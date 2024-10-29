US Presidential Elections: FOREX.com Partners with Kalshi for Event-Based Trading

Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Tuesday, 29/10/2024 | 13:46 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • This collaboration provides FOREX.com clients access to Kalshi's event-based contracts.
  • It reportedly enables traders to express political views through market positions.
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris on two magazine covers
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris on two magazine covers

FOREX.com has partnered with Kalshi, a regulated platform allowing traders to bet on the outcome of political events like the US Presidential Election. This collaboration focuses on event-driven trading by offering traders a way to blend currency markets with political predictions.

Event-Based Markets

The partnership between FOREX.com and Kalshi, a pioneer in event-based contracts, enables traders to trade based on the outcome of the upcoming US Presidential Election. According to the official announcement, FOREX.com clients express their political views through market positions by accessing Kalshi's platform.

Commenting about the partnership, Sixto Alonso, Regional Director of FOREX.com Americas, said: “At FOREX.com, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing our clients with tools and products that enhance their trading experience and broaden their ability to access political and market events.”

“We consider this partnership to be just the start and plan to develop it further with other event-based promotions for our clients.”

Kalshi Election Market

Through this partnership, FOREX.com clients reportedly offer a $20 bonus when accessing Kalshi’s election market, subject to certain conditions. Kalshi has reportedly witnessed over $100 million in trading volume in under a month since legalizing election-based event contracts. FOREX.com plans to roll out additional event-based promotions for its clients in the future.

“As the first and largest regulated prediction market, Kalshi's vision is to bring this asset class mainstream. We are excited to partner with FOREX.com to offer election markets to their hundreds of thousands of customers,” Tarek Mansour, the founder of Kalshi, added.

Notably, Kalshi challenged the US Commodity FuturesTrading Commission (CFTC ) in court last year after the regulator blocked its attempt to offer contracts that allow users to bet on the political control of Congress, Reuters reported.

This legal battle raised concerns about whether election outcomes should be treated as market events and whether average investors should have the same tools as institutional players to hedge political risks.

Kalshi planned to launch a new product that allows users to bet on which political party would control the US House of Representatives and the Senate. The company positioned these contracts as a valuable tool for managing risks tied to political change. However, the CFTC rejected this proposal in September, claiming that approving such contracts would effectively turn the regulator into an "election cop."

