Kama Capital, Hantec Markets, Liquidnet, and More: Executive Moves of the Week

Sunday, 27/10/2024 | 06:00 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • Also, Liquidnet and OMOA welcomed a new Head of Latin America and Chief Operating Officer for the retail division, respectively. In prop trading, BDSwiss’ former CRO launched a new startup.
executive-moves-of-the-week

Five companies announced major executive changes this week, including the launch of a prop trading firm. Kama Capital promoted Razan Assaf to Deputy CEO; Hantec Markets named Raphael Ferraz as Regional Manager for Brazil and LATAM; and OMOA named the Former Fime Director as the new COO for its retail division.

Elsewhere, Liquidnet tapped Eric Blake as Head of Latin America, while BDSwiss’ Former Chief Revenue Officer Andreas Andreou launched a new Prop Trading Platform.

Executive Moves of the Week

Kama Capital Promotes Razan Assaf to Deputy CEO

Kama Capital promoted Razan Assaf to Deputy Chief Executive Officer. Since joining the company at its inception, Razan has reportedly been a key player in shaping its regulatory and operational processes. According to a statement sent to Finance Magnates, her expertise in compliance helped the company obtain vital regulatory licenses, which laid the groundwork for its expansion.

Razan Assaf

According to her LinkedIn profile, Assaf joined Kama Capital as a Compliance Manager and has been with the company for two and a half years. She has worked with other companies in the financial sector, including SPM, Banque Libano, and Blom Bank. Razan AssafIn this role, she will focus on initiatives to strengthen the company’s market presence and expand its fintech capabilities.

Hantec Markets Names Raphael Ferraz as Regional Manager for Brazil and LATAM

Forex and CFD brokerage firm Hantec Markets appointed Raphael Marsura Abel Ferraz as its new Regional Manager for Brazil and LATAM. With his extensive industry experience, Hantec Markets seeks to leverage Ferraz's expertise to deepen client relationships and bolster its market presence in the region.

Raphael Marsura Abel Ferraz, Source: LinkedIn

"This new role is an incredible opportunity in a company with 34 years of history in the sector, and I'm eager to bring my passion and enthusiasm to the team. I am deeply grateful for this opportunity and for the trust placed in me," Ferraz said in a LinkedIn post.

OMOA Names Former Fime Director as New COO for Retail Division

Mathias Estrade joined OMOA as the Chief Operating Officer for the retail division. OMOA is a partner for banks, microfinance institutions, and telecom operators. It provides payment services, electronic processing, management of ATM networks, POS, mobile, mPOS, and embedded payment applications.

Mathias Estrade, OMOA, COO, Source: LinkedIn

His most recent role was at Fime, where he served as Director of Business Consulting from May 2023 to October 2024. During his tenure, Estrade was responsible for developing and implementing strategies to deliver consulting services to banks, fintechs, and merchants, focusing on payments, strategy, and regulatory compliance.

Liquidnet Taps Eric Blake as Head of Latin America

Liquidnet appointed Eric Blake as Head of Latin America to enhance its presence in the region. Blake's extensive experience across domestic and international capital markets makes him an ideal candidate to lead this effort.

Eric Blake, Source: Liquidnet

With over 25 years of industry expertise, the company described Blake as having a combination of skills in electronic trading and institutional client relationships. Previously, he played an important role at BTG Pactual, where he reportedly developed Brazil's first electronic block trading system, connecting local and foreign institutional clients.

BDSwiss’ CRO Launches Prop Trading Platform

Andreas Andreou, who left BDSwiss last month as the Chief Revenue Officer, entered the prop trading space by launching a new platform called thePropTrade.com. Andreou is the founder and co-CEO of this newly launched platform.

Andreas Andreou

“While we are initially concentrating our efforts on these markets, our broader business plan includes a phased expansion to other global regions, including Europe and beyond,” Andreou told Finance Magnates. “Our goal is to provide a robust, accessible platform for a community of traders worldwide, adapting to the unique needs of each region as we grow.”

Learn more about Razan Assaf's promotion to Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Kama Capital.

Display more about Hantec Markets' appointment of Raphael Ferraz as Regional Manager for Brazil and LATAM.

Show more about OMOA's appointment of Mathias Estrade as the Chief Operating Officer for the retail division.

Highlight more about Liquidnet's appointment of Eric Blake as Head of Latin America.

About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared Kirui
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared Kirui
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event
