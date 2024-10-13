Trustly, Temenos, TraditionData, and More: Executive Moves of the Week

In this week's executive move coverage, we highlight some of the notable appointments, promotions, and exits across the fintech and FX sectors. Payabl. hired Kristaps Zips as UK CEO; Tickmill and INFINOX's Former Compliance Executive launched his own FX firm; and Trustly named Adam Miller as Group CFO.

At Zenfinex, the company appointed ATFX UK’s Steve Whittet as the new Commercial Director; Ebury announced two hires for Derivatives and APAC; Temenos appointed Barb Morgan to spearhead AI solutions; while TraditionData enlisted six executives, Including ex-Parameta Deputy CEO.

Executive Moves of the Week

Payabl. Hires Kristaps Zips as UK CEO

Starting off our executive move segment, Payabl., an online payment service provider, appointed Kristaps Zips as UK CEO. Zips joined the company from Unlimint, where he served as Head of Treasury. He also held other roles, including Executive Director and Head of Banking Operations, at the London-based payments firm.

Kristaps Zips, Source: LinkedIn

Welcoming the appointment, Zips disclosed the news on his LinkedIn post: “In the past few weeks, I’ve traveled across Europe, meeting our teams in Frankfurt, Amsterdam, and Limassol. I’ve been truly impressed by the talent and passion across the company, particularly our commitment to building innovative products and delivering exceptional customer service.”

Find out more about Payabl.'s appointment of Kristaps Zips as UK CEO.

Tickmill and INFINOX's Former Compliance Exec Launches Own FX Company

Having been involved in the retail CFD industry as a Compliance Compliance In finance, banking, investing, and insurance compliance refers to following the rules or orders set down by the government regulatory authority, either as providing a service or processing a transaction. Compliance concerning finance would also be a state of being following established guidelines or specifications. This designation can also encompass efforts to ensure that organizations are abiding by both industry regulations and government legislation. Understanding ComplianceCompliance is a In finance, banking, investing, and insurance compliance refers to following the rules or orders set down by the government regulatory authority, either as providing a service or processing a transaction. Compliance concerning finance would also be a state of being following established guidelines or specifications. This designation can also encompass efforts to ensure that organizations are abiding by both industry regulations and government legislation. Understanding ComplianceCompliance is a Read this Term Officer since 2018, Toby Dyke is now focusing on developing his own project, Misano Payments. The startup offers currency exchange and payment solutions for private and small corporate clients.

Toby Dyke, Misano Payments

The founder of Misano Payments' journey in the retail CFD and FX industry began over six years ago as a Compliance Officer in the London branch of broker GMO-Z.com. Dyke then moved to Tickmill, where he worked for nearly three years, and most recently held the same position at INFINOX.

Display more about Toby Dyke's new FX venture.

Trustly Names Adam Miller as Group CFO

Trustly, an open banking payments company, appointed Adam Miller as its Group Chief Financial Officer. The new executive, who will be based in Stockholm, joins Trustly after a successful tenure at Deliveroo, where he served as CFO for over two years.

Adam Miller, Source: LinkedIn

During his tenure at Deliveroo, Miller oversaw the company's 2021 London Stock Exchange listing and managed its operations through the pandemic period. His appointment to Trustly comes as the open banking payments Payments One of the bases of mediums of exchange in the modern world, a payment constitutes the transfer of a legal currency or equivalent from one party in exchange for goods or services to another entity. The payments industry has become a fixture of modern commerce, though the players involved and means of exchange have dramatically shifted over time.In particular, a party making a payment is referred to as a payer, with the payee reflecting the individual or entity receiving the payment. Most commonl One of the bases of mediums of exchange in the modern world, a payment constitutes the transfer of a legal currency or equivalent from one party in exchange for goods or services to another entity. The payments industry has become a fixture of modern commerce, though the players involved and means of exchange have dramatically shifted over time.In particular, a party making a payment is referred to as a payer, with the payee reflecting the individual or entity receiving the payment. Most commonl Read this Term company continues to expand across multiple regions and sectors. Miller's experience with high-growth tech firms is seen as valuable for Trustly's future development plans.

Discover more about Trustly's appointment of Adam Miller as Group CFO.

Zenfinex Appoints ATFX UK’s Steve Whittet as Commercial Director

Steve Whittet, who recently served as the Sales Managing Director at ATFX Connect UK, is heading to the online trading firm Zenfinex as the Commercial Director (Head of Institutional Sales). Whittet has been with ATFX UK for more than three years.

Steve Whittet

The industry veteran has also worked for notable brands like ThinkMarkets, ADS Securities London, and GKFX. At ThinkMarkets, he was the Senior Director of Institutional Business Development, while at ADS Securities and GKFX, he served as the Head of Institutional Sales and Global Head of Institutional Sales, respectively.

Learn more about Zenfinex's appointment of ATFX UK’s former executive, Steve Whittet.

Ebury Announces Two Hires for Derivatives and APAC

Ebury, a global financial technology company, announced changes to its Institutional Solutions team to support the alternative fund management sector. The company hired Tom Farrow and Aaron Bird.

Menne Mennes, Managing Director at Ebury, Source: LinkedIn

Previously, Farrow served as Group Director of Trading and sat on the Executive Board at Monex Europe. During his tenure, he contributed to the development of the Monex Trading Team and the creation of their Derivatives Trading desk.

Read more about Ebury's new appointments for its Institutional Solutions team.

Temenos Appoints Barb Morgan to Spearhead AI Solutions

Banking software provider Temenos named Barb Morgan as the new Chief Product and Technology Officer. Morgan, a veteran with over 25 years of experience in global product development, will report directly to CEO Jean-Pierre Brulard and join the company's Executive Committee.

Barb Morgan, Source: LinkedIn

In her new role, Morgan will spearhead Temenos' technology and product organization. She will focus on expanding the company's global footprint through cloud-based platforms and AI-driven solutions. Her appointment comes at a crucial time as Temenos aims to strengthen its position in the rapidly evolving financial technology sector.

Discover more about Barb Morgan's new appointment at Temenos.

TraditionData Taps Six Key Hires, Including Ex-Parameta Deputy CEO

Lastly, TraditionData, a division of Tradition Group, announced a series of high-profile appointments across its global operations. The appointments are part of an expansion plan for the firm's data services capabilities. In total, the provider of financial market data for the listed and OTC derivatives market appointed six new senior experts.

Chris Dearie, Source: LinkedIn

The firm has tapped industry veteran Chris Dearie as its new Chief Operating Officer. Dearie, with nearly 25 years of experience in financial services, joins TraditionData from Parameta Solutions, where he served as Deputy CEO. In his new role, he will oversee various operational aspects, including data production, management, and distribution strategy.

Delve deeper into TraditionData's latest appointments and expansion plans.