Preview Mode

BDSwiss’ Chief Revenue Officer Separates: Launches Prop Trading Platform

Monday, 21/10/2024 | 07:40 GMT by Arnab Shome
  • Andreas Andreou stepped down as the Chief Revenue Officer of BDSwiss last month.
  • He has now launched a new prop trading platform and is acting as its co-CEO.
Andreas Andreou, founder and co-CEO of thePropTrade.com
Andreas Andreou, founder and co-CEO of thePropTrade.com

Andreas Andreou, who left BDSwiss last month as the Chief Revenue Officer, has entered the prop trading scene by launching a new platform, called thePropTrade.com, Andreou is the founder and co-CEO of this newly launched platform.

Another Prop Trading Platform in the Market

Andreou announced the official launch of his new prop trading platform today (Monday). He also revealed to Finance Magnates that the other co-CEO of the prop trading platform is Md Hazly, who served years as the Reginal Manager of the HF Markets.

The prop trading platform's website shows that it is owned and operated by QuantElite—FZCO, a Dubai-registered company. It offers up to $200,000 in simulated funding to traders with its three trading challenges.

Andreou further highlighted that the initial focus of his prop trading platform is to capture key emerging markets, particularly Southeast Asia (SEA), Latin America (Latam), and Africa.

"While we are initially concentrating our efforts on these markets, our broader business plan includes a phased expansion to other global regions, including Europe and beyond," Andreou told Finance Magnates. "Our goal is to provide a robust, accessible platform for community of traders worldwide, adapting to the unique needs of each region as we grow."

New Ventures of Former BDSwiss Executives

Interestingly, Alexander Oelfke, the former Group CEO of BDSwiss, also recently launched a CFDs broker headquartered in Dubai. Last month, Finance Magnates reported that BDSwiss cut a significant number of its employees from its Cyprus office, and many traders on the platform are also complaining about withdrawal issues.

Andreou is a well-known executive in the retail trading space. Most recently, he spent almost two years at BDSwiss, first joining the broker in February 2023 as the Chief Commercial Officer and then becoming its Chief Revenue Officer.

In his 25-year career, Andreou worked with multiple brokerage brands. He served as a Sales Executive at the Cyprus offices of FXGM and was also an Institutional Account Manager at IronFX. His most prominent roles in the industry include his time at HF Markets (previously HotForex), which he joined in October 2014 as a Global Office Liaison Executive. He then climbed the corporate ladder to become Head of Business Development, staying with the company until his departure in early 2023.

Finance Magnates also revealed that the founder of IronFX, Markos Kashiouris, quietly launched a prop trading platform, which is registered in the UK.

Topics
BDSwiss Group
prop trading
BDSwiss
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab Shome
  • 6544 Articles
  • 88 Followers
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab is an electronics engineer-turned-financial editor. He entered the industry covering the cryptocurrency market for Finance Magnates and later expanded his reach to forex as well. He is passionate about the changing regulatory landscape on financial markets and keenly follows the disruptions in the industry with new-age technologies.
  • 6544 Articles
  • 88 Followers

