK and EEA for over two years, where he was responsible for driving sales growth in the European region.

Prior to that, he was Sales Team Leader for the UK and EEA for nearly three years, and Relationship Manager for the UK and EEA for over three years.

Bringing Diverse Experience

Earlier in his career, McClintock worked as a Junior Proprietary Trader at Amplify Trading for nearly a year. He also served as Assistant Manager at Le Parc Franglais Ltd for over three years. McClintock’s first role was as a Commis Chef at the House of Commons for one month.

McClintock shared his thoughts on his new role at ActivTrades, stating: "This role presents an incredible opportunity to drive growth, build meaningful partnerships, and contribute to the success of an innovative and forward-thinking company."

ActivTrades Gains New License, Appoints CEO for Mauritius

Meanwhile, ActivTrades has obtained a new regulatory license from the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius. This license expands the company's global reach and supports its international growth strategy.

With this addition, ActivTrades now operates under regulatory oversight in five jurisdictions, including the FCA in the UK, CMVM in Portugal, Bacen in Brazil, and SCB in the Bahamas. The move highlights the broker's commitment to offering secure and compliant trading solutions worldwide, as reported by Finance Magnates.

In a related development, Matteo Paganini has been appointed as CEO of ActivTrades' Mauritius division. According to Paganini’s LinkedIn post, this appointment is part of the company's strategy to expand into new markets. He will also continue as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) for ActivTrades Group, overseeing global operations and service delivery.