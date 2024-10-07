Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Temenos Appoints Barb Morgan to Spearhead AI, Cloud Banking Solutions

Monday, 07/10/2024 | 08:26 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • Temenos has onboarded a new Chief Product and Technology Officer.
  • Former LSEG executive will lead banking software giant's product and tech strategy.
Barb Morgan was hired by Temenos
Barb Morgan was hired by Temenos

Banking software provider Temenos announced today (Monday) the appointment of Barb Morgan as its new Chief Product and Technology Officer, effective immediately. Morgan, a veteran with over 25 years of experience in global product development, will report directly to CEO Jean-Pierre Brulard and join the company's Executive Committee.

Temenos Taps Barb Morgan as New Chief Product and Technology Officer

In her new role, Morgan will spearhead Temenos' technology and product organization, focusing on expanding the company's global footprint through cloud-based platforms and AI-driven solutions. Her appointment comes at a crucial time as Temenos aims to strengthen its position in the rapidly evolving financial technology sector.

“My focus will be on driving customer success by delivering innovative and improved products that empower financial institutions to meet the evolving needs of their clients,” Morgan commented. “By leveraging AI, cloud, and advanced data analytics , we will strengthen our position as a strategic technology partner, helping banks enhance customer experiences, increase agility, and drive sustained growth.”

Temenos CEO Jean-Pierre Brulard
Temenos CEO Jean-Pierre Brulard

Morgan brings a wealth of experience from her previous roles, including her most recent position as Group Head of Product for Data and Analytics at the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), where she led the Microsoft-LSEG partnership. Prior to LSEG, she served as Chief Technology Development Officer at Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS), overseeing global payments and banking product engineering.

"She is an experienced technology and people leader with extensive knowledge and understanding of banking and financial services technology,” Temenos CEO Jean-Pierre Brulard added. “We have made great progress on our cloud and SaaS transformation and Barb’s appointment will help us move Temenos to its next phase of growth and continue to deliver mission critical technology solutions with exceptional business value to our customers."

Morgan succeeds Prema Varadhan, who is stepping down after 25 years with the company. Brulard acknowledged Varadhan's contributions, saying, "Prema has been instrumental in building world-class product and technology organizations and enabling Temenos to deliver the most modern cloud technology and the richest banking functionality available in the marketplace."

In June, the provider of cloud-based banking software formed a strategic alliance with global payments giant Mastercard. This collaboration is designed to expedite the rollout of Mastercard Move, a comprehensive suite of cross-border money transfer solutions, to financial institutions and their clients across the globe.. The partnership aims to enhance the speed and efficiency of international payment services for banks utilizing Temenos' platform.

About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 1837 Articles
  • 41 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 1837 Articles
  • 41 Followers

