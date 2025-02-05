Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

XRPUSD Trades Within a Channel as XRP Ledger Faces Temporary Disruption

Wednesday, 05/02/2025 | 12:13 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Ripple CTO explained that the issue likely stemmed from validators refusing to validate.
  • A manual reset was by one validator operator, but the issue was largely resolved by the network.
The XRP Ledger (XRPL) experienced a brief disruption in its operations due to a consensus mechanism issue today (Wednesday). The network's consensus process appeared to work, but validations were not being published, causing the ledgers to "drift apart, Coindesk reported."

Meanwhile, the XRPUSD H1 chart has been trading within a bearish equidistant channel. As of now, after its second bounce off the channel's support, the price is heading towards the resistance.

Validators' Drift Disrupts XRP Ledger Operations

In the XRP Ledger, consensus is essential for updating the ledger with new transactions. If validators cannot agree on which transactions to include, the network halts.

A "drift" means that while the consensus protocol ran, validations weren’t published. At least one validator operator reset the consensus to a validated ledger state. However, Ripple 's CTO David Schwarz noted the network seemed to resolve the issue on its own.

Schwarz Highlights Risk of Silent Network

Schwarz explained that validators may have refused to send validations due to potential issues with the network, preventing further confusion. He highlighted the risk of a "silent network" failure, where all validators could refuse to validate, blocking the network from reconverging.

“One possible failure mode for XRPL is if all the validators think something's wrong with the network, all refuse to send any validations, and then there's no chatter to let the network reconverge. This is the 'silent network' failure,” Schwarz added.

No assets were at risk during the downtime, and XRP prices stayed in line with broader bitcoin and altcoin movements.

XRPUSD, H1 Chart, Source:TradingView

XRPUSD Moves Up After Bullish Reversal

The XRPUSD H1 chart indicates that the price has been range-bound within a bearish equidistant channel. Following the last bounce and the formation of a bullish reversal candle, the price has been moving upward. However, the resistance of the channel provides limited space for buyers, which may cause the price action to be somewhat sluggish.

DeepSeek AI has analyzed Ripple’s legal situation, the adoption of its On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) platform, and market trends to develop predictions. The model estimates XRP could trade between $3.50 and $5.00 by the end of 2025, with a 70% probability of a favorable legal outcome.

Ripple Donates $100,000, Expands DeFi, Defends XRP Ledger

Ripple has recently been involved in several developments. The company donated $100,000 in XRP to support communities affected by the California wildfires, contributing to organizations like World Central Kitchen and GiveDirectly through The Giving Block platform.

The company is also advancing in Japan, where expectations suggest that banks will adopt the XRP Ledger by 2025, according to SBI CEO Yoshitaka Kitao. This initiative aims to improve cross-border payments and currency conversions for remittances.

Ripple has further expanded into decentralized finance (DeFi) through a partnership with Chainlink, integrating its RLUSD stablecoin with DeFi applications on the Ethereum blockchain for trading and lending.

The debate surrounding XRP’s inclusion in a US crypto reserve continues, with allegations of centralization complicating the issue. In response, Ripple’s Schwartz, has defended the decentralization of the XRP Ledger, highlighting its resilience against manipulation.

XRPUSD, H1 Chart, Source:TradingView
