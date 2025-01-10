Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

From Wildfires to Firewalls: BlackRock et al Leave Climate Coalitions

From Wildfires to Firewalls: BlackRock et al Leave Climate Coalitions

Friday, 10/01/2025 | 08:15 GMT by Louis Parks
  • California wildfires claim lives, destroy homes in Los Angeles, and Pacific Palisades.
  • North Carolina braces for massive storm as US banks quit net-zero alliances.
  • BlackRock and other Wall Street giants pull out of climate coalitions.
California wildfire
BlackRock et al leave climate coalitions amid wildfires in California.

As wildfires blaze in California and a fierce storm brews in North Carolina, Wall Street’s climate pledges go up in smoke as BlackRock and others back out of climate conventions before Trump’s inauguration.

California Wildfires Highlight Increasing Climate Disasters

Los Angeles is in flames—again. Wildfires have claimed at least ten lives, scorched thousands of homes and businesses, and wreaked havoc in California neighborhoods like upscale Pacific Palisades.

Famous names like Jamie Lee Curtis and Billy Crystal are among the victims who lost their homes in the inferno. Officials traced the fire’s origins to a wooded arroyo behind a house on Piedra Morada Drive, but lightning—often the usual suspect—was ruled out early. The fires, driven by relentless winds, underscore California’s ongoing battle with climate-fueled catastrophes.

North Carolina: Storm Clouds and Stark Realities

While California fights fires, North Carolina braces for a storm the likes of which of the state hasn’t seen in decades. North Carolina is preparing for a massive storm predicted to bring serious amounts of snow and ice, enough to cut power in the middle of the winter. As the storm looms, residents are being urged to prepare to as Duke Energy, the local power provider, warns that half an inch of ice could well damage power lines.

Climate extremes are becoming the norm, and the stark contrast between the fire-scorched West and the storm-battered East couldn’t be clearer. But as nature rages on both coasts, Wall Street has quietly retreated from its climate commitments.

Wall Street’s Climate Backpedal: Banks Bail on Net-Zero

In a move as subtle as a fire alarm in a windstorm, major U.S. institutions—including BlackRock—have withdrawn from net-zero alliances just days before Trump’s inauguration. The Net Zero Banking Alliance, a UN-backed coalition that commits financial institutions to align lending and investment portfolios with net-zero emissions by 2050, has lost some of its biggest players. JP Morgan has become the latest major bank to exit the UN-backed Alliance, joining Citigroup, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, and Goldman Sachs. All six institutions have withdrawn since early December.

BlackRock, meanwhile, have announced that they intend to leave the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative. The Initiative is a global coalition of asset managers dedicated to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or earlier. This commitment aligns with their fiduciary responsibilities to clients and beneficiaries and supports global efforts to limit temperature increases to 1.5 degrees Celsius. The initiative also promotes investment strategies consistent with the goal of reaching net-zero emissions within the same timeframe.

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, cited mounting political and legal pressures as reasons for its exit. ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investing, once a golden ticket for Wall Street, has become a lightning rod for criticism from conservative lawmakers and regulators.

The timing? Impeccable. The decision? Controversial. The message? Climate commitments are optional when profits are on the line.

California, Climate, and Cash: A Toxic Triangle

The irony is rich—almost as rich as the banks themselves. While California burns, North Carolina braces for impact, Wall Street’s retreat from climate pledges sends a clear signal: climate change is bad for business.

California’s wildfires are already wreaking havoc on insurers, utility companies, and real estate markets. Homeowners in fire-prone areas are seeing skyrocketing insurance premiums or losing coverage altogether. The fires are not just environmental disasters; they’re economic ones, too.

BlackRock’s decision to bail on net-zero comes as it faces shareholder scrutiny and political pushback over its ESG practices. For all the talk of green energy and climate responsibility, the financial sector’s actions speak louder than its marketing slogans.

Storms Ahead: What’s Next for Climate Finance?

With Wall Street retreating and natural disasters escalating, the future of climate finance is murky at best. BlackRock and other banks argue that they’re still committed to sustainability, just not under the constraints of alliances like Net Zero. Critics, however, see this as a clear abdication of responsibility.

Flames, Floods, and Financial Follies

California’s wildfires and North Carolina’s storms are not just weather events—they’re wake-up calls. Yet Wall Street seems to have hit the snooze button. As BlackRock and its peers step back from climate commitments, the disconnect between environmental urgency and financial priorities has never been starker.

For now, the fires rage, the storm looms, and Wall Street watches from the sidelines, calculating the cost of doing nothing.

For more stories around the edge of finance, follow our Trending section.

About the Author: Louis Parks
Louis Parks
About the Author: Louis Parks
Louis Parks has lived and worked in and around the Middle East for much of his professional career. He writes about the meeting of the tech and finance worlds.
