Ripple Lawsuit Could Be Key Topic in SEC's Closed-Door Meeting as XRPUSD Consolidates

Thursday, 30/01/2025 | 10:40 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The SEC filed an appeal-related brief on January 15, just before Chair Gensler’s departure.
  • Paul Atkins’ SEC Chair nomination raises questions on market-driven crypto regulation.
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is holding a closed-door meeting today (Thursday). The meeting will include discussions on litigation claims, settlements, enforcement actions, and administrative proceedings.

Meanwhile, XRPUSD has been consolidating within a channel on the H1 chart, awaiting a breakout to determine its next direction.

SEC Meeting Sparks Speculation on Ripple Case

The SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple Labs is among the ongoing cases the agency is handling. The meeting agenda includes “litigation claims,” leading some in the cryptocurrency community to speculate that the Ripple case could be discussed. The meeting will take place remotely or at the SEC headquarters in Washington, DC, and only SEC officials, commissioners, their counsel, and staff members will be present.

On January 6, Ripple's CEO Brad Garlinghouse and Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty attended a private dinner with President-elect Donald Trump, fueling speculation about the impact on Ripple’s ongoing legal battle with the SEC. This meeting has prompted further questions about potential shifts in the SEC's approach to Ripple's case and broader crypto regulation .

SEC Leadership Change Could Impact Ripple

The SEC recently filed an appeal-related opening brief on January 15. This was just before Chair Gary Gensler stepped down. His departure has fuelled speculation about a shift in leadership and regulatory policy. President Trump has nominated Paul Atkins as the new SEC Chair. Atkins is known for his market-driven approach and has previously voiced scepticism about strict crypto regulations.

The XRPUSD H1 chart indicates that after a bearish correction, the price has been contained within an Equidistant Channel. The 3.20000 level has acted as a strong resistance. A bullish breakout at the channel's resistance could potentially lead to a breakout at the 3.20000 level. Conversely, a bearish breakout at the channel's support may push the price lower, likely with slower momentum.

Investors Watch SEC for Ripple Policy Shift

John Reed Stark, a former SEC enforcement official, has pointed to Atkins’ preference for free markets and minimal government intervention. Acting Chair Uyeda shares a similar stance. Some analysts believe this could impact the SEC’s approach to crypto enforcement, including its legal battle with Ripple .

The SEC has not confirmed whether the Ripple case will be discussed at the meeting. However, given the recent legal developments, investors are watching closely for any signals of a policy change.

Ripple's Legal Outlook and Strategic Growth Drive XRP’s Potential

DeepSeek AI has analyzed Ripple's legal situation, adoption of its On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) platform, and market trends to develop predictions. The model estimates XRP could trade between $3.50 and $5.00 by the end of 2025, with a 70% probability of a favourable legal outcome.

Ripple has recently been involved in several developments. The company donated $100,000 in XRP to support communities affected by California wildfires, contributing to organizations like World Central Kitchen and GiveDirectly through The Giving Block platform.

Ripple is also making progress in Japan, with expectations that banks will adopt the XRP Ledger by 2025, as announced by SBI CEO Yoshitaka Kitao. This move aims to improve cross-border payments and currency conversions for remittances.

Additionally, Ripple has partnered with Chainlink to expand into decentralized finance (DeFi), integrating its RLUSD stablecoin with DeFi applications on the Ethereum blockchain for trading and lending.

The debate over the inclusion of XRP in a US crypto reserve continues, with allegations of centralization complicating the discussion. In response, Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, has defended the decentralization of the XRP Ledger, emphasizing its resilience against manipulation.

