Trump to Join Joe Rogan’s Podcast and Eminem’s a "Fan"

Wednesday, 23/10/2024 | 07:45 GMT by Louis Parks
  • Trump to appear on Joe Rogan’s podcast this Friday where sparks are bound to fly.
  • Tulsi Gabbard joins the GOP, while Trump speculates on Eminem’s political stance.
  • Trump’s media antics, from podcasts to rallies, continue to puzzle.
Trump
Bloomberg, U.S. President Donald Trump

Ahead of his Friday chat with right wing star Joe Rogan, Trump praises Tulsi Gabbard’s GOP switch, while Eminem’s latest political appearance adds fuel to the fire.

Trump Prepares for Joe Rogan: What Will He Say This Time?

Fresh from McDonald's Donald Trump is gearing up for what promises to be one of the most talked-about podcast appearances of the year: a sit-down with right wing media darling Joe Rogan. Scheduled for this Friday, the upcoming interview is already stirring up speculation on what bombshells Trump might drop this time. For Rogan's legion of followers, anticipation is high. Trump, a master of making headlines, likely sees this as another golden opportunity to rally his base and throw a few more punches at his political rivals—perhaps with some unexpected jabs.

The fact that Trump, who loves positioning himself as the ultimate outsider, is joining Rogan’s freewheeling podcast format is fitting. Rogan’s fans appreciate unpredictability, and in that sense, Trump is a perfect guest.

Tulsi Gabbard Joins the GOP: Trump’s New Favorite Defector

This week, Trump publicly celebrated Tulsi Gabbard’s official switch from Democrat to Republican. For Trump, Gabbard’s defection is a clear sign of the growing dissatisfaction with Democratic leadership—and he wasted no time praising her as a “courageous” leader who “finally saw the light.”

Gabbard’s switch is a significant move. As a former Democratic presidential candidate, her joining the GOP gives Trump’s campaign the perfect chance to dig at the Dems as election day approaches. He touted her move as proof that more moderate Democrats are abandoning ship and moving toward the Republican camp.

Eminem at Kamala Harris Rally: Trump’s “Misunderstanding”

But Tulsi Gabbard wasn’t the only public figure on Trump’s mind this week. In another strange twist, Trump seemed to misinterpret Eminem’s political leanings, once again implying the rapper was on his side.

During a recent speech, Trump hinted that Eminem, who headlined a Kamala Harris rally in Detroit, wasn’t as pro-Democrat as the media makes him out to be. “Eminem, he’s a smart guy,” Trump said. “He sees what’s going on, and he’s fed up with these Democrats.”

It’s an amusing mix-up considering Eminem’s well-documented disdain for Trump, most notably expressed in his freestyle “The Storm,” where he tore into the former president. Trump’s attempt to co-opt the rapper is laughable, but it’s classic Trump—bend the narrative to fit his agenda, facts be damned.

Not a fan.

For Eminem, though, his performance at the Harris rally was nothing if not clear. It was a show of support for the Democrats in a key battleground state. This kind of celebrity involvement plays right into Trump’s “elite liberal” vs. “man-of-the-people” rhetoric—a theme he’s likely to touch on in his Rogan interview.

What’s Next on Joe Rogan?

With the Rogan interview just days away, speculation is swirling about what Trump might say next. Will he double down on his praise for Tulsi Gabbard’s GOP switch? Will he continue to bungle Eminem’s politics? Or will he pivot to new territory, like market predictions or tech trends, hoping to capture the attention of Rogan’s huge base of politically engaged listeners?

Whatever happens, just about everyone is hoping that the podcast could offer hints at Trump’s plans for the economy and more insights into his potential policies. Rogan’s open-ended style means anything can happen, and in Trump’s world, that means more headlines and more unpredictability.

Buckle Up for Friday’s Trump-Rogan Interview

Whatever Trump has in store for Rogan’s podcast this Friday, one thing is clear: it’s going to be a must-watch for anyone following the 2024 election, media pundits, and market watchers alike. Trump’s unpredictable behavior, mixed with Rogan’s tendency to let guests speak their minds, is a recipe for fireworks. If history is any indicator, Trump’s words could move more than just headlines.

