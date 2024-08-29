Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> Retail FX
> LiteFinance Scores Big in Multi-Year Partnership with Leicester City

LiteFinance Scores Big in Multi-Year Partnership with Leicester City

Thursday, 29/08/2024 | 16:52 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The club has a strong global following, particularly in Southeast Asia.
  • Founded in 2005, LiteFinance provides trading services in 29 languages worldwide.
LiteFinance

LiteFinance has entered a multi-year partnership with Leicester City Football Club as their Official Trading Partner. This marks a key moment for LiteFinance as it expands its brand into sports.

Founded in 2005, LiteFinance offers trading services in 29 international languages. It provides access to a range of trading instruments including currencies, commodities, stocks, and agricultural products.

Leicester City Collaboration Highlights

Dan Barnett, Leicester City Commercial Director
Dan Barnett, Leicester City Commercial Director, Source: LinkedIn

The partnership with Leicester City aims to increase LiteFinance's visibility and reach. By aligning with one of England’s prominent football clubs, LiteFinance seeks to introduce its trading solutions to a larger audience.

Leicester City Commercial Director, Dan Barnett, said: “This collaboration marks an exciting chapter for us as we continue to expand our global reach with new partners.”

“We look forward to working closely with LiteFinance to further elevate the Club's presence on the international stage in unique ways."

Meanwhile, LiteFinance has integrated the cTrader platform into its trading software, now available on desktop, web, and mobile, as reported by Finance Magnates. This update includes full compatibility with LiteFinance’s ECN account, offering advanced trading features.

cTrader, known for its intuitive interface and robust analysis tools, supports STP (straight-through processing) to ensure transparency and minimize delays. The platform aims to enhance trading performance with its comprehensive suite of tools.

Engaging Global Audience

Leicester City has a strong global following, especially in Southeast Asia, where it has a significant social media presence. The collaboration is expected to engage new audiences and offer enhanced experiences for both Leicester City fans and LiteFinance clients.

LiteFinance Chief Executive, Kristina Leonova, added: “We are excited to embark on this journey with Leicester City, a partnership that reflects our mutual commitment to excellence and innovation.”

“It will allow us to connect with new audiences and create impactful experiences while working to deliver on our promises and set new standards of success,” she added.

LiteFinance has entered a multi-year partnership with Leicester City Football Club as their Official Trading Partner. This marks a key moment for LiteFinance as it expands its brand into sports.

Founded in 2005, LiteFinance offers trading services in 29 international languages. It provides access to a range of trading instruments including currencies, commodities, stocks, and agricultural products.

Leicester City Collaboration Highlights

Dan Barnett, Leicester City Commercial Director
Dan Barnett, Leicester City Commercial Director, Source: LinkedIn

The partnership with Leicester City aims to increase LiteFinance's visibility and reach. By aligning with one of England’s prominent football clubs, LiteFinance seeks to introduce its trading solutions to a larger audience.

Leicester City Commercial Director, Dan Barnett, said: “This collaboration marks an exciting chapter for us as we continue to expand our global reach with new partners.”

“We look forward to working closely with LiteFinance to further elevate the Club's presence on the international stage in unique ways."

Meanwhile, LiteFinance has integrated the cTrader platform into its trading software, now available on desktop, web, and mobile, as reported by Finance Magnates. This update includes full compatibility with LiteFinance’s ECN account, offering advanced trading features.

cTrader, known for its intuitive interface and robust analysis tools, supports STP (straight-through processing) to ensure transparency and minimize delays. The platform aims to enhance trading performance with its comprehensive suite of tools.

Engaging Global Audience

Leicester City has a strong global following, especially in Southeast Asia, where it has a significant social media presence. The collaboration is expected to engage new audiences and offer enhanced experiences for both Leicester City fans and LiteFinance clients.

LiteFinance Chief Executive, Kristina Leonova, added: “We are excited to embark on this journey with Leicester City, a partnership that reflects our mutual commitment to excellence and innovation.”

“It will allow us to connect with new audiences and create impactful experiences while working to deliver on our promises and set new standards of success,” she added.

Topics
retail
retail brokers
retail FX
sports-sponsorship
Litefinance
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
  • 912 Articles
  • 6 Followers
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
  • 912 Articles
  • 6 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

Retail FX

Featured Videos

Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading

Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading

Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading

Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading

Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24

Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24

Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24

Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24
More Videos

  • Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

  • Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

  • TradingView's Sam Grecner at FMPS:24

    TradingView's Sam Grecner at FMPS:24

    TradingView's Sam Grecner at FMPS:24

    TradingView's Sam Grecner at FMPS:24

    TradingView's Sam Grecner at FMPS:24

    TradingView's Sam Grecner at FMPS:24

    Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia) at TradingView, speaking on the panel “Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention”

    Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia) at TradingView, speaking on the panel “Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention”

    Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia) at TradingView, speaking on the panel “Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention”

    Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia) at TradingView, speaking on the panel “Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention”

    Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia) at TradingView, speaking on the panel “Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention”

    Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia) at TradingView, speaking on the panel “Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention”

  • ASIC's Rhys Bollen at FMPS:24

    ASIC's Rhys Bollen at FMPS:24

    ASIC's Rhys Bollen at FMPS:24

    ASIC's Rhys Bollen at FMPS:24

    ASIC's Rhys Bollen at FMPS:24

    ASIC's Rhys Bollen at FMPS:24

    Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader of Digital Assets at ASIC sharing his views at FMPS:24

    Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader of Digital Assets at ASIC sharing his views at FMPS:24

    Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader of Digital Assets at ASIC sharing his views at FMPS:24

    Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader of Digital Assets at ASIC sharing his views at FMPS:24

    Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader of Digital Assets at ASIC sharing his views at FMPS:24

    Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader of Digital Assets at ASIC sharing his views at FMPS:24
See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}