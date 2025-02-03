Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

DeepSeek Faces Italy Ban over Data Privacy as Crypto Traders Watch 2025 Forecasts

Monday, 03/02/2025 | 12:57 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The decision follows similar probes by regulators in Ireland and France into DeepSeek’s practices.
  • Despite the ban, some Italian users report the chatbot remains accessible via downloaded apps and web.
DeepSeek

Italy's data protection authority, the Garante, has ordered DeepSeek to block its chatbot in the country. The decision follows the Chinese startup's failure to address privacy concerns. The Garante questioned DeepSeek about its data collection practices, including the sources, purposes, and legal basis for gathering personal data.

Meanwhile, DeepSeek AI, known for predictive analytics, uses machine learning and sentiment analysis. The platform recently released projections for XRP and Bitcoin in 2025, which made many crypto enthusiasts very optimistic about the crypto market.

DeepSeek Blocked by Italy over Data Privacy

The regulator emphasized the importance of protecting Italian users' data. Despite DeepSeek's claim that its AI models rival those from the United States, the Garante issued an immediate block. The order coincides with investigations by data regulators in Ireland and France, reported by Reuters.

DeepSeek removed its AI assistant from Italian app stores but argued it should not be subject to local regulation . Agostino Ghiglia of the Garante remarked that DeepSeek's response worsened its position. Ghiglia insisted on the need for user consent based on clear data usage information.

The Garante is known for its proactive stance on AI. It previously banned Microsoft-backed ChatGPT over privacy concerns. Despite the block, some Italian users report continued access to DeepSeek's chatbot. The web version remains operational.

DeepSeek Outlines 2025 Crypto Price Scenarios

DeepSeek AI analyzed Ripple's legal situation, ODL platform adoption, and market trends to predict that XRP could trade between $3.50 and $5.00 by the end of 2025. A positive outcome in Ripple's legal case could boost investor confidence and institutional adoption, with a 70% probability of success, as reported by Finance Magnates.

For Bitcoin, DeepSeek AI outlined three scenarios: a base case range of $100,000 to $150,000, a bullish scenario of $350,000, and a peak of $500,000 in a black swan event.

Recent market activity, such as Bitcoin’s 5.74% rebound to $103,000, reflects the influence of global economic factors. DeepSeek AI’s optimistic projections for both XRP and Bitcoin suggest confidence in their long-term potential.

Unauthorized DeepSeek Tokens Surge Amid AI Hype

Unauthorized cryptocurrency tokens using the DeepSeek name have appeared on several blockchain networks, with one token briefly reaching a market capitalization of $48 million, despite warnings from the company.

This surge coincides with DeepSeek's rise in the AI sector, which has contributed to broader market instability, including Bitcoin dropping below $100,000 and XRP testing monthly lows.

The primary fraudulent token, launched on the Solana blockchain, generated $150 million in trading volume and attracted over 22,000 wallet holders. DeepSeek has denied any connection to cryptocurrency projects and cautioned users about potential scams. Another fake token also gained traction, reaching a $13 million market cap before declining.

