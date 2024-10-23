Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Liquidnet Taps Eric Blake as Head of Latin America

Liquidnet Taps Eric Blake as Head of Latin America

Wednesday, 23/10/2024 | 15:31 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • Blake has more than 25 years of experience, including previous roles at BTG Pactual.
  • Liquidnet aims to expand its services in Latin America through new liquidity sources within the region.
Liquidnet appointed Eric Blake as Head of Latin America to enhance its presence in the region. Blake's extensive experience across domestic and international capital markets makes him an ideal candidate to lead this effort.

Industry Veteran

With over 25 years of industry expertise, the company described Blake as having a combination of skills in electronic trading and institutional client relationships. Previously, he played an important role at BTG Pactual, where he reportedly developed Brazil's first electronic block trading system, connecting local and foreign institutional clients.

Eric Blake, Source: Liquidnet

His work at Investment Technology Group (ITG) added to his leadership in Latin American markets, with a focus on global portfolio trading. According to the company, these experiences are expected to strengthen Liquidnet's ability to unlock new sources of liquidity for asset managers in the region.

Speaking about the appointment, Liquidnet’s Head of Equities Sales and Trading for the Americas, Alan Polo, said: “Eric’s addition to our team marks a significant step in advancing our capabilities in Latin America. His experience in the region and his proven track record of building institutional client relationships and product management implementation across sales and trading, marketing, and financial services technology position us well to drive our growth in this critical market.”

Eyeing Opportunities in Latin America

By expanding into Latin America, Liquidnet aims to tap into new liquidity sources and strengthen its technology-driven agency execution services for local and international clients. Liquidnet recently made other notable appointments. In August, the company appointed a new executive, Balraj Briah, to lead the multi-asset services division.

According to a report by Finance Magnates, Briah has more than twenty-five years of experience in trading desks of major financial institutions worldwide. He has reportedly worked as a trader for BNY Mellon, Nomura, and Citi, among others.

Elsewhere, Liquidnet named Jeffrey Crane as Head of International in the Americas. Crane is an industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience in institutional equity trading. He joined the firm from SageTrader, where he served as managing director and Head of Sales.

