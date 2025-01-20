Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Melania Trump Launches $MELANIA Meme Coin Amid $TRUMP Coin Drama

Monday, 20/01/2025 | 08:14 GMT by Louis Parks
  • Melania Trump launches meme coin, $MELANIA, following Donald Trump’s $TRUMP coin.
  • The $MELANIA coin is marketed as a symbol of "grace and strength" amid wild price swings.
  • Crypto enthusiasts are speculating about $MELANIA and $TRUMP in volatile meme coin market.
$MELANIA Meme Coin
The Trumps. Set to take crypto by storm?

From crypto chaos to meme coin madness, the Melania Trump and her husband, the US President elect, are taking their digital ambitions to the blockchain—and the market is watching.

First Lady Goes Crypto: $MELANIA Takes Center Stage

The blockchain world just got a dose of Trump family drama as Melania Trump unveiled her own cryptocurrency, $MELANIA. Billed as a tribute to the former, and soon to be First Lady, the meme coin follows closely on the heels of Donald Trump’s $TRUMP coin, which you can read all about here. But while the $TRUMP coin sparked a brief rally in the meme coin market, $MELANIA has added a layer of intrigue and volatility, causing even seasoned crypto traders to raise an eyebrow.

A Family Affair: The Rise of Trump-Themed Cryptos

Donald Trump’s $TRUMP coin hit the crypto scene with a bang, surging in value after his announcement and stirring up meme coin enthusiasts worldwide. The $TRUMP coin’s marketing was as brash as the man himself, promising unprecedented gains and being touted as the ultimate symbol of his political comeback. However, its value plummeted almost as fast as it rose, leaving many investors nursing losses and the market questioning its long-term viability.

Enter $MELANIA. Altogether a little more subtle than her husband’s brash coin, the former First Lady’s cryptocurrency has a softer, more elegant branding—but the market response has been anything but graceful. We’ll get into it shortly, but it’s been a wild ride.

Meme Coins and Market Madness: $MELANIA vs. $TRUMP

While the Trump family might be new to blockchain , their meme coins have already drawn comparisons to established names like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu—albeit with even more volatility. Market analysts speculate that $MELANIA and $TRUMP could become rival assets, with some suggesting that their value might be tied to the political fortunes of the Trumps themselves.

Disclaimers on the websites of both the $MELANIA and $TRUMP coins said they were "not intended to be, or the subject of" an investment opportunity or a security.

Despite its rocky debut, $MELANIA has garnered significant attention, with a trading volume surpassing $27 million in the past 24 hours. This level of engagement hints at a growing market for politically-themed cryptocurrencies , even as skeptics warn of pump-and-dump schemes.

The Numbers Game: Tracking the $MELANIA Meme Coin Price

The price of $MELANIA has been on a rollercoaster since its launch. At the time of writing, it’s bubbling between $12 and $13. By comparison, $TRUMP is currently floating around $60.

According to the CoinMarketCap website, $Trump has a total market valuation of about $12.25B, while $Melania's stands at around $1.99B.

Crypto forums are already buzzing with speculation about the next moves for $MELANIA. Will the coin stabilize and carve out a niche, or will it follow $TRUMP into (a seeming) meme coin graveyard? For now, it’s clear that both coins are highly speculative assets driven more by hype than fundamentals.

What’s Next for the Trump Crypto Empire?

As $MELANIA and $TRUMP battle it out in the crypto market, one thing is certain: The Trumps have turned meme coins into a family business. While their ventures have added a new layer of entertainment to the blockchain space, they’ve also reignited debates about the legitimacy of meme coins and their impact on the broader crypto ecosystem.

For investors, the key takeaway is clear: approach with caution. Whether you’re drawn to $MELANIA’s promise of grace or $TRUMP’s bold proclamations, both coins exemplify the risks and rewards of meme coin trading. As the market continues to evolve, the Trump-themed crypto saga is far from over.

trump
Melania
meme tokens
crypto
Louis Parks has lived and worked in and around the Middle East for much of his professional career. He writes about the meeting of the tech and finance worlds.
