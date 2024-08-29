LiteFinance Scores Big in Multi-Year Partnership with Leicester City

The club has a strong global following, particularly in Southeast Asia.
LiteFinance has entered a multi-year partnership with
Leicester City Football Club as their Official Trading Partner. This marks a
key moment for LiteFinance as it expands its brand into sports.
Founded in 2005, LiteFinance offers trading services in 29
international languages. It provides access to a range of trading instruments
including currencies, commodities, stocks, and agricultural products.
Leicester City Collaboration Highlights
The partnership with Leicester City aims to increase
LiteFinance's visibility and reach. By aligning with one of England’s prominent
football clubs, LiteFinance seeks to introduce its trading solutions to a
larger audience.
Leicester City Commercial Director, Dan Barnett, said: “This
collaboration marks an exciting chapter for us as we continue to expand our
global reach with new partners.”
“We look forward to working closely with LiteFinance to
further elevate the Club's presence on the international stage in unique
ways."
cTrader, known for its intuitive interface and robust
analysis tools, supports STP (straight-through processing) to ensure
transparency and minimize delays. The platform aims to enhance trading
performance with its comprehensive suite of tools.
Leicester City has a strong global following, especially in
Southeast Asia, where it has a significant social media presence. The
collaboration is expected to engage new audiences and offer enhanced
experiences for both Leicester City fans and LiteFinance clients.
LiteFinance Chief Executive, Kristina Leonova, added: “We
are excited to embark on this journey with Leicester City, a partnership that
reflects our mutual commitment to excellence and innovation.”
“It will allow us to connect with new audiences and create
impactful experiences while working to deliver on our promises and set new
standards of success,” she added.
