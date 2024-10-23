Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Hantec Markets Names Raphael Ferraz as Regional Manager for Brazil and LATAM

Hantec Markets Names Raphael Ferraz as Regional Manager for Brazil and LATAM

Wednesday, 23/10/2024 | 20:57 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • Previously, Ferraz worked for notable brands like Infinox Global, Tradeview, and IronFX Global.
  • Most recently, he served as INFINOX Global’s team leader for Brazil and Latam.
Forex and CFD brokerage firm Hantec Markets appointed Raphael Marsura Abel Ferraz as its new Regional Manager for Brazil and LATAM. With his extensive industry experience, Hantec Markets seeks to leverage Ferraz's expertise to deepen client relationships and bolster its market presence in the region.

"This new role is an incredible opportunity in a company with 34 years of history in the sector, and I'm eager to bring my passion and enthusiasm to the team. I am deeply grateful for this opportunity and for the trust placed in me," Ferraz said in a LinkedIn post.

Brazil and LATAM Expansion

In his new role, Ferraz will reportedly focus on delivering value to clients. According to the firm, his appointment marks a significant step for Hantec Markets as it aims to adapt to the evolving financial landscape in LATAM.

Raphael Marsura Abel Ferraz, Source: LinkedIn

According to his LinkedIn profile, Ferraz has worked for notable industry brands, including Infinox Global, Tradeview, and IronFX Global. Most recently, he was the Team Leader for Brazil and LATAM at Infinox, where he joined as a Senior Business Development Officer.

Ferraz's leadership is expected to steer the company toward innovative solutions and enhanced customer service, catering to the diverse needs of clients across Brazil and beyond.

"We are excited to introduce Raphael Marsura Abel Ferraz as the new Regional Manager for Brazil and LATAM! With his expertise and leadership, we look forward to strengthening our presence in the region and providing even more value to our clients,” Hantec Markets commented."

Hantec Markets's Other Recent Appointments

In yet another major executive appointment this year, Hantec Markets named Rajan Naik the Global Head of Marketing in June. Naik's responsibilities include enhancing the company's marketing vision and overseeing its global strategies.

Prior to the new role, he served as Head of Marketing at INFINOX for more than five years, where he championed brand expansion and marketing initiatives while heading the company's Dubai hub.

Meanwhile, the UK unit of Hantec Markets ended last year with an annual turnover of over £6.8 million, a boost of nearly 24% from the previous year. The firm posted an operating loss of £47,437, compared to a profit of £36,058 in 2022.

