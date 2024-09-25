From mic-dangling earrings to digital assets, Kamala Harris is stuck in a whirlwind of conspiracy theories, but at least she’s engaging with the totally conspiracy-free world of crypto…
Kamala Harris has become an easy target for outlandish conspiracies. From accusations that her earrings were secret microphones during the September 10 debate with Donald Trump, to rumors that her CNN interview with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was cut short due to some nefarious reason—it's almost as if some people are running a bingo game for baseless theories.
If you’ve been online long enough, you might have stumbled upon some of these bizarre narratives, and yes, they’re every bit as ridiculous as they sound. But behind the absurdity of these viral moments, Harris seems to be edging toward a new role—crypto enthusiast. Out of one frying pan and into another fire?
Earrings or Earpiece?
Remember that time when Kamala Harris supposedly wore microphones as earrings during a debate with Trump? I know, it sounds like the kind of fan theory someone would cook up after binging a conspiracy documentary. But this claim went viral fast—people on social media argued that Harris' choice of jewelry wasn’t just for aesthetic appeal but rather some covert communication tech. Really? Mic earrings?
If I could make an arrangement where I had a stand in… and they had an earpiece in… where I could sort of deliver the lines…— The Tank (@TheTankGuns) September 11, 2024
Did Kamala wear headphones that look like earrings to CHEAT at the debate? … they look EXACTLY the same
They’re called NOVA H1 Audio Earrings… pic.twitter.com/9U44m0gpib
Of course, according to Reuters, this turned out to be entirely baseless. The media firm dug into the footage and reported no evidence of any earpiece-microphone device masquerading as earrings. The dangling jewelry in question? Just earrings. The kind that…well, just hangs there doing absolutely nothing except looking nice. Still, that didn’t stop the internet sleuths from running wild with this theory.
Cut-Off Controversy: A CNN Conspiracy?
If the mic-earrings scandal wasn’t strange enough, Harris was also at the center of a controversy surrounding an interview she did with CNN’s Dana Bash and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. Some Twitter users claimed that CNN had abruptly cut off the interview, possibly to protect Harris from difficult questions or further gaffes. These claims? Once again, pure fiction.
CNN's highly promoted Kamala Harris interview tonight is only 18 minutes long and Kamala Harris defends policy shifts. They won't release the transcript, and it seems like the media is working overtime to cover for Kamala. Release the video! pic.twitter.com/QgC5np7Gk4— DEL (@delinthecity_) August 29, 2024
Again, we turn to Reuters and guess what? The interview wasn’t cut short. CNN released the full transcript to show that Harris’ conversation went exactly as planned. But in today’s world of hyper-suspicion and half-baked conspiracies, it's no wonder people would believe that a major news outlet was suddenly censoring the Vice President. Why fact-check when you can just tweet something unhinged?
Crypto Conundrum: Harris’ Late Entry to the Digital Party
Now let’s shift to something that Harris might actually care about—crypto. Kamala Harris hasn’t exactly been the loudest voice when it comes to digital assets and blockchain technology. In fact, her stance has often been lukewarm at best, leaving many in the crypto community skeptical about her genuine interest. Here’s an article I wrote a while back talking about her apparent back and forth over crypto.
However, a recent appearance at a $27 million fundraiser suggests she’s starting to warm up to the idea of digital assets. Harris dropped a few lines about how she’d "encourage digital assets" while expressing interest in artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain. The problem? It all seems a bit late to the party. Her past reluctance has left many wondering if her current support is just a matter of political FOMO.
"On Sun. Harris signaled support for cryptocurrencies at a fundraiser...Mark Cuban said Harris’s campaign has been in close communication with [the] crypto industry...Anthony Scaramucci said last week he is advising the Harris campaign on crypto policies" https://t.co/HHyLLY2X5w pic.twitter.com/J399IV5qkH— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) September 24, 2024
Her words might sound encouraging to some, but her history speaks volumes. Harris has been careful—almost too careful—when discussing crypto. She has mostly stayed on the fence, neither embracing nor fully rejecting the idea of integrating digital assets into the mainstream economy. In addition, if you take a look my previous article, experts have expressed concern that, at the time, she wasn’t as well informed on the matter as she might have been.
From Crypto Caution to Political Calculations
At the end of the day, Kamala Harris remains a somewhat enigmatic figure when it comes to major issues like crypto. One moment she’s suggesting she might encourage digital assets, and the next, she’s saying almost nothing at all about the topic.
For someone aiming to win over the tech and financial crowd, her lack of a strong stance is peculiar. But perhaps that’s just her style—cautious, calculated, and always waiting to see which way the political wind blows. Whether her recent comments signal a true shift in her position, or just another chapter in her political strategy, only time will tell.
What we do know for sure? Harris' earrings aren’t microphones, CNN didn’t cut off her interview, and the internet’s conspiracy engine remains alive and well. And as for her crypto stance? Let's just say she’s coming down off the fence, but she hasn’t quite leapt into the ring yet. At least not to the same extent as Donald Trump. I don’t know about you, but personally, I think the idea of owning a Donald Trump Captain America-style NFT is just amazing. Though possibly for all the wrong reasons.
