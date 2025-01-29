Rostro Names New Finance Chief and Trading Head, Prepares for AI and Blockchain Expansion

The company appoints Demetra Charalambous as Group Finance Director and Sammy Christou as Managing Director of Systematic Market Making.
Moreover, it plans to implement artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies later this year to optimize the trade cycle.
Rostro
Group, the parent company of the popular retail trading brand Scope, has
appointed two executives to senior positions, the Dubai-based fintech said in a
statement today (Wednesday).
Demetra
Charalambous has joined as Group Finance Director, while Sammy Christou has
been named Managing Director of Systematic Market Making, marking the latest
additions to the company's management structure.
Rostro Group Names New
Finance Director, Trading Head
Charalambous,
who will be based in Limassol, has held senior finance positions in the trading
industry for the past decade and is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered
Certified Accountants. She has worked as Head of Finance at Binance for the past three years. Previously, she held a similar position at eToro.
Meanwhile, Christou
brings 17 years of experience in trading and risk management roles at UK
brokerage firms and will operate from London. In the past, Christou worked with several other companies in the industry, beginning his career as a trader at GAIN Capital. He then advanced to the role of senior trader at LCG and eventually became Head of Trading at Equiti Capital. For the past four years, he has been associated with Advanced Markets Group and Exinity as Chief Risk Officer.
“As we
continue to build out the Rostro proposition into a business that delivers a
wider range of products and services, I am delighted to welcome both Demetra
and Sammy to the team,” Michael Ayres, CEO of Rostro Group,
commented. “Their
extensive industry experience will be a genuine asset to the company, not only
when it comes to enhancing day to day operations, but in helping us formulate
and execute the longer-term strategy, too.”
The
appointments follow Rostro's recent expansion into futures and options trading,
connecting institutional clients with global exchanges. This initiative is
being overseen by Saul Knapp, who serves as Chief Risk Officer and Managing
Director of Futures & Options.
The Year of AI and
Blockchain technologies
According
to the CEO, the firm plans to implement artificial intelligence and blockchain
technologies later this year, as part of its strategy to handle more of the
trade cycle internally. He noted increased market activity and growing interest
from potential counterparties in early 2025.
“As we grow
our institutional client book, committing more resource to systematic functions
supports our mission of handling a greater proportion of each trade cycle in
house,” Ayres added. “Even though we are less than a month into the new year,
it’s abundantly clear that market activity is on the increase and a growing
number of counterparties are eager to work with us.”
Rostro
Group, established in 2021 by Roger Hambury, operates multiple brokerage brands
and maintains investments in fintech businesses. The company provides financial
products and services globally through its various subsidiaries.
“I Don't Hire More People Than I’d Like to Oversee”
Finance Magnatesrecently interviewed Ayres to discuss the latest hires and expansion plans. At the end of last year, he mentioned that his company had surpassed 200 employees, and the number has continued to grow in January.
“The hires were really around certain regions... We won’t keep running at this rate; otherwise, I'll probably end up with more people than I would like to oversee,” he noted.
Key additions to Scope Prime’s team include Andrew Taylor as Head of APAC and Mirian Rostian as Head of Southeast Asia. The company also brought on Gaby Kanj, an industry veteran with over 30 years of experience, to oversee operations in the MENA markets. Additionally, Fraser Nelson joined Scope Markets earlier this year as Global Head of Business Development.
Rostro
Group, the parent company of the popular retail trading brand Scope, has
appointed two executives to senior positions, the Dubai-based fintech said in a
statement today (Wednesday).
Demetra
Charalambous has joined as Group Finance Director, while Sammy Christou has
been named Managing Director of Systematic Market Making, marking the latest
additions to the company's management structure.
Rostro Group Names New
Finance Director, Trading Head
Charalambous,
who will be based in Limassol, has held senior finance positions in the trading
industry for the past decade and is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered
Certified Accountants. She has worked as Head of Finance at Binance for the past three years. Previously, she held a similar position at eToro.
Meanwhile, Christou
brings 17 years of experience in trading and risk management roles at UK
brokerage firms and will operate from London. In the past, Christou worked with several other companies in the industry, beginning his career as a trader at GAIN Capital. He then advanced to the role of senior trader at LCG and eventually became Head of Trading at Equiti Capital. For the past four years, he has been associated with Advanced Markets Group and Exinity as Chief Risk Officer.
“As we
continue to build out the Rostro proposition into a business that delivers a
wider range of products and services, I am delighted to welcome both Demetra
and Sammy to the team,” Michael Ayres, CEO of Rostro Group,
commented. “Their
extensive industry experience will be a genuine asset to the company, not only
when it comes to enhancing day to day operations, but in helping us formulate
and execute the longer-term strategy, too.”
The
appointments follow Rostro's recent expansion into futures and options trading,
connecting institutional clients with global exchanges. This initiative is
being overseen by Saul Knapp, who serves as Chief Risk Officer and Managing
Director of Futures & Options.
The Year of AI and
Blockchain technologies
According
to the CEO, the firm plans to implement artificial intelligence and blockchain
technologies later this year, as part of its strategy to handle more of the
trade cycle internally. He noted increased market activity and growing interest
from potential counterparties in early 2025.
“As we grow
our institutional client book, committing more resource to systematic functions
supports our mission of handling a greater proportion of each trade cycle in
house,” Ayres added. “Even though we are less than a month into the new year,
it’s abundantly clear that market activity is on the increase and a growing
number of counterparties are eager to work with us.”
Rostro
Group, established in 2021 by Roger Hambury, operates multiple brokerage brands
and maintains investments in fintech businesses. The company provides financial
products and services globally through its various subsidiaries.
“I Don't Hire More People Than I’d Like to Oversee”
Finance Magnatesrecently interviewed Ayres to discuss the latest hires and expansion plans. At the end of last year, he mentioned that his company had surpassed 200 employees, and the number has continued to grow in January.
“The hires were really around certain regions... We won’t keep running at this rate; otherwise, I'll probably end up with more people than I would like to oversee,” he noted.
Key additions to Scope Prime’s team include Andrew Taylor as Head of APAC and Mirian Rostian as Head of Southeast Asia. The company also brought on Gaby Kanj, an industry veteran with over 30 years of experience, to oversee operations in the MENA markets. Additionally, Fraser Nelson joined Scope Markets earlier this year as Global Head of Business Development.
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
XM.com Names Former Charles Schwab Exec Nasos Topakas as Chief Technology Officer
Featured Videos
Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Tony Rose, Director at LNP Audit + Assurance during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Tony Rose, Director at LNP Audit + Assurance during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Tony Rose, Director at LNP Audit + Assurance during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Tony Rose, Director at LNP Audit + Assurance during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon, CMO at Exante during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon, CMO at Exante during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon, CMO at Exante during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon, CMO at Exante during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon, CMO at Exante during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon, CMO at Exante during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel, from ATFX and Wei Qiang Zhang from ATFX Connect | FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel, from ATFX and Wei Qiang Zhang from ATFX Connect | FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel, from ATFX and Wei Qiang Zhang from ATFX Connect | FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel, from ATFX and Wei Qiang Zhang from ATFX Connect | FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel, from ATFX and Wei Qiang Zhang from ATFX Connect | FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel, from ATFX and Wei Qiang Zhang from ATFX Connect | FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!