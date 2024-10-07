Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

TraditionData Taps Six Key Hires Including Ex-Parameta Deputy CEO

Monday, 07/10/2024 | 07:16 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • Chris Dearie became the new Chief Operating Officer, boasting 25 years of experience in finance.
  • The company is also strengthening its presence in the Asia-Pacific region
Chris Dearie, the new Chief Operating Officer at TraditionData
TraditionData, a division of Tradition Group, has announced a series of high-profile appointments across its global operations, signaling a significant expansion of its data services capabilities. In total, the provider of financial market data for listed and OTC derivatives market appointed six new senior experts.

TraditionData on a Hiring Spree

The firm has tapped industry veteran Chris Dearie as its new Chief Operating Officer. Dearie, with nearly 25 years of experience in financial services, joins TraditionData from Parameta Solutions, where he served as Deputy CEO. In his new role, Dearie will oversee various operational aspects, including data production, management, and distribution strategy.

"TraditionData has established a strong brand based on the delivery of high-quality data services," Dearie said. "I am excited to be joining a great team of experienced data professionals as we look to significantly build on TraditionData's growth with customer-focused, innovative data solutions."

In a move to strengthen its presence in the Asia-Pacific region, TraditionData has made three additional key appointments. Danny Lee, with over 25 years of experience, joins as Head of Sales for Asia Pacific, based in Hong Kong. Jackey Chong steps in as Regional Head of Sales for Southeast Asia and Australia, operating from Singapore. Clarins Ng takes on the role of Regional Head of Account Management for North Asia, also based in Hong Kong.

"This growth of our team in Asia demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the region, where Tradition has a long-established presence since 1978,” Richard Brunt, the Chief Revenue Officer at TraditionData, commented.

Scott Fitzpatrick, the CEO of TraditionData
The company has also bolstered its operations team with two significant appointments. Susana D'Elia Lago joins as the new Team Lead of Market Data Customer Support, bringing extensive experience in building and transforming customer support teams.

“I am pleased to join TraditionData to spearhead their Customer Support function. My goal is to build on the strong foundation already in place by optimizing our processes and ensuring that we continue to deliver top-tier support in a rapidly evolving market environment," Susana D’Elia Lago, said.

Chris Leonard, a 10-year Tradition veteran, has been named Head of Data Quality, tasked with enhancing data quality across all asset classes.

"These additions reflect our commitment to delivering the highest levels of service to our clients and will help us achieve our ambitious growth plans,” Scott Fitzpatrick, CEO of TraditionData, added.

TraditionData was brought to life by Tradition five years ago, in 2019, to deliver tailored solutions to different types of customers.

