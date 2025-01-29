After Memecoins, Trump Shifts Focus to Fintech with Truth.Fi Launch

The media and technology firm associated with US President Donald Trump is making a significant leap into the financial services and FinTech sector with the launch of its new brand, Truth.Fi.

The move comes as Trump's impact in the cryptocurrency space seems to have cooled off. However, the announcement has already sparked a positive market response, with Trump Media and Technology Group's (TMTG) shares rising by more than 10% in early trading, Reuters reported.

Investing in Crypto Assets

By diversifying its $700 million cash reserve, TMTG reportedly plans to invest up to $250 million in a mix of cryptocurrencies Read this Term, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and separately managed accounts, with Charles Schwab offering strategic advice along the way.

Trump Media's decision to enter into the financial services space aligns with broader trends in digital asset adoption and Trump's personal stance on cryptocurrencies.

Throughout his campaign, Trump voiced strong support for digital assets, even going as far as vowing to make the US the "cryptocapital of the planet." This new venture, Truth.Fi, marks the latest chapter in his efforts to shape the future of finance through decentralized technologies.

Set to officially launch in 2025, Truth.Fi will reportedly roll out a range of investment products designed to appeal to a diverse pool of investors. These will include customized SMAs and ETFs tailored to specific market sectors such as American growth, manufacturing, and energy companies. As part of the offering, TMTG will also include Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as potential investment assets.

According to the announcement, Charles Schwab will play a pivotal role in Truth.Fi's development by advising on the platform's investment strategies and offering expertise in managing these funds. TMTG has also partnered with Yorkville Advisors, which will serve as the registered investment adviser for these new financial products.

Expanding Truth Social

Commenting about the new development, TMTG CEO and Chairman Devin Nunes, said: "Truth.Fi is a natural expansion of the Truth Social movement. We began by creating a free-speech social media platform, added an ultra-fast TV streaming service, and now we're moving into investment products and decentralized finance."

"Developing American First investment vehicles is another step toward our goal of creating a robust ecosystem through which American patriots can protect themselves from the ever-present threat of cancellation, censorship, debanking, and privacy violations committed by Big Tech and woke corporations."

In addition to its investments in traditional and digital assets, the platform is expected to offer specialized services that cater to the "Patriot Economy", a concept that seeks to support American businesses and values.

This focus could likely resonate with Trump's base, which has been growing increasingly interested in financial sovereignty and alternatives to mainstream banking and investment platforms.