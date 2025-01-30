Former Westpac and Barclays Executive to Lead Deribit's Global Commercial Strategy

The cryptocurrency derivatives exchange Deribit, has appointed Jean-David Péquignot as Chief Commercial Officer (CMO). His experience, gained at some of the world's largest banks, including Barclays and Westpac, may help the company strengthen its institutional presence and global market position.

Péquignot, who brings over two decades of financial sector experience, will oversee the exchange Exchange An exchange is known as a marketplace that supports the trading of derivatives, commodities, securities, and other financial instruments.Generally, an exchange is accessible through a digital platform or sometimes at a tangible address where investors organize to perform trading. Among the chief responsibilities of an exchange would be to uphold honest and fair-trading practices. These are instrumental in making sure that the distribution of supported security rates on that exchange are effectiv An exchange is known as a marketplace that supports the trading of derivatives, commodities, securities, and other financial instruments.Generally, an exchange is accessible through a digital platform or sometimes at a tangible address where investors organize to perform trading. Among the chief responsibilities of an exchange would be to uphold honest and fair-trading practices. These are instrumental in making sure that the distribution of supported security rates on that exchange are effectiv Read this Term's global sales and marketing initiatives. The appointment comes as Deribit seeks to capitalize on the growing convergence between traditional finance and cryptocurrency markets.

"The convergence of traditional finance and crypto is opening unprecedented doors in the derivatives market," Péquignot said in a statement. "Deribit has the infrastructure, vision, and expertise to seize this moment and become the go-to platform for institutions seeking high-quality crypto trading solutions."

Prior to joining Deribit, Péquignot served at OSL for three and a half years, following senior positions at several major financial institutions including Barclays, Westpac, and Deutsche Bank. His background spans both traditional finance and crypto institutional services, positioning him to bridge these increasingly overlapping sectors.

Luuk Strijers, CEO of Deribit; Photo: X

Based in Asia, Péquignot will serve as a key member of Deribit's Executive Committee, focusing on broadening the platform's client base and exploring new market opportunities. The appointment aligns with Deribit's broader strategy to enhance its position as one of the leading institutional-grade crypto derivatives exchange.

“We are thrilled to welcome JD to our executive team,” said Luuk Strijers, CEO of Deribit. “His deep expertise and industry connections will be instrumental as we continue to expand our offerings and strengthen our position in the derivatives market.”

Migration and Buyout Offers

Deribit, which operates a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, provides trading infrastructure for crypto options and futures contracts. The platform offers services including price discovery mechanisms, trading execution, and risk management tools for market participants.

In late November, the company announced its plan to begin offering spot and derivatives trading in the UAE starting January 1, 2025, shifting all operations to its Dubai-based entity. As part of this transition, it aims to transfer $50 billion in open interest to the Dubai entity.

This decision followed Deribit FZE securing a license from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) and relocating its headquarters to the city. The exchange confirmed that all trading flows and operations will be consolidated under its Dubai-based entity, which, under VARA’s regulatory framework, will provide a full suite of services, including spot trading, perpetual contracts, futures, options, and post-trade activities.

According to a Bloomberg report, the company has also evaluated acquisition proposals from potential buyers. While U.S.-based crypto firm Kraken explored the possibility of acquiring the options trading platform Trading Platform In the FX space, a currency trading platform is a software provided by brokers to their respective client base, garnering access as traders in the broader market. Most commonly, this reflects an online interface or mobile app, complete with tools for order processing.Every broker needs one or more trading platforms to accommodate the needs of different clients. Being the backbone of the company’s offering, a trading platform provides clients with quotes, a selection of instruments to trade, real In the FX space, a currency trading platform is a software provided by brokers to their respective client base, garnering access as traders in the broader market. Most commonly, this reflects an online interface or mobile app, complete with tools for order processing.Every broker needs one or more trading platforms to accommodate the needs of different clients. Being the backbone of the company’s offering, a trading platform provides clients with quotes, a selection of instruments to trade, real Read this Term, it ultimately did not proceed. Deribit's estimated valuation falls between $4 billion and $5 billion.

Although no official plans for a sale have been disclosed, the company acknowledged receiving interest from investors.