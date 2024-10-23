OMOA Names Former Fime Director as New COO for Retail Division

Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Wednesday, 23/10/2024 | 16:46 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Mathias Estrade’s new role at OMOA follows his leadership at Fime, Solvethys, and TSI Payment.
  • He co-founded Solvethys and held senior product and compliance roles in financial services.
Mathias Estrade announced on LinkedIn that he has joined OMOA as the Chief Operating Officer - Retail. Estrade wrote: “I am very excited to announce that I have joined OMOA as Chief Operating Officer – Retail.”

OMOA serves as a partner for banks, microfinance institutions, and telecom operators by providing secure payment services, electronic processing, secure management of ATM networks, POS, mobile, mPOS, and embedded payment applications.

Leading Retail Strategy Development

Mathias Estrade, OMOA, COO, Source: LinkedIn

His most recent role was at Fime, where he served as Director of Business Consulting from May 2023 to October 2024. During his tenure, Estrade was responsible for developing and implementing strategies to deliver consulting services to banks, fintechs, and merchants, focusing on payments , strategy, and regulatory compliance.

In his new role, he outlined his responsibilities: “My role will be to structure and develop the group's retail operations to strengthen access to financial services in West and Central Africa. I am thrilled to start this new adventure with such a talented and dynamic team.”

Leadership in Financial Services

Before joining Fime, Estrade co-founded Solvethys, a consulting company that provided compliance and payment solutions to fintechs and banks. He managed the company's operations and led projects involving open banking and international compliance. Estrade held the role from June 2020 to April 2023.

He also served as Chief Product Officer at TSI Payment from December 2017 to June 2020. In this role, he created the Product Department and implemented new digital channels for payment services. Estrade has further experience as CEO at The Skippers, a startup based in Paris.

Estrade’s appointment at OMOA comes after a varied career in the financial services industry, where he has held leadership roles in product management, compliance, and business strategy.

He expressed his enthusiasm for his new appointment, stating: “I look forward to working closely with the teams to contribute to the success of our projects and achieve our strategic goals.”

About the Author: Tareq Sikder
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
