Zenfinex Appoints ATFX UK’s Steve Whittet as Commercial Director

Monday, 07/10/2024 | 15:19 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • Whittet worked as the Sales Managing Director for over three years at ATFX Connect UK.
  • He brings valuable experience from notable industry brands like ThinkMarkets, ADS Securities, and GAIN Capital.
Steve Whittet, who recently served as the Sales Managing Director at ATFX Connect UK, is heading to the online trading firm Zenfinex as the Commercial Director (Head of Institutional Sales). Whittet has been with ATFX UK for more than three years.

The industry veteran has also worked for notable brands like ThinkMarkets, ADS Securities London, and GKFX. At ThinkMarkets, he was the Senior Director of Institutional Business Development, while at ADS Securities and GKFX, he served as the Head of Institutional Sales and Global Head of Institutional Sales, respectively.

Experience from Notable Brands

Whittet also brings experience from GAIN Capital, where he held a Business Development role, and The Kyte Group, where he served as the Head of FX. "I am happy to share that I am starting a new position as Commercial Director (Head of Institutional Sales) at Zenfinex," Whittet’s LinkedIn post today (Monday) reads.

In June, Zenfinex, also known as Taurex, published its financial results for the fiscal year ending December 2023, highlighting a positive trend in the firm’s performance. The firm’s revenue increased to £848,306, while direct costs amounted to £196,627.

Gross profit was £651,679, substantially higher than the previous year's. However, administrative expenses jumped to £2.94 million. According to the financial report, Zenfinex incurred an operating loss of £2.29 million, an increase compared to the previous year.

Previous Developments

Zenfinex was renamed Taurex last year, a move the company termed part of a plan to offer traders better trading tools and proprietary technology. Prior to rebranding, the firm had been boosting its brand by engaging with the global trading community.

Commenting about the initiative, Nick Cooke, the Founder and CEO of Taurex, said: "The Taurex brand embodies our legacy of trading expertise while signaling our commitment to bring robust trading solutions to our clients. In an era where technology and trading are becoming increasingly intertwined, our aim is to continue to center people."

Topics
Zenfinex
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
