Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> Executives
> Ebury Expands Team with Two Hires for Derivatives and APAC Coverage

Ebury Expands Team with Two Hires for Derivatives and APAC Coverage

Monday, 07/10/2024 | 08:33 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Tom Farrow, formerly of Monex Europe, will expand firm’s presence in derivatives and corporate segments.
  • Aaron Bird, from Argentex, will expand company's coverage in the Asia-Pacific region.
Ebury

Ebury, a global financial technology company, has announced changes to its Institutional Solutions team, signaling its focus on supporting the alternative fund management sector. The company has hired Tom Farrow and Aaron Bird.

Strengthening Derivatives Presence

Farrow previously served as Group Director of Trading and sat on the Executive Board at Monex Europe. During his tenure, he contributed to the development of the Monex Trading Team and the creation of their Derivatives Trading desk.

Menne Mennes, Managing Director at Ebury
Menne Mennes, Managing Director at Ebury, Source: LinkedIn

At Ebury, Farrow will focus on expanding the company's presence in the alternative fund industry and mid-to-large corporate segments, while strengthening its position in the derivatives market.

Bird comes to Ebury from Argentex, where he held the role of Global Head of Alternatives and Enterprise Solutions. At Ebury, Bird will be responsible for growing the company's institutional coverage in the Asia-Pacific region.

Menne Mennes, Managing Director at Ebury Institutional Solutions, commented: " Their understanding of the fund ecosystem, multi-jurisdictional perspective, and experience in delivering solutions for institutional clients will support Ebury in strengthening its role as a key partner to the fund alternative fund management industry."

Offering Cross-Border Support and Fund Services

Ebury Institutional Solutions provides cross-border support for funds with services such as transactional accounts in 40 jurisdictions, FX risk management , credit services, cash management, and fund finance. It operates through local teams in 15 jurisdictions, including Luxembourg, Singapore, and the UK.

Ebury has built a global transactional account infrastructure, offering KYC onboarding and risk management services. It provides tailored FX hedging solutions and covers emerging market currencies through 11 regulated entities worldwide.

Meanwhile, Ebury has expanded its clientele by onboarding forex and contracts for differences (CFDs) brokers since December 2023, as reported by Finance Magnates. Currently, over 20 brokers are on its platform, with more than a dozen active. The platform offers IBANs in 20 countries, FX hedging, Swift GPI tracking, and corporate cards, with plans for future expansion.

Ebury, a global financial technology company, has announced changes to its Institutional Solutions team, signaling its focus on supporting the alternative fund management sector. The company has hired Tom Farrow and Aaron Bird.

Strengthening Derivatives Presence

Farrow previously served as Group Director of Trading and sat on the Executive Board at Monex Europe. During his tenure, he contributed to the development of the Monex Trading Team and the creation of their Derivatives Trading desk.

Menne Mennes, Managing Director at Ebury
Menne Mennes, Managing Director at Ebury, Source: LinkedIn

At Ebury, Farrow will focus on expanding the company's presence in the alternative fund industry and mid-to-large corporate segments, while strengthening its position in the derivatives market.

Bird comes to Ebury from Argentex, where he held the role of Global Head of Alternatives and Enterprise Solutions. At Ebury, Bird will be responsible for growing the company's institutional coverage in the Asia-Pacific region.

Menne Mennes, Managing Director at Ebury Institutional Solutions, commented: " Their understanding of the fund ecosystem, multi-jurisdictional perspective, and experience in delivering solutions for institutional clients will support Ebury in strengthening its role as a key partner to the fund alternative fund management industry."

Offering Cross-Border Support and Fund Services

Ebury Institutional Solutions provides cross-border support for funds with services such as transactional accounts in 40 jurisdictions, FX risk management , credit services, cash management, and fund finance. It operates through local teams in 15 jurisdictions, including Luxembourg, Singapore, and the UK.

Ebury has built a global transactional account infrastructure, offering KYC onboarding and risk management services. It provides tailored FX hedging solutions and covers emerging market currencies through 11 regulated entities worldwide.

Meanwhile, Ebury has expanded its clientele by onboarding forex and contracts for differences (CFDs) brokers since December 2023, as reported by Finance Magnates. Currently, over 20 brokers are on its platform, with more than a dozen active. The platform offers IBANs in 20 countries, FX hedging, Swift GPI tracking, and corporate cards, with plans for future expansion.

Topics
industry move
executive moves
executive move
Ebury
fintech
moves
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
  • 1005 Articles
  • 9 Followers
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
  • 1005 Articles
  • 9 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

Executives

Featured Videos

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔
More Videos

  • Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

  • 🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

  • 🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

  • Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

    Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

    Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

    Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

    Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

    Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}