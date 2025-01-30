Former Westpac and Barclays Executive to Lead Deribit's Global Commercial Strategy

The cyrpto derivatives exchange has appointed Jean-David Péquignot as CMO to strengthen its institutional presence.
Previously, he worked for OSL, FX HedgePool, Westpac, Barclays, Deutsche Bank and UBS.
The
cryptocurrency derivatives exchange Deribit, has appointed Jean-David Péquignot
as Chief Commercial Officer (CMO). His experience, gained at some of the
world's largest banks, including Barclays and Westpac, may help the company
strengthen its institutional presence and global market position.
Deribit Names Ex-Barclays
Executive Péquignot as Commercial Chief
"The
convergence of traditional finance and crypto is opening unprecedented doors in
the derivatives market," Péquignot said in a statement. "Deribit has
the infrastructure, vision, and expertise to seize this moment and become the
go-to platform for institutions seeking high-quality crypto trading
solutions."
Prior to
joining Deribit, Péquignot served at OSL for three and a half years, following
senior positions at several major financial institutions including Barclays,
Westpac, and Deutsche Bank. His background spans both traditional finance and
crypto institutional services, positioning him to bridge these increasingly
overlapping sectors.
Based in
Asia, Péquignot will serve as a key member of Deribit's Executive Committee,
focusing on broadening the platform's client base and exploring new market
opportunities. The appointment aligns with Deribit's broader strategy to
enhance its position as one of the leading institutional-grade crypto
derivatives exchange.
“We are
thrilled to welcome JD to our executive team,” said Luuk Strijers, CEO of Deribit. “His
deep expertise and industry connections will be instrumental as we continue to
expand our offerings and strengthen our position in the derivatives market.”
Migration and Buyout
Offers
Deribit,
which operates a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, provides trading
infrastructure for crypto options and futures contracts. The platform offers
services including price discovery mechanisms, trading execution, and risk
management tools for market participants.
In late
November, the company announced its plan to begin offering spot and derivatives
trading in the UAE starting January 1, 2025, shifting all operations to its
Dubai-based entity. As part of this transition, it aims to transfer $50 billion
in open interest to the Dubai entity.
This
decision followed Deribit FZE securing a license from Dubai’s Virtual Assets
Regulatory Authority (VARA) and relocating its headquarters to the city. The
exchange confirmed that all trading flows and operations will be consolidated
under its Dubai-based entity, which, under VARA’s regulatory framework, will
provide a full suite of services, including spot trading, perpetual contracts,
futures, options, and post-trade activities.
Although no
official plans for a sale have been disclosed, the company acknowledged
receiving interest from investors.
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
New ActivTrades Hire Brings over Eight Years of Experience from Pepperstone
