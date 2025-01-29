BTCUSD Eyes Breakout: CNB Weighs $7B Bitcoin Purchase While China Offloads $20B

The Czech National Bank (CNB) is considering Bitcoin as part of its reserve diversification strategy, while China has reportedly sold a significant portion of its holdings. The CNB board is set to review the proposal at a meeting on January 30, according to the Financial Times. Meanwhile, China is believed to have sold nearly $20 billion worth of Bitcoin linked to the PlusToken Ponzi scheme.

Czech Central Bank Reviews Bitcoin Reserves Plan

If approved, CNB’s Bitcoin investment could exceed $7.3 billion. This estimate is based on the bank’s total reserves of more than $146 billion, according to André Dragosch, head of research at Bitwise. He noted that such a purchase would represent approximately 5.3 months of newly mined Bitcoin supply.

Czech National Bank May Allocate Up to 5% of Reserves to Bitcoin as Part of Diversification Strategy, Potentially Acquiring BTC Worth Around $7.3 Billion

Earlier in January, CNB board adviser Janis Aliapulios told Cointelegraph that the bank was not considering Bitcoin investments at the time. Instead, the bank planned to increase its gold holdings to 5% of total assets by 2028. However, Governor Aleš Michl has since indicated that Bitcoin is now under review as a potential reserve asset, though further analysis is required before a decision is made.

China Liquidates Bitcoin, BlackRock Increases Holdings

China’s reported Bitcoin sales stem from assets seized in 2019 from the PlusToken scheme, which defrauded investors of billions. CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju suggested that around 194,000 BTC was gradually liquidated through exchanges such as Huobi. While Chinese authorities previously stated that the seized funds were transferred to the national treasury, they did not confirm whether they were sold or retained.

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has been accumulating Bitcoin, purchasing the asset for five consecutive trading days. The firm’s largest acquisition Acquisition Acquisition means acquiring or taking possession or the securing of property, services, or abilities. To put it simply, it is the act or process of acquiring or gaining. You can acquire a work of art, you can acquire an ability such as speaking another language, you can acquire a business or shares in a company and you can acquire an accountant's service. For example, you can acquire a new car. In a broad sense, Acquisition can mean the act of taking ownership or possession of something. There Acquisition means acquiring or taking possession or the securing of property, services, or abilities. To put it simply, it is the act or process of acquiring or gaining. You can acquire a work of art, you can acquire an ability such as speaking another language, you can acquire a business or shares in a company and you can acquire an accountant's service. For example, you can acquire a new car. In a broad sense, Acquisition can mean the act of taking ownership or possession of something. There Read this Term of the year occurred on January 21, when it bought $600 million worth of Bitcoin, according to Arkham Intelligence. Institutional demand has helped offset selling pressure from China’s reported liquidations.