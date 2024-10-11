Payabl. Hires Kristaps Zips as UK CEO

Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Friday, 11/10/2024 | 14:09 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • Zips most recently served as Head of Treasury at Unlimint.
  • He has extensive experience in the financial sector from NORVIK BANKA, Citadele banka, and Parek Bank.
Payabl, an online payment service provider, appointed Kristaps Zips as UK CEO. Zips joins the company from Unlimint, where he previously served as Head of Treasury. He also held other roles, including Executive Director and Head of Banking Operations, at the London-based payments firm.

Experience From Major Brands

Welcoming the appointment, Zips disclosed the news on his LinkedIn post: “In the past few weeks, I’ve traveled across Europe, meeting our teams in Frankfurt, Amsterdam, and Limassol. I’ve been truly impressed by the talent and passion across the company, particularly our commitment to building innovative products and delivering exceptional customer service.”

“The merchant payment space is crowded, with solutions for businesses of all sizes,” he explained. “Amid all the noise and new solutions always chasing the latest trends, there’s a clear gap between meaningful products and genuine relationships. This is where payabl. stands out.”

Zips is a seasoned executive with a strong background in the financial sector. Besides Unlimint, he worked for NORVIK BANKA, Citadele Banka, and Parek Bank. He held the roles of Head of Financial Institutions, Deputy Head of Custody Administration Department, and Senior Manager Correspondent banking department, respectively.

Payabl. Expansion

Early this year, payabl. secured an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license from the Central Bank of Cyprus. The approval enabled the company to expand its offerings in the European financial market.

Commenting about the achievement, Ugne Buraciene, the Group CEO at Payabl., said: “We're poised to continue on our growth trajectory, with ambitious plans to obtain an EMI license in the Netherlands and begin to explore other markets too. But our objectives extend beyond licenses. Fundamentally, we are dedicated to creating a diverse and skilled team, who are laser-focused on providing the highest calibre of services to our customers.”

The EMI license allows payabl. to expand its payment services across the EEA, serving a customer base of 500 clients in Europe and in the UK.

