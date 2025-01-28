Tradu Names Philip Manning as Chairman of the UK Board

Tradu, the multi-asset trading platform, appointed seasoned financial expert Philip Manning as the Chairman of its UK Board. Philip Manning's extensive 45-year career in financial services has seen him take on numerous leadership roles across the banking and investment sectors.

In a LinkedIn post, Tradu mentioned: "With over 45 years of experience in consumer banking and financial services, Philip's distinguished career includes leadership roles at Citigroup, MBNA Europe, and Stratos Markets, as well as his continued work mentoring entrepreneurs."

Expertise in the Financial Space

Philip Manning, Source: LinkedIn

BesidesTradu, Manning has been serving as a non-executive Director at The Valesco Group, a role he has held for more than four years. He has also held other significant roles at major financial institutions.

Among these roles, he was the Chief Executive Officer at ADIB UK limited for more than 2 years. He also served as the Managing Director for Global Business Development at Citigroup besides a role as the Director of Business Development initially in his career.

Tradu's Offerings

Operating under Stratos Group International, LLC, a subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group Inc., Tradu has established itself as a robust platform for traders and investors worldwide. It offers a diverse portfolio of tradable assets, including equities Equities Equities can be characterized as stocks or shares in a company that investors can buy or sell. When you buy a stock, you are in essence buying an equity, becoming a partial owner of shares in a specific company or fund.However, equities do not pay a fixed interest rate, and as such are not considered guaranteed income. As such, equity markets are often associated with risk.When a company issues bonds, it’s taking loans from buyers. When a company offers shares, on the other hand, it’s selling pa Equities can be characterized as stocks or shares in a company that investors can buy or sell. When you buy a stock, you are in essence buying an equity, becoming a partial owner of shares in a specific company or fund.However, equities do not pay a fixed interest rate, and as such are not considered guaranteed income. As such, equity markets are often associated with risk.When a company issues bonds, it’s taking loans from buyers. When a company offers shares, on the other hand, it’s selling pa Read this Term, commodities, forex, cryptocurrencies, and more.

Headquartered in London, Tradu benefits from its global reach, multilingual support, and user-friendly technology. Its parent company, Stratos, oversees multiple regulated subsidiaries across the UK, Europe, Australia, and South Africa, reinforcing Tradu's reputation for reliability and compliance Compliance In finance, banking, investing, and insurance compliance refers to following the rules or orders set down by the government regulatory authority, either as providing a service or processing a transaction. Compliance concerning finance would also be a state of being following established guidelines or specifications. This designation can also encompass efforts to ensure that organizations are abiding by both industry regulations and government legislation. Understanding ComplianceCompliance is a In finance, banking, investing, and insurance compliance refers to following the rules or orders set down by the government regulatory authority, either as providing a service or processing a transaction. Compliance concerning finance would also be a state of being following established guidelines or specifications. This designation can also encompass efforts to ensure that organizations are abiding by both industry regulations and government legislation. Understanding ComplianceCompliance is a Read this Term.

Early this year, Tradu launched spread betting for UK-based investors. In a statement by the company, this new service enables users to clients to access leveraged trading in a tax-efficient way. Spread betting enables speculation on market movements without owning the underlying assets. Tradu’s Spread Tracker aims to offer tight spreads compared to competitors.

“At Tradu, we aim to make sophisticated trading straightforward and rewarding and provide the tightest spreads in the industry,” Brendan Callan, CEO of Tradu, commented. “Our Spread Tracker, the first of its kind in the UK, and clear profit and loss calculations combined with an intuitive, flexible trading experience, empowers traders to confidently engage with global markets on their terms.”