US Elections: Is the Nippon Steel-U.S. Steel Deal Dead?

Friday, 13/09/2024 | 08:03 GMT by Louis Parks
  • The U.S. government likely to kill the Nippon Steel deal, and unions are backing them up.
  • Presidential meddling is dooming the U.S. Steel deal, and Japan's not pleased.
  • Both Presidential candidates support blocking the deal.
Joe Biden Kamala Harris
US President Joe Biden and US Vice President Kamala Harris both oppose the deal.

In a rare show of unity, Joe Biden’s White House, Kamala Harris, and even Donald Trump — yeah, you read that right — all seem to agree on one thing: stopping Japan's Nippon Steel from scooping up U.S. Steel for a cool $15 billion. This sudden confluence of political heavyweights is about as common as a unicorn at a dog show, and it’s thrown the whole corporate world into a tizzy.

The Nippon Steel acquisition was supposed to be a big deal. After all, Japanese firms have been pouring money into the U.S. like it’s the last party on Earth, with nearly $783 billion already invested in various industries, from cars to chemicals to biotech. But now, thanks to a good old-fashioned American political showdown, the deal is on life support, and the prognosis isn’t looking great.

Presidential Meddling: Not Exactly a U.S. Tradition

Here’s the real kicker: U.S. presidents usually stay out of corporate buyouts. But this time, the Biden administration has decided to slap down the proposal as a "national security threat." What’s behind this rare intervention? Political survival, of course. The stakes are high in Pennsylvania — home to Big Steel and a crucial swing state for the next election.

The White House’s move has ticked off Tokyo, which sees it as a slight against one of America’s most loyal allies. Japan has made the U.S. its primary investment destination, having dethroned the UK as the top foreign direct investor in America about five years ago. Japanese corporations like Toyota and Astellas Pharma have thrown billions into U.S. ventures, but now the spigot might start to close if Washington keeps playing hardball.

The Union’s Take: No Love for Nippon

If you think this is all just some kind of political theater, think again. The steelworkers’ union in the U.S. is digging its heels in, too. They’ve taken a hard stance against the deal, declaring it would be a disaster for American workers. The union argues that selling off U.S. Steel to a foreign entity — even one from a friendly nation like Japan — could put jobs and national interests at risk.

Of course, the union’s opposition gives Biden a nice little political bonus: He gets to be the guy who stood up for American workers in a key battleground state. It’s like hitting the election jackpot while appearing to protect national security — a win-win for the administration, if not for Nippon.

Japan’s Reaction: "Seriously, America?"

From Tokyo’s perspective, this whole thing feels like a bad episode of a reality show where the rules keep changing. Japan Inc. is confused and a little bit annoyed. After all, Japanese companies have been some of the biggest cheerleaders for Biden’s recent industrial policies, investing in green energy, EVs, and pharmaceuticals — all sectors supported by the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS Act.

U.S. Steel
Matthew Goodman from the Council on Foreign Relations (LinkedIn).

Now, however, Japanese investors are feeling a little spooked. “At the margin, it might discourage some investors from putting the next dollar into the U.S.,” says a cautious Matthew Goodman from the Council on Foreign Relations. The idea that a single deal could unravel decades of investment enthusiasm is a bit much, but then again, this is geopolitics we’re talking about — where logic often takes a back seat to posturing and power plays.

However, it does appear that the Japanese firm is still trying to save the deal, with executives from the two companies meeting in the US.

The Bigger Picture

Of course, looming over all of this is the upcoming U.S. presidential election. Trump, who is no fan of foreign takeovers unless he’s orchestrating them, has already promised to roll back Biden’s projects like the Inflation Reduction Act if he makes a comeback. Meanwhile, Japan is bracing itself for a new prime minister, who may or may not be as keen to maintain the sunny status quo with Washington.

Add to that the ever-present threat of a truculent China, and you have a scenario ripe for geopolitical headaches. Yet, despite all the drama, the U.S.-Japan alliance is unlikely to implode entirely. As Tobias Harris from Japan Foresight points out, “Japan is willing to put up with a lot to maintain the relationship.” So, we’re not exactly on the brink of a major fallout, but the trust factor? Yeah, that just took a bit of a hit.

At the end of the day, this dying steel deal is a story of political unpredictability. It’s a story of rare presidential meddling, labor union power plays, and international hand-wringing. If there’s one thing to take away from this saga, it’s that when it comes to U.S. politics and global business, nothing is off the table — not even the president's intervention in a corporate takeover.

About the Author: Louis Parks
Louis Parks
About the Author: Louis Parks
Louis Parks has lived and worked in and around the Middle East for much of his professional career. He writes about the meeting of the tech and finance worlds.
Transformation in the APAC Trading Landscape and Beyond | FMPS:24

More Videos

  • Ready to Scale? Regtech in Australia, A Global View | FMPS:24

  • Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

  • IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

