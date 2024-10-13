Trustly, Temenos, TraditionData, and More: Executive Moves of the Week

Other firms that reported significant executive appointments this week include Payabl., Zenfinex, and Ebury.
In this week's executive move coverage, we highlight some of the notable appointments, promotions, and exits across the fintech and FX sectors. Payabl. hired Kristaps Zips as UK CEO; Tickmill and INFINOX's Former Compliance Executive launched his own FX firm; and Trustly named Adam Miller as Group CFO.
At Zenfinex, the company appointed ATFX UK’s Steve Whittet as the new Commercial Director; Ebury announced two hires for Derivatives and APAC; Temenos appointed Barb Morgan to spearhead AI solutions; while TraditionData enlisted six executives, Including ex-Parameta Deputy CEO.
Executive Moves of the Week
Payabl. Hires Kristaps Zips as UK CEO
Starting off our executive move segment, Payabl., an online payment service provider, appointed Kristaps Zips as UK CEO. Zips joined the company from Unlimint, where he served as Head of Treasury. He also held other roles, including Executive Director and Head of Banking Operations, at the London-based payments firm.
Welcoming the appointment, Zips disclosed the news on his LinkedIn post: “In the past few weeks, I’ve traveled across Europe, meeting our teams in Frankfurt, Amsterdam, and Limassol. I’ve been truly impressed by the talent and passion across the company, particularly our commitment to building innovative products and delivering exceptional customer service.”
The founder of Misano Payments' journey in the retail CFD and FX industry began over six years ago as a Compliance Officer in the London branch of broker GMO-Z.com. Dyke then moved to Tickmill, where he worked for nearly three years, and most recently held the same position at INFINOX.
Zenfinex Appoints ATFX UK’s Steve Whittet as Commercial Director
Steve Whittet, who recently served as the Sales Managing Director at ATFX Connect UK, is heading to the online trading firm Zenfinex as the Commercial Director (Head of Institutional Sales). Whittet has been with ATFX UK for more than three years.
The industry veteran has also worked for notable brands like ThinkMarkets, ADS Securities London, and GKFX. At ThinkMarkets, he was the Senior Director of Institutional Business Development, while at ADS Securities and GKFX, he served as the Head of Institutional Sales and Global Head of Institutional Sales, respectively.
Ebury Announces Two Hires for Derivatives and APAC
Ebury, a global financial technology company, announced changes to its Institutional Solutions team to support the alternative fund management sector. The company hired Tom Farrow and Aaron Bird.
Previously, Farrow served as Group Director of Trading and sat on the Executive Board at Monex Europe. During his tenure, he contributed to the development of the Monex Trading Team and the creation of their Derivatives Trading desk.
Temenos Appoints Barb Morgan to Spearhead AI Solutions
Banking software provider Temenos named Barb Morgan as the new Chief Product and Technology Officer. Morgan, a veteran with over 25 years of experience in global product development, will report directly to CEO Jean-Pierre Brulard and join the company's Executive Committee.
In her new role, Morgan will spearhead Temenos' technology and product organization. She will focus on expanding the company's global footprint through cloud-based platforms and AI-driven solutions. Her appointment comes at a crucial time as Temenos aims to strengthen its position in the rapidly evolving financial technology sector.
TraditionData Taps Six Key Hires, Including Ex-Parameta Deputy CEO
Lastly, TraditionData, a division of Tradition Group, announced a series of high-profile appointments across its global operations. The appointments are part of an expansion plan for the firm's data services capabilities. In total, the provider of financial market data for the listed and OTC derivatives market appointed six new senior experts.
The firm has tapped industry veteran Chris Dearie as its new Chief Operating Officer. Dearie, with nearly 25 years of experience in financial services, joins TraditionData from Parameta Solutions, where he served as Deputy CEO. In his new role, he will oversee various operational aspects, including data production, management, and distribution strategy.
The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams.
