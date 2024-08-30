American Soccer Club Inter Miami Signs Crypto Firm Polkadot as a Sponsor

Deep-pocket cryptocurrency companies are racking up sports deals, with Polkadot being the latest to become a sponsor of Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami, better known as Inter Miami. The Polkadot brand will first feature on Inter Miami’s assets starting from Saturday’s match.

Another Big-Ticket Sports Sponsorship

Under the agreement, the blockchain company has gained the status of the football club’s Global Training Partner. The club's training tops will feature the Polkadot logo front and center.

Chrissy Hill, CLO & interim COO of Parity Technologies; Source: X

“Knowing this team of global soccer superstars will soon wear the brand we love and support on their jerseys is beyond exciting,” said Chrissy Hill, CLO & interim COO of Parity Technologies, Polkadot’s leading technical contributor.

Further, Polkadot will be able to promote its brand at the club’s home stadium and through its digital infrastructure, which includes social media. The official announcement detailed that the Polkadot brand will be visible throughout the interior and exterior of Florida-based Chase Stadium, which can accommodate 21,550 spectators.

Moreover, any exposure on Inter Miami’s social media handles will also boost the brand of the blockchain project. The club has 17 million followers on Instagram, 6.5 million followers on Facebook, 1.2 million followers on X (formerly Twitter), and 306K subscribers on YouTube.

The Rising Popularity of “Soccer” in the US

The popularity of football, locally called soccer, cannot be compared with the sport’s engagement in Europe or South America. However, its popularity among American fans is growing at a tremendous pace. A massive amount of money is being invested in this particular sport.

According to Nielsen data, the age of an average Major League Soccer fan, in the top domestic league, is 37.4 years, with 61 percent under the age of 45.

Inter Miami is also a big name in US football (or soccer). Former English legend of the sport David Beckham is a partner in the club, which has also signed Lionel Messi, one of the most popular footballers today, as a player.

Meanwhile, the rush for sports sponsorships in the last couple of weeks came with the commencement of the new season. Recently, the German football club BVB signed blockchain firm BlockDAG as a sponsor for $10 million, while also extending its deal with Coinbase. Gate.io also became the sponsor of Italian football giant Inter Milan.