FMPS:24 Day 2: “Asian Traders Really Demand High-Quality Technology Solutions”

The second and final day of the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit (FMPS:24) is here, but the event is far from over. The entire day’s schedule includes panel discussions, keynote speeches, interviews, and more.

It was the first time Finance Magnates events were held in Australia. The event brought the entire financial services industry together at the iconic International Convention Centre (ICC) in Sydney.

FMPS:24 is where networking happens. Regulators, industry executives, marketers, company representatives, traders, and even influencers come together under one roof, giving them the perfect opportunity to pitch to potential clients and catch up with existing ones. The event also allows companies to showcase the developments of their products and services from booths.

“Understanding the APAC Market”

The first session of Day 2 of the exhibition kicked off with a panel discussion on “Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention.” The participants included Fraser Nelson, Global Head of Business Development at Scope Markets; Firdaus Ali, Business Analyst & Partnership Manager at TradingPRO; Joy Li, Head of APAC at Gold-i; Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia) at TradingView; Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman at Fullerton Markets; and Stephen Williams, Premium Client Manager at Capital.com.

MFPS:24 panel on “Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention.”

“Something very specific to Asia is that traders in the region really demand high-quality technology solutions,” said TradingView’s Grecner.

Catch the moments from the exhibition floor where industry executives are networking.

Industry representatives at FMPS:24

“Digital Assets & Tradfi”

The executives from the cryptocurrency industry also took over the Exchange Stage to discuss the topic “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure.” The participants include David Nichols, Co-Founder and Chief Risk Officer at Stables; Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody; and Muneeb Khan, Head of OTC APAC at Kraken.

The panel on "Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure"

“What's really important to our clients is the ability to access liquidity very quickly,” said Zodia Custody’s Dinneen. “Our institutional clients need to know that their assets are safe and secure.”

Are you a trader? Then do not miss the session on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors” by Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow.

“By the Book”

The pioneers of the retail trading industry liquidity come together at FMPS:24 to discuss the “Liquidity Landscape, Seen from Asia.” The executives who shared their views were Mohammad Isbeer, Chief Institutional Officer at Equiti; Andreas Kapsos, CEO at Match-Prime Liquidity; Michal Copiuk, CEO at X Open Hub; and Andrew Matushkin, Head of Business Development Department at B2Broker.

FMPS:24 panel on "By the Book: Liquidity Landscape, Seen from Asia"

"AI in Financial Services"

AI is clearly a hot topic. Many discussions about AI are also happening at FMPS:24, as industry executives are willing to share their views on the evolution of this new technology.

In another panel discussion, four experts gathered to discuss “The Ghost IS The Machine? AI in Financial Services.” The participants include Eamonn Sheridan, Financial Market Analyst at ForexLive; Jim Hogan, Chief Innovation Evangelist, Google Cloud at Google; Charles Guan CTO at Rich Data Co (RDC); and Maria Pittashi, General Manager at PLUGIT.

FMPS:24 panel on “The Ghost IS The Machine? AI in Financial Services”

Catch Dr Irene Guiamatsia, Head of Research at Investment Trends, deep-diving into the “Aussie Retail Industry” and sharing her insights from the Exchange Stage.

Dr Irene Guiamatsia, Head of Research at Investment Trends, at FMPS:24

“Prop Trading amid Scrutiny and Hype”

Prop trading is one of the fastest-growing niches today, attracting the attention of some of the largest established brokers. However, without any regulations in place, the industry remains very controversial. Industry executives gathered at FMPS:24 to share their take on the future of prop trading.

At the panel “Challenge Accepted: Prop Trading amid Scrutiny and Hype,” executives, including Christopher Balanzategui, CEO at N3tworx; Marcus Fetherston, General Manager, Prop Trading Services at Blueberry Markets Group; Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse; Michał Karczewski CEO at Match-Trade Technologies; and Julian Allen, Chief Operating Officer at The Concept Trading.

FMPS:24 panel on "Challenge Accepted: Prop Trading amid Scrutiny and Hype"

Panellists also disagree with one another, as Your Bourse’s Pedersen highlighted that “we do not know what the next stage [for prop trading] will be,” whereas Match-Trade’s Karczewski thinks “for sure that it's just not a hype.”

A Session for the Chinese Community

We are finally here at our last panel from FMPS:24. It's being held in Mandarin Chinese language, especially targeting the Chinese community, which makes up a considerable part of the Australian and regional trading industry on both the client and corporate side.

The panellists of the session “Understanding The Chinese Market” are Tai Jiang, Chairman and CEO at FX168 Finance Group; Owen Tu Director of Sales & Relationship Management (APAC) at oneZero; Denise Liu, Managing Director at Shining Advisory; Xavier Fan, Deputy Director of Sales at AC Capital Market; and Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer at Sophie Grace.

FMPS:24 panel on "Understanding The Chinese Market, 2024 Edition"

And finally, we are at the last session of FMPS:24. ForexLive’s Currency Analyst, Justin Low, wrapped up the two-day-long event by sharing his insights on “The Art of Trading - It's Just Like Playing a Sport.”

ForexLive's Justin Low on “The Art of Trading - It's Just Like Playing a Sport”

The much-anticipated FMPS:24 has finally ended. The debut event was a massive success, with a record number of footfalls in the exhibition halls over the two days. It was the first but definitely not the last.

So long, Australia, see you again!