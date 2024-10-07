TraditionData Taps Six Key Hires Including Ex-Parameta Deputy CEO

Chris Dearie became the new Chief Operating Officer, boasting 25 years of experience in finance.
TraditionData,
a division of Tradition Group, has announced a series of high-profile
appointments across its global operations, signaling a significant expansion of
its data services capabilities. In total, the provider of financial market data
for listed and OTC derivatives market appointed six new senior experts.
TraditionData on a Hiring
Spree
The firm
has tapped industry veteran Chris Dearie as its new Chief Operating Officer.
Dearie, with nearly 25 years of experience in financial services, joins
TraditionData from Parameta Solutions, where he served as Deputy CEO. In his
new role, Dearie will oversee various operational aspects, including data
production, management, and distribution strategy.
"TraditionData
has established a strong brand based on the delivery of high-quality data
services," Dearie said. "I am excited to be joining a great team of
experienced data professionals as we look to significantly build on
TraditionData's growth with customer-focused, innovative data solutions."
In a move
to strengthen its presence in the Asia-Pacific region, TraditionData has made
three additional key appointments. Danny Lee, with over 25 years of experience,
joins as Head of Sales for Asia Pacific, based in Hong Kong. Jackey Chong steps
in as Regional Head of Sales for Southeast Asia and Australia, operating from
Singapore. Clarins Ng takes on the role of Regional Head of Account Management
for North Asia, also based in Hong Kong.
"This
growth of our team in Asia demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the region,
where Tradition has a long-established presence since 1978,” Richard Brunt, the
Chief Revenue Officer at TraditionData, commented.
The company
has also bolstered its operations team with two significant appointments.
Susana D'Elia Lago joins as the new Team Lead of Market Data Customer Support,
bringing extensive experience in building and transforming customer support
teams.
“I am pleased to join TraditionData to
spearhead their Customer Support function. My goal is to build on the strong
foundation already in place by optimizing our processes and ensuring that we
continue to deliver top-tier support in a rapidly evolving market environment,"
Susana D’Elia Lago, said.
Chris Leonard, a 10-year Tradition veteran, has been named Head of Data
Quality, tasked with enhancing data quality across all asset classes.
"These
additions reflect our commitment to delivering the highest levels of service to
our clients and will help us achieve our ambitious growth plans,” Scott
Fitzpatrick, CEO of TraditionData, added.
TraditionData was brought to life by Tradition five years ago, in 2019, to deliver tailored solutions to different types of customers.
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
