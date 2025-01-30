Sterling Trading Tech Snaps Up Former Fidessa Exec to Fuel Global Growth

Sterling Trading Tech, a provider of trading technology solutions, announced the appointment of Chris Contrino to its business development team. At the new role, he will focus on the company's international expansion and product diversification efforts.

The appointment comes as the firm, which provides order management systems, risk tools, and trading platforms, seeks to expand its market presence.

"We are committed to our clients' success, as reflected in the confidence they have in our approach and offerings," said Jennifer Nayar, Sterling's CEO. "As Sterling continues to expand globally, attracting top talent is crucial to ongoing success."

Contrino offers substantial industry experience to Sterling, having most recently served as Customer Service Manager at Trading Technologies. His career also includes positions at Eventus and Fidessa, where he specialized in derivatives technology. The Brown University graduate also brings hands-on market experience from his time as a trader at The New York Mercantile Exchange.

“Chris brings the expertise and skill set that will aid in strengthening our franchise as we grow regionally, diversify asset classes, broaden client segments, and enhance product offerings.”

Sterling's technology solutions address order management, risk assessment, and trading execution for financial institutions. The company currently provides services to more than 100 clients, including brokers, clearing firms, and proprietary trading groups across 20 countries.

The firm reported increased interest in its products throughout 2024, particularly in cross-asset trading solutions. Sterling's development focuses on regulatory compliance, competitive capabilities, and technological advancement in global trading markets.

Executive Moves This Week

Several other C-level changes also have taken place in recent days. Finalto, a company owned by Hong Kong-based Gopher Investments, will see Matthew Maloney step down from his role as Group Chief Executive Officer. The reason for his departure has not been disclosed.

Meanwhile, NinjaTrader has appointed Jennifer Marszalek as its new Chief People Officer. The company announced the hiring yesterday (Wednesday), emphasizing Marszalek’s experience in team-building as a key asset for its ongoing growth.

Additionally, Rostro Group, the parent company of the retail trading brand Scope, has made two senior-level appointments. The Dubai-based fintech firm stated that Demetra Charalambous has joined as Group Finance Director, while Sammy Christou has been appointed Managing Director of Systematic Market Making. These leadership changes reflect the company's efforts to strengthen its management team.