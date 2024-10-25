Tesla’s stock surged on robust Q3 earnings, boosting the Nasdaq. Meanwhile, Elon Musk muses about driverless car policy as a White House appointee.

Tesla’s Stock Jumps Higher Than Q3 Expectations

In a tech landscape braced for mixed earnings, Tesla delivered a welcome surprise with its Q3 report, sending its stock soaring 17% immediately after. Elon Musk and his electric empire made an impression on Wall Street with quarterly numbers that went well beyond the tempered expectations of analysts. Despite challenges in an economic climate that’s had many tech companies bracing for impact, Tesla managed to rev up demand while controlling costs, ensuring leaner but nonetheless impressive margins. Amid struggling artificial intelligence (AI Artificial Intelligence (AI) Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a term coined by in 1956, which defines the automation of robotics to the actual process of robotics.The evolution of technology has since led to the gradual adoption of AI in several aspects of our lives. One of the most pertinent is its impact in the financial services industry, which provides a wide range of possibilities moving forward.Ways AI Can Transform FinanceAI has the potential to transform the financial services industry forever. This can take shape in Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a term coined by in 1956, which defines the automation of robotics to the actual process of robotics.The evolution of technology has since led to the gradual adoption of AI in several aspects of our lives. One of the most pertinent is its impact in the financial services industry, which provides a wide range of possibilities moving forward.Ways AI Can Transform FinanceAI has the potential to transform the financial services industry forever. This can take shape in Read this Term) firms and stuttering giants like Intel, Tesla is one tech firm that’s making waves.

Q3 2024 Shareholder Update → https://t.co/sXBSeLibSL



— Highlights



- Produced our 7 millionth vehicle at Fremont factory!



- Preparations for new vehicles remain underway (including more affordable models), which we'll begin launching in the first half of 2025



- Record gross… pic.twitter.com/is1UhqdH7r — Tesla (@Tesla) October 23, 2024

Investors took note. Shares of Tesla rallied sharply, with financial analysts commending Tesla’s flexibility and prowess in an industry still figuring out how to stay profitable as EV markets get more crowded. Musk’s company has found ways to cut costs while keeping up production, sidestepping the turbulence that’s left other tech giants teetering on market uncertainty.

Tesla Gives the Nasdaq a Boost—Because, Of Course, It Does

Tesla’s stock spike didn’t just keep investors happy; it also injected much-needed momentum into the broader market. When a tech titan like Tesla surprises to the upside, it’s like a jolt of electricity to the indexes. The Nasdaq got a noticeable lift (0.6%), adding points as Tesla’s gains echoed through the indexes.

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 increased, thanks to Tesla's positive earnings forecast. However, stocks have retreated from record highs amid concerns over Federal Reserve rate cuts, rising Treasury yields, and uncertainty ahead of the US election https://t.co/yTUT4T6fbP pic.twitter.com/CJFlHPzLEu — Reuters Business (@ReutersBiz) October 25, 2024

It’s no secret that Tesla’s high valuation has it standing toe-to-toe with the likes of Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon when it comes to moving markets. As one of the most heavily weighted stocks in these indexes, Tesla’s success translates directly into a broader stock surge, lifting confidence across the board. In a financial season where Wall Street has felt the tremors of a shaky economy, Tesla’s unexpected strength suggests that, just maybe, tech isn’t entirely down for the count.

Elon Musk on Driverless Cars—What If He Had a Say in the White House?

Because it wouldn’t be a Tesla earnings season without some Elon-esque musing, Musk recently let slip his vision of driverless car policy if he were hypothetically running the show in Washington, D.C. Picture it: Elon Musk, self-styled driverless czar, sipping coffee in the West Wing while fielding questions from Congress about why his hypothetical legislation would allow Teslas to cruise freely down the highway with barely a whisper of regulation Regulation Like any other industry with a high net worth, the financial services industry is tightly regulated to help curb illicit behavior and manipulation. Each asset class has its own set of protocols put in place to combat their respective forms of abuse.In the foreign exchange space, regulation is assumed by authorities in multiple jurisdictions, though ultimately lacking a binding international order. Who are the Industry’s Leading Regulators?Regulators such as the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority ( Like any other industry with a high net worth, the financial services industry is tightly regulated to help curb illicit behavior and manipulation. Each asset class has its own set of protocols put in place to combat their respective forms of abuse.In the foreign exchange space, regulation is assumed by authorities in multiple jurisdictions, though ultimately lacking a binding international order. Who are the Industry’s Leading Regulators?Regulators such as the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority ( Read this Term.

Musk’s thoughts on autonomous vehicles have always been… ambitious, and his tone while considering a hypothetical White House gig was … whimsical. “National approval [for electrical vehicles on public roads] is important,” Musk said Wednesday during the earnings call. “If there is a Department of Government Efficiency, I will try to make that happen.”

I think he wants Trump in.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Musk is a commission proposed by Musk and Trump. According to Trump, Musk has agreed to lead the proposed task force, where he would be “conducting a complete financial and performance audit of the entire federal government” and recommending reforms.

If given free rein in the White House, Musk would cut through regulatory roadblocks with gusto, creating a fast-track policy that would leave traditional automakers catching up. For a guy who’s publicly skeptical of government oversight, the idea of him wielding regulatory power is both humorous and, depending on who you ask, a bit chilling. Musk sees the driverless future as a highway with no speed limits and minimal red tape—he’d rather his cars drive themselves into the future without the hindrance of bureaucracy.

His hypothetical stint as America’s driverless car guru might just be the twist Wall Street didn’t see coming. After all, this is the same man who’s floated everything from colony plans on Mars to tunnels under L.A., driverless car legislation would only be the beginning.

Tesla’s Bright Spot in Tech’s Rocky Season

Tesla’s Q3 earnings might feel like a breath of fresh air, especially given the gloomy forecast that many tech firms have issued for the latter half of 2024. While some giants are scaling back on spending and innovation amid economic turbulence, Tesla’s continued strength stands out. By tightly managing its supply chain, finding efficiencies, and strategically pricing its vehicles to maintain demand, Musk’s company has kept itself in the driver’s seat even as other automakers grapple with shrinking budgets and the pressure of global EV competition.

But for Tesla, it’s about more than just surviving; it’s about thriving in a market where even the best tech firms have struggled to stay nimble. With such an impressive jump on its stock, Musk’s brand is driving the message home: that even in challenging markets, there’s room for the right tech companies to find success.

For more finance-adjacent news, visit our Trending section.