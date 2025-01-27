Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

DeepSeek Goes Deep: China's AI App Shaking Up US Markets

Monday, 27/01/2025 | 15:32 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • The app's rise has caused stock market disruptions, with shares of major U.S. tech companies reportedly declining.
  • Despite its success, DeepSeek faces challenges due to US export restrictions on advanced chips, which could hinder its growth.
In a new turn of events, a Chinese AI chatbot has not only outpaced its American rivals but also sent shockwaves through global markets. DeepSeek, a low-cost AI app, has risen to the top of the US App Store charts, unsettling major technology firms and challenging long-held assumptions about the future of artificial intelligence.

DeepSeek's Meteoric Rise

Launched just weeks ago, DeepSeek has already surpassed ChatGPT as the most downloaded app in the US. The app's success lies in its ability to match the performance of leading AI models while reportedly being developed for under $6 million, a fraction of the billions spent by its competitors, Reuters reported.

Its open-source foundation, DeepSeek-V3, has sparked debate about the cost efficiency and scalability of AI development. Analysts warn that this could reshape the competitive dynamics of the AI industry, especially as US companies have heavily invested in more expensive infrastructure.

DeepSeek's emergence has rattled stock markets. Shares of US tech giants Nvidia, Microsoft, and Meta tumbled, while European companies like ASML and Siemens Energy reportedly faced double-digit declines.

Wall Street giant Citi, however, highlighted the challenges Chinese firms face, including limited access to advanced US chips, which could slow their momentum, according to the BBC. DeepSeek's success stems from innovative strategies by its founder, Liang Wenfeng, who stockpiled Nvidia A100 chips before US export restrictions took effect.

By combining these with more affordable hardware, Liang managed to cut costs without compromising on performance. This efficiency has fueled the app's rapid adoption and raised questions about the sustainability of high-cost AI projects in the US.

Technology and Strategy Behind DeepSeek

There is reportedly a growing trend in China where developers have adopted collaborative approaches to AI, reducing reliance on cutting-edge hardware.

DeepSeek's popularity underscores the growing challenge to US dominance in AI innovation. As Washington tightens restrictions on advanced chip exports, Chinese developers continue to find workarounds, reportedly leveraging shared knowledge and low-cost solutions to compete globally.

While DeepSeek's rise has unsettled markets and investors, its long-term impact remains uncertain. US firms are already responding, with a $500 billion investment in AI infrastructure through The Stargate Project, which could reinforce American leadership in the field.

For now, however, DeepSeek stands as a stark reminder that the AI race is far from over—and that innovation can come from unexpected places.

About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared Kirui
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
