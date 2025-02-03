Italy's data protection authority, the Garante, has ordered
DeepSeek to block its chatbot in the country. The decision follows the Chinese
startup's failure to address privacy concerns. The Garante questioned DeepSeek
about its data collection practices, including the sources, purposes, and legal
basis for gathering personal data.
Meanwhile, DeepSeek AI, known for predictive analytics, uses
machine learning
Read this Term and sentiment analysis. The platform recently released
projections for XRP and Bitcoin in 2025, which made many crypto enthusiasts
very optimistic about the crypto market.
DeepSeek Blocked by Italy over Data Privacy
The regulator emphasized the importance of protecting
Italian users' data. Despite DeepSeek's claim that its AI models rival those
from the United States, the Garante issued an immediate block. The order
coincides with investigations by data regulators in Ireland and France,
reported by Reuters.
Giorgia Meloni, the Prime Minister of Italy, said, "Italy was the first country to ban DeepSeek. I hoped that other Western countries, especially the United States, would follow suit. But I didn't expect that I'd end up being 'left alone'. " Right after she said this, Meloni… pic.twitter.com/hjeqsRqxdK— 雁过留声 (@szygls) February 3, 2025
DeepSeek removed its AI assistant from Italian app stores
but argued it should not be subject to local regulation
Read this Term. Agostino Ghiglia of
the Garante remarked that DeepSeek's response worsened its position. Ghiglia
insisted on the need for user consent based on clear data usage information.
The Garante is known for its proactive stance on AI. It
previously banned Microsoft-backed ChatGPT over privacy concerns. Despite the
block, some Italian users report continued access to DeepSeek's chatbot. The
web version remains operational.
DeepSeek Outlines 2025 Crypto Price Scenarios
DeepSeek AI analyzed Ripple's legal situation, ODL platform
adoption, and market trends to predict that XRP
could trade between $3.50 and $5.00 by the end of 2025. A positive outcome
in Ripple's legal case could boost investor confidence and institutional
adoption, with a 70% probability of success, as reported by Finance Magnates.
For Bitcoin, DeepSeek AI outlined three scenarios: a base
case range of $100,000 to $150,000, a bullish scenario of $350,000, and a peak
of $500,000 in a black swan event.
Recent market activity, such as Bitcoin’s 5.74% rebound to
$103,000, reflects the influence of global economic factors. DeepSeek AI’s
optimistic projections for both XRP and Bitcoin suggest confidence in their
long-term potential.
To prevent any potential harm, we reiterate that @deepseek_ai is our sole official account on Twitter/X.— DeepSeek (@deepseek_ai) January 28, 2025
Any accounts:
- representing us
- using identical avatars
- using similar names
are impersonations.
Please stay vigilant to avoid being misled!
Unauthorized DeepSeek Tokens Surge Amid AI Hype
Unauthorized cryptocurrency tokens using the DeepSeek
name have appeared on several blockchain networks, with one token briefly
reaching a market capitalization of $48 million, despite warnings from the
company.
This surge coincides with DeepSeek's rise in the AI sector,
which has contributed to broader market instability, including Bitcoin
dropping below $100,000 and XRP testing monthly lows.
The primary fraudulent token, launched on the Solana
blockchain, generated $150 million in trading volume and attracted over 22,000
wallet holders. DeepSeek has denied any connection to cryptocurrency projects
and cautioned users about potential scams. Another fake token also gained
traction, reaching a $13 million market cap before declining.
