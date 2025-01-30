Ripple Lawsuit Could Be Key Topic in SEC’s Closed-Door Meeting as XRPUSD Consolidates

The SEC filed an appeal-related brief on January 15, just before Chair Gensler’s departure.
Paul Atkins’ SEC Chair nomination raises questions on market-driven crypto regulation.
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is holding a
closed-door meeting today (Thursday). The meeting will include discussions on
litigation claims, settlements, enforcement actions, and administrative
proceedings.
Meanwhile, XRPUSD has been consolidating within a channel on
the H1 chart, awaiting a breakout to determine its next direction.
SEC Meeting Sparks Speculation on Ripple Case
The SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple Labs is among the ongoing
cases the agency is handling. The meeting agenda includes “litigation claims,”
leading some in the cryptocurrency community to speculate that the Ripple case
could be discussed. The meeting will take place remotely or at the SEC
headquarters in Washington, DC, and only SEC officials, commissioners, their
counsel, and staff members will be present.
The
SEC recently filed an appeal-related opening brief on January 15. This was
just before Chair Gary Gensler stepped down. His departure has fuelled
speculation about a shift in leadership and regulatory policy. President Trump
has nominated Paul Atkins as the new SEC Chair. Atkins is known for his
market-driven approach and has previously voiced scepticism about strict crypto
regulations.
The XRPUSD H1 chart indicates that after a bearish
correction, the price has been contained within an Equidistant Channel. The
3.20000 level has acted as a strong resistance. A bullish breakout at the
channel's resistance could potentially lead to a breakout at the 3.20000 level.
Conversely, a bearish breakout at the channel's support may push the price
lower, likely with slower momentum.
Ripple
is also making progress in Japan, with expectations that banks will adopt
the XRP Ledger by 2025, as announced by SBI CEO Yoshitaka Kitao. This move aims
to improve cross-border payments and currency conversions for remittances.
.@Ripple x @Chainlink: $RLUSD has adopted the Chainlink standard for verifiable data to fuel DeFi adoption with real-time, secure pricing data.
The debate over the inclusion of XRP in a US crypto reserve
continues, with allegations of centralization complicating the discussion. In
response, Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, has defended the
decentralization of the XRP Ledger, emphasizing its resilience against
manipulation.
Why is XRP Going Down: Ripple CTO Defends XRPL Against Centralisation Claims
