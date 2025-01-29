After Memecoins, Trump Shifts Focus to Fintech with Truth.Fi Launch

The media and technology firm associated with US
President Donald Trump is making a significant leap into the financial services
and FinTech sector with the launch of its new brand, Truth.Fi.
The move comes as Trump's impact in the cryptocurrency
space seems to have cooled off. However, the announcement has already sparked a positive market response, with Trump Media and Technology Group's (TMTG) shares
rising by more than 10% in early trading, Reuters reported.
Investing in Crypto Assets
By diversifying its $700 million cash reserve, TMTG
reportedly plans to invest up to $250 million in a mix of cryptocurrencies
exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and separately managed accounts, with
Charles Schwab offering strategic advice along the way.
Trump Media's decision to enter into the financial
services space aligns with broader trends in digital asset adoption and Trump's
personal stance on cryptocurrencies.
Trump Media and Technology Group (DJT) has announced the launch of https://t.co/U7egaE7UEa, expanding into financial services and FinTech. The company plans to invest up to $250 million of its over $700 million cash reserves through Charles Schwab, focusing on various investment…— Incrypted (@incrypted) January 29, 2025
Throughout his campaign, Trump voiced strong support
for digital assets, even going as far as vowing to make the US the "cryptocapital of the planet." This new venture, Truth.Fi, marks the latest
chapter in his efforts to shape the future of finance through decentralized
technologies.
Set to officially launch in 2025, Truth.Fi will reportedly roll
out a range of investment products designed to appeal to a diverse pool of
investors. These will include customized SMAs and ETFs tailored to specific
market sectors such as American growth, manufacturing, and energy companies. As part of the offering, TMTG will also include
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as potential investment assets.
According to the announcement, Charles Schwab will
play a pivotal role in Truth.Fi's development by advising on the platform's
investment strategies and offering expertise in managing these funds. TMTG has
also partnered with Yorkville Advisors, which will serve as the registered
investment adviser for these new financial products.
Expanding Truth Social
Commenting about the new development, TMTG CEO and
Chairman Devin Nunes, said: "Truth.Fi is a natural expansion of the Truth
Social movement. We began by creating a free-speech social media platform,
added an ultra-fast TV streaming service, and now we're moving into investment
products and decentralized finance."
My NEW Official Trump Meme is HERE! It’s time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING! Join my very special Trump Community. GET YOUR $TRUMP NOW. Go to https://t.co/GX3ZxT5xyq — Have Fun! pic.twitter.com/flIKYyfBrC— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2025
"Developing American First investment vehicles is
another step toward our goal of creating a robust ecosystem through which
American patriots can protect themselves from the ever-present threat of
cancellation, censorship, debanking, and privacy violations committed by Big
Tech and woke corporations."
In addition to its investments in traditional and
digital assets, the platform is expected to offer specialized services that
cater to the "Patriot Economy", a concept that seeks to support
American businesses and values.
This focus could likely resonate with Trump's base,
which has been growing increasingly interested in financial sovereignty and
alternatives to mainstream banking and investment platforms.
