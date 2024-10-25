Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Kama Capital Promotes Razan Assaf to Deputy CEO

Kama Capital Promotes Razan Assaf to Deputy CEO

Friday, 25/10/2024 | 06:00 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • Razan has been with Kama Capital since its inception.
  • Her expertise in compliance was crucial in shaping the company's regulatory and operational processes.
executive move

Kama Capital promoted Razan Assaf to Deputy Chief Executive Officer. Since joining the company at its inception, Razan has reportedly been a key player in shaping its regulatory and operational processes. According to a statement sent to Finance Magnates, her expertise in compliance helped the company obtain vital regulatory licenses, which laid the groundwork for its expansion.

Regulations and Fintech

"Being part of Kama Capital's journey from the very beginning has been an incredible experience," Razan commented. "We’ve worked tirelessly to build a strong regulatory framework and fintech platform that empowers clients globally. I’m excited to continue this journey in my new role as Deputy CEO, focusing on driving innovation and enhancing our market presence."

Additionally, Razan’s influence at Kama Capital was reportedly instrumental in shaping the company’s fintech solutions, especially innovations like AI-powered algo-trading technology. Under her leadership, the company excelled and built a reputation for transparency and trust, which was critical for navigating the often complicated regulatory landscapes.

Razan Assaf

In this role, she will focus on initiatives to strengthen the company’s market presence and expand its fintech capabilities. She will also explore new market opportunities and enhance the company’s existing fintech solutions. As Deputy CEO, she will play a crucial role in steering the company toward its goal of expanding its global footprint.

Experience from Notable Brands

According to her LinkedIn profile, Assaf joined Kama Capital as a Compliance Manager and has been with the company for two and a half years. She has worked with other companies in the financial sector, including SPM, Banque Libano, and Blom Bank.

"From her early days assisting in the company to leading compliance and now stepping into the role of Deputy CEO, she has shown remarkable dedication, skill, and vision," Kama Capital’s CEO, Khaldoun Hilal, added.

"We are proud to have her take on this leadership role as we continue our mission to disrupt the industry. Our commitment to innovation extends beyond technology; it’s about building a diverse team that brings different perspectives to drive real change."

Kama-Capital
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
