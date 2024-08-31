Week at a Glance: Saxo and Dukascopy, AvaTrade Eyes Colombia, and FMPS:24 Highlights

Saxo Bank Reports 35% Profit Increase for H1 amid Restructuring

Topping this week's headlines, Saxo Bank Group released its financial results for the first half of 2024. The bank reported an adjusted net profit of EUR 68 million, a 35% increase compared to EUR 50 million in the same period last year. In 2024, Saxo Bank introduced a new pricing structure aimed at reducing client costs and focused on improving the overall client experience.

These changes contributed to a record number of clients and client assets. By the end of June 2024, Saxo Bank had over 1.2 million clients and EUR 109 billion in client assets. The Saxo Bank Group also initiated a restructuring of its distribution model in the Asia-Pacific region.

Kim Fournais, the Founder and CEO at Saxo Bank

Dukascopy Endures a Harsh H1 2024: Income and Profit Nosedive

Dukascopy, Geneva-headquartered retail forex and contracts for differences (CFDs) broker released its financials for the first six months of 2024, revealing a significant drop in its consolidated income from trading activities. It fell to CHF 5.14 million, a 46.5 percent decline from CHF 9.61 million generated in the corresponding period in 2023. The broker's net profit also plummeted by 81.7 percent to CHF 80,815.

The standalone trading income also dropped to CHF 4.88 million, compared to CHF 9.23 million in the corresponding period in 2023, marking a decline of 47.1 percent. These figures follow a 33 percent annual decline in trading income for the Swiss online broker in 2023. However, Dukascopy benefited from higher interest rates, generating CHF 1.34 million from interest income, almost double the amount year-over-year.

TRADE.com UK Reports 60% Profit Growth in 2023

Still on financial performance, last year, TRADE.com in the UK achieved higher revenue and profit and increased the value of its assets compared to the previous year. Trade Capital UK Ltd (TCUK), the operator of the FX/CFD broker, earned almost 60% more than in 2022. According to the 2023 report published in the UK Companies House, the FCA-licensed company TCUK achieved revenue of £892,377 in 2023, compared to £759,240 in 2022, representing an 18% increase.

While maintaining nearly unchanged direct expenses and reducing administration expenses, this helped more than double the operating profit, which jumped from £154,569 to £306,411. This also translated into a nearly 60% higher net profit, growing from £140,694 to £218,325 in 2023. The company also reported information about its total assets, which increased to almost £700,000 compared to the previous year.

Valutrades' Revenue Plummets Nearly 80% in a “Challenging Year”

London-based broker Valutrades published its 2023 results for its FCA-regulated business. A turnover more than four times smaller than the previous year resulted in a significant operating loss and a net loss of nearly £4 million. According to Valutrades Limited's financial report filed with Companies House, the company's revenue in 2023 stood at £1.5 million, falling by almost 80% from the £6.5 million reported the previous year.

The company's sales costs decreased by 34%, but not enough to maintain profitability. The operating profit of £552,000 from 2022 was wiped out, resulting in a loss of £3.7 million. The final net loss in 2023 amounted to £3.8 million.

Advanced Markets’ UK Profits Slipped 69% despite Revenue Surge

Advanced Markets (UK) Limited, the FCA-regulated subsidiary of the broader Advanced Markets Group, ended 2023 with a turnover of $2.26 million and a net profit of $114,635. Although the turnover for the year increased by about 6.8 percent from 2022’s $2.12 million, the net profit declined by 69.3 percent year-over-year.

The company provides institutional foreign exchange liquidity and prime-of-prime services to the forex and contracts for differences (CFDs) trading industry. The Group is headquartered in the United States and operates globally with a presence in several jurisdictions.

Advanced Markets (UK) Limited's comprehensive income statement

Tickmill Sets New Trading Volume Record in MENA, Surpassing $135 Billion

The first half of 2024 proved exceptionally strong for Tickmill in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, as confirmed by data shared with Finance Magnates. Trading volumes grew by 54%, surpassing $135 billion, while the total number of clients, including active ones, reached historic highs.

“Witnessing this year's results, both in the Middle East and abroad, has been an exciting moment of achievement for Tickmill's impeccable global team of professionals, for our seasoned leadership, and for our strategy of prioritizing the safety of our client's funds while upholding the highest standards of transparency, integrity, and innovation,” Joseph Dahrieh, the Managing Director at Tickmill, said.

AvaTrade Expands to Latin America with Colombian Regulatory Approval

AvaTrade, a broker operating in multiple regulated jurisdictions, received authorization from the Financial Superintendence of Colombia (SFC). This approval allows the company to legally operate within the Colombian market. AvaTrade now joins a growing list of international brokers that are expanding their presence in Latin America.

While the company’s 2023 turnover increased, its administrative expenses also jumped to $2.16 million from $1.75 million the previous year. The company also received an interest income of $14,605, which almost doubled in a year.

NAGA Group Completes Key Way Merger, Targets €9M in Annual Cost Savings

NAGA Group successfully completed its merger with Key Way Group, the parent company of CAPEX.com. This merger, which received all necessary regulatory approvals within six weeks, aims to enhance NAGA’s global footprint and drive cost efficiency. The merger has positioned NAGA Group as one of the notable neo-brokers globally, with approximately 1.5 million users spanning over 100 countries.

The integration of CAPEX.com’s user base into NAGA’s ecosystem is expected to introduce users to a range of features and services, setting the NAGA SuperApp apart from competitors. NAGA’s strategy includes leveraging common technology across the entire group to streamline operations and reduce costs.

Offshore CFDs Broker AXE Enters Prop Trading: Acquires The Forex Funder

AXE Securities, a contracts for differences (CFDs) broker operating from the Bahamas, has become the latest to enter the fast-growing prop trading industry by acquiring The Forex Funder (TFF). The prop firm was previously owned by Tommy Cobain, an influencer trader with 148.1K followers on X (formerly Twitter).

“This acquisition aligns with our goal to provide traders with the best possible tools and resources to succeed in the financial markets,” said Tahsin Haykal, Managing Director of AXE Securities. “We are confident that our combined expertise will improve the trading experience for all TFF clients.”

🚀 Big news, TFF community! We’re excited to announce that @AXEsecurities has successfully acquired The Forex Funder! This strategic move strengthens our capabilities and expands our reach within the global trading world.



Stay tuned for more updates as we work together to bring… — The Forex Funder (@TheForexFunder) August 26, 2024

My Forex Funds Case Gets Senator’s Interest: CFTC Chair Must Clarify “Process, Procedure”

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) 's alleged misconduct in the My Forex Funds case caught the attention of US lawmakers. Last week, a Republican Senator from Iowa, Charles Grassley, sent a letter to Rostin Behnam, the Chairman of the CFTC, asking about the “process and procedure” of the regulator’s administrative proceedings and whether the agency has initiated disciplinary action against the staff involved in the misconduct.

Although the letter, issued on 22 August, did not explicitly mention My Forex Funds by name, it included details of the lawsuit. The agency sued the company in August last year and then froze its and its CEO’s assets, claiming misappropriation of funds. However, those payments were made to the tax authorities, leading the court to unfreeze a significant portion of the assets.

This Prop Firm Requires Recording Your Trades for 2 Days. Otherwise, You Won't Get Paid

Apex Trader Funding, a prop trading firm that has allegedly been struggling with timely payouts to its clients in recent months, introduced new solutions aimed at streamlining and accelerating the entire process. However, voices emerged suggesting that the prop firm has begun requiring significant effort from clients, potentially infringing on the privacy of their strategies and themselves.

Company clients claim that shortly after the announcement about speeding up the payout process, they began receiving mass requests for video recordings of their transactions.

🚨 Apex mass requests video recordings hours after releasing video about speeding up payout approval process.



10s of millions in payouts impacted over the last 3 months.



++++



Apex Updates the Process



Vows to speed up the payout process and to improve detection of rule… pic.twitter.com/Rs94ytReEX — FundTraders (@FundTraders) August 29, 2024

Gate.io Enters Italian Football: Becomes Sleeve Sponsor of Inter Milan

Another high-profile sports sponsorship deal by a cryptocurrency exchange was announced. The partnership brings together Gate.io with FC Internazionale Milano (Inter Milan), one of the top Italian football clubs. In the deal, the cryptocurrency exchange's branding will be displayed on the sleeves of the jerseys of the football club's men’s and women’s teams.

Additionally, the club's U20 team will also wear shirts with the Gate.io logo on the sleeves. The deal also includes displaying the Gate.io brand on the club’s infrastructure. Although the cryptocurrency branding already appeared on the LED boards during the club’s match, the logo will debut on the jersey sleeves during the next match.

American Soccer Club Inter Miami Signs Crypto Firm Polkadot as a Sponsor

Also, in sports sponsorships, deep-pocketed cryptocurrency companies are racking up sports deals, with Polkadot being the latest to become a sponsor of Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami, better known as Inter Miami. The Polkadot brand will first feature on Inter Miami’s assets starting from Saturday’s match.

Under the agreement, the blockchain company has gained the status of the football club’s Global Training Partner. The club's training tops will feature the Polkadot logo front and center. Further, Polkadot will be able to promote its brand at the club’s home stadium and through its digital infrastructure, which includes social media.

BVB Signs Second Crypto Deal: Onboards New Sponsor for $10 Million

Blockchain firm BlockDAG announced its three-year deal with German football club Borussia Dortmund (BVB), worth $10 million. The latest deal came after Coinbase, one of the big names in crypto exchanges, extended its agreement with BVB for the next three years. Coinbase first became BVB’s sponsor in 2021. However, the finances of that deal remain unknown.

Under the terms of the deal, BlockDAG earned the status of BVB’s Premium Blockchain Partner. Further, the blockchain company has gained branding rights across Signal Iduna Park, BVB's official stadium, which has a maximum capacity of 81,365 spectators. This includes LED advertising around the pitch and prominent placements on large screens during home matches.

Coinbase Expands BVB Sponsorship Scope: Takes It Beyond Germany

With the commencement of the 2024–2025 football season, Coinbase also expanded the scope of its existing partnership with German football club Borussia Dortmund (BVB). The sponsorship deal originally agreed upon in July 2022, will be in place for the next three years. Under the previous terms, the US-headquartered crypto exchange gained advertisement rights at BVB’s official stadium, Signal Iduna Park, which has a capacity of 81,365.

This included branding on the perimeter banners and cam carpets. With the expansion of the sponsorship deal, Coinbase will now showcase its brands in all substitutions at home games, and the perimeter banners will be displayed to spectators throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

LiteFinance Scores Big in Multi-Year Partnership with Leicester City

LiteFinance entered a multi-year partnership with Leicester City Football Club as their Official Trading Partner. This marks a key moment for LiteFinance as it expands its brand into sports. Founded in 2005, LiteFinance offers trading services in 29 international languages. It provides access to a range of trading instruments, including currencies, commodities, stocks, and agricultural products.

The partnership with Leicester City aims to increase LiteFinance's visibility and reach. By aligning with one of England’s prominent football clubs, LiteFinance seeks to introduce its trading solutions to a larger audience. The partnership with Leicester City aims to increase LiteFinance's visibility and reach.

Leicester City Confirms LiteFinance as Official Trading Partner https://t.co/wHCpeqPATb pic.twitter.com/kVTmUp6wPm — LiteFinance Official (@litefinanceeng) August 29, 2024

Swissquote Enhances Sports Presence: Becomes “Principal Sponsor” of Two Ice Hockey Teams

Swissquote, a Switzerland-headquartered online broker, strengthened its presence in sports by becoming the principal sponsor of two local ice hockey teams: ZSC Lions from Zurich and the Genève-Servette Hockey Club. Under the new terms, the existing commitments of the sponsorship deal with the two teams have been extended for a further three years.

According to the official press release, the Swissquote logo will appear on the jerseys of both clubs. The company will also run its advertisements in the stadiums and hospitality areas during all games of the Swiss National League, the country's top ice hockey league. Both teams will compete in the Swiss National League this coming season, giving Swissquote a significant branding boost.

Przemyslaw Kral Reveals How zondacrypto Turned Sports into Recipe for Success

In exclusive coverage, partnerships with major football brands like Juventus and Atalanta are set to help Polish-born cryptocurrency exchange zondacrypto spread its international wings. In an exclusive interview with Finance Magnates, the platform's CEO, Przemyslaw Kral, revealed the company's plans for the coming quarters and shared predictions for future Bitcoin prices.

It's long been known that sports emotions intertwine with trading excitement. For years, the largest companies in the finance and cryptocurrency world have been building brand awareness through sports partnerships. Of the exchange's 1.3 million current customers, over a million are from Poland. Since 2021, their activity has allowed the platform to generate revenues reaching €37 million.

UK Crypto Registration Applications Fall 51% over Three Years: FCA Data

Applications for registration as a crypto-asset exchange or custodian wallet provider have dropped by 51% over the past three years, according to data obtained through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by global law firm Reed Smith. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) reported that only 29 applications were submitted between May 1, 2023, and April 30, 2024.

This marks a decline from 42 applications in the previous year and 59 in the year before that. The first quarter of 2024 saw just seven applications, which is the second-lowest quarterly figure recorded in the past three years. The average time for the approval of applications within the past three years stands at 459 days.

FMPS:24 Day 2: “Asian Traders Really Demand High-Quality Technology Solutions”

Finance Magnates Pacific Summit (FMPS:24) concluded this week. The last day’s schedule included panel discussions, keynote speeches, interviews, and more. It was the first time Finance Magnates events were held in Australia. The event brought the entire financial services industry together at the iconic International Convention Centre (ICC) in Sydney.

FMPS:24 is where networking happens. Regulators, industry executives, marketers, company representatives, traders, and even influencers come together under one roof, giving them the perfect opportunity to pitch to potential clients and catch up with existing ones. The event also allows companies to showcase the developments of their products and services from booths.

The first panel discussion at FMPS:24

Job Hopping: Are Nearly Half of Americans Ready to Ditch Their Jobs?

Nearly half of American workers plan to find new jobs next year, according to Bankrate. What’s driving this mass exodus? Spoiler: It’s not all about the money. When did so many people collectively decide that sticking to one job for more than a year is, well, so last decade? According to Bankrate’s latest survey, nearly half of American workers are plotting to jump ship next year and, judging from my entirely biased, personal experience of working with all sorts of companies on the island, it’s not too uncommon in Cyprus, either.

I have lost count of the number of CMOs who've moved on for one reason or another. But, sticking to the US, yes, you read that right—almost 50% of the workforce is ready to peace out, leaving their current gigs behind. But what’s fueling this urge to flee? Let’s dive into this data-driven chaos.

Trump Trades Suits for Digital Loot with New NFTs

Lastly, Former President Donald Trump is making headlines once again, and no, it’s not about politics this time—at least, not directly. Trump took a flashy detour into the world of digital assets, launching a new line of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) that include his own digital trading cards.

If that wasn't “interesting” enough, in a twist that’s bizarre even by Trumpian standards, the collection features none other than his Biden debate suit, now immortalized as a digital collectible. Buy enough of them, and you can even get a piece of the real suit. Let’s dive into how Trump’s latest venture is less about nostalgia and more about the green stuff.

Have a great weekend!