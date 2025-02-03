DeepSeek Faces Italy Ban over Data Privacy as Crypto Traders Watch 2025 Forecasts

Italy's data protection authority, the Garante, has ordered DeepSeek to block its chatbot in the country. The decision follows the Chinese startup's failure to address privacy concerns. The Garante questioned DeepSeek about its data collection practices, including the sources, purposes, and legal basis for gathering personal data.

Meanwhile, DeepSeek AI, known for predictive analytics, uses machine learning Machine Learning Machine learning is defined as an application of artificial intelligence (AI) that looks to automatically learn and improve from experience without being explicitly programmed. Machine learning is a rapidly growing field that also focuses on the development of computer programs that can access data and use it learn for themselves.This has many potential benefits for most industries and sectors, including the financial services industry. and sentiment analysis. The platform recently released projections for XRP and Bitcoin in 2025, which made many crypto enthusiasts very optimistic about the crypto market.

DeepSeek Blocked by Italy over Data Privacy

The regulator emphasized the importance of protecting Italian users' data. Despite DeepSeek's claim that its AI models rival those from the United States, the Garante issued an immediate block. The order coincides with investigations by data regulators in Ireland and France, reported by Reuters.

Giorgia Meloni, the Prime Minister of Italy, said, "Italy was the first country to ban DeepSeek. I hoped that other Western countries, especially the United States, would follow suit. But I didn't expect that I'd end up being 'left alone'. " Right after she said this, Meloni… pic.twitter.com/hjeqsRqxdK — 雁过留声 (@szygls) February 3, 2025

DeepSeek removed its AI assistant from Italian app stores but argued it should not be subject to local regulation Regulation Like any other industry with a high net worth, the financial services industry is tightly regulated to help curb illicit behavior and manipulation. Each asset class has its own set of protocols put in place to combat their respective forms of abuse.In the foreign exchange space, regulation is assumed by authorities in multiple jurisdictions, though ultimately lacking a binding international order. Who are the Industry’s Leading Regulators?Regulators such as the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority ( Like any other industry with a high net worth, the financial services industry is tightly regulated to help curb illicit behavior and manipulation. Each asset class has its own set of protocols put in place to combat their respective forms of abuse.In the foreign exchange space, regulation is assumed by authorities in multiple jurisdictions, though ultimately lacking a binding international order. Who are the Industry’s Leading Regulators?Regulators such as the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority ( Read this Term. Agostino Ghiglia of the Garante remarked that DeepSeek's response worsened its position. Ghiglia insisted on the need for user consent based on clear data usage information.

The Garante is known for its proactive stance on AI. It previously banned Microsoft-backed ChatGPT over privacy concerns. Despite the block, some Italian users report continued access to DeepSeek's chatbot. The web version remains operational.

DeepSeek Outlines 2025 Crypto Price Scenarios

DeepSeek AI analyzed Ripple's legal situation, ODL platform adoption, and market trends to predict that XRP could trade between $3.50 and $5.00 by the end of 2025. A positive outcome in Ripple's legal case could boost investor confidence and institutional adoption, with a 70% probability of success, as reported by Finance Magnates.

For Bitcoin, DeepSeek AI outlined three scenarios: a base case range of $100,000 to $150,000, a bullish scenario of $350,000, and a peak of $500,000 in a black swan event.

Recent market activity, such as Bitcoin’s 5.74% rebound to $103,000, reflects the influence of global economic factors. DeepSeek AI’s optimistic projections for both XRP and Bitcoin suggest confidence in their long-term potential.

To prevent any potential harm, we reiterate that @deepseek_ai is our sole official account on Twitter/X.



Any accounts:

- representing us

- using identical avatars

- using similar names

are impersonations.



Please stay vigilant to avoid being misled! — DeepSeek (@deepseek_ai) January 28, 2025

Unauthorized DeepSeek Tokens Surge Amid AI Hype

Unauthorized cryptocurrency tokens using the DeepSeek name have appeared on several blockchain networks, with one token briefly reaching a market capitalization of $48 million, despite warnings from the company.

This surge coincides with DeepSeek's rise in the AI sector, which has contributed to broader market instability, including Bitcoin dropping below $100,000 and XRP testing monthly lows.

The primary fraudulent token, launched on the Solana blockchain, generated $150 million in trading volume and attracted over 22,000 wallet holders. DeepSeek has denied any connection to cryptocurrency projects and cautioned users about potential scams. Another fake token also gained traction, reaching a $13 million market cap before declining.