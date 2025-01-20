Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Trump Inaugurated as US President, A New Crypto Era Begins

Monday, 20/01/2025 | 17:02 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • On the day of Trump’s inauguration, Bitcoin surged to an all-time high of nearly $110,000.
  • The rally was driven by investor optimism surrounding Trump’s pro-crypto policies and his pledge to repeal Biden-era regulations.
Donald Trump

A historic day in Washington, D.C., took an unexpected twist, not only in politics but also in the world of cryptocurrency. As Donald Trump took the oath of office to reclaim the US presidency, Bitcoin shattered records, skyrocketing to an all-time high of nearly $110,000.

At the same time, the launch of meme coins by the first couple has thrown the crypto market into a whirlwind of volatility. Trump introduced his cryptocurrency, $TRUMP, just days before his inauguration, a move that jolted the crypto world.

The Meme Coin Mania

Initially, $TRUMP surged to $74, but it faced a sharp dip when Melania Trump unveiled her own coin, $MELANIA. Her announcement sent $TRUMP plummeting to $38 before a partial recovery to $63, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, $MELANIA began trading at just over $12, reflecting the unpredictable nature of these internet-inspired meme coins. Despite their volatile prices and lack of intrinsic value, meme coins have become a notable trend.

The use of the Solana blockchain for these tokens further highlights the former president’s pivot toward a digital-first economy. Among recent appointments, Trump’s choice of Howard Lutnick, a known crypto advocate, to lead the Commerce Department highlighted his administration’s apparent commitment to the sector.

While $TRUMP and $MELANIA garnered attention, Bitcoin stole the spotlight by soaring to $109,420 on Bitstamp, surpassing its December high. This surge pushed Bitcoin’s market cap beyond $2.1 trillion, reinforcing its position as one of the world’s most valuable assets.

Analysts attribute this rally to renewed investor confidence spurred by Trump’s crypto-friendly policies and his vow to repeal "radical" Biden-era executive orders. However, the road has been anything but smooth. Bitcoin briefly dropped below $100,000 following the initial chaos surrounding the meme coins.

Bitcoin’s Meteoric Rise

Altcoins , including SOL, DOGE, and ADA, experienced significant declines, with losses ranging between 6% and 8%. This turbulence triggered over $1.2 billion in liquidations, affecting more than 400,000 traders worldwide, data from CoinGlass shows.

The introduction of $TRUMP and $MELANIA has sparked heated debate within the crypto community. While some view the former president’s endorsement of cryptocurrency as a potential boost for mainstream adoption, others express concern over the speculative nature of meme coins.

As Trump returns to the Oval Office, the spotlight will remain on the intersection of politics and cryptocurrency. With Bitcoin achieving new heights and meme coins stirring controversy, the crypto market’s future appears as dynamic as ever.

Whether this surge marks a new era of growth or a fleeting bubble will depend on how the industry and policymakers navigate these unprecedented developments.

donald trump
bitcoin
