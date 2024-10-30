Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> Retail FX
> XTB Reports 67% Revenue Growth in Q3, Net Profit Nearly Doubles

XTB Reports 67% Revenue Growth in Q3, Net Profit Nearly Doubles

Wednesday, 30/10/2024 | 20:04 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • The company's consolidated net profit for the third quarter was more than PLN 200 million.
  • Operating expenses for the quarter increased to PLN 208.5 million, reportedly due to higher salaries, marketing costs, and commissions.
XTB Headquarter in Warsaw, Poland
XTB Headquarter in Warsaw, Poland

XTB released its preliminary and operating financial results for the third quarter, highlighting growth in client acquisition and profit during the period. The publicly listed Polish fintech company attracted over 108,000 new clients, a 60% increase year-over-year. It also reported a consolidated net profit of PLN 203.8 million, nearly doubling its earnings from the previous year.

Revenues and Profits

XTB's financial results for Q3 2024 revealed a consolidated revenue of PLN 470.2 million, marking a 67.3% increase compared to the same quarter in 2023. The firm attributed the significant revenue growth to heightened market volatility observed in July and August, which reportedly facilitated sustained trading activity.

Additionally, the active client base surged 68.7%, reaching 474,100 individuals. The volume of CFD transactions dipped slightly to 1,912,400 lots, down from 2,011,500 lots in the same period last year. However, profitability per lot increased, rising from PLN 140 to PLN 246.

Source: XTB

XTB’s revenue mix further showed a shift in trading interests, with CFDs based on indexes now contributing 44.9% of total revenues, a significant jump from 25.4% the previous year. This shift reflected the rising profitability of indices like the US 100, German DAX, and US 500.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses in Q3 2024 increased to PLN 208.5 million, a rise of PLN 43.5 million from the previous year. Key areas of expenditure included salaries, marketing, and commissions paid to payment service providers. The management board anticipates operational costs may rise by approximately 20% throughout 2024, driven by ongoing client acquisition efforts and geographical expansion.

Source: XTB

The company aims to maintain its trajectory by acquiring an average of 65,000 to 90,000 new clients quarterly. With a total of 129,700 new clients in Q1, 102,600 in Q2, and over 108,100 in Q3, XTB is well-positioned to meet its ambitious targets.

XTB's management board reportedly plans to recommend dividend payments between 50% to 100% of the standalone net profit, contingent upon factors such as future profitability and capital adequacy ratios. As of Q3 2024, XTB's total capital ratio stood at a notable 207%, indicating a strong capacity to manage risk while fostering growth.

XTB released its preliminary and operating financial results for the third quarter, highlighting growth in client acquisition and profit during the period. The publicly listed Polish fintech company attracted over 108,000 new clients, a 60% increase year-over-year. It also reported a consolidated net profit of PLN 203.8 million, nearly doubling its earnings from the previous year.

Revenues and Profits

XTB's financial results for Q3 2024 revealed a consolidated revenue of PLN 470.2 million, marking a 67.3% increase compared to the same quarter in 2023. The firm attributed the significant revenue growth to heightened market volatility observed in July and August, which reportedly facilitated sustained trading activity.

Additionally, the active client base surged 68.7%, reaching 474,100 individuals. The volume of CFD transactions dipped slightly to 1,912,400 lots, down from 2,011,500 lots in the same period last year. However, profitability per lot increased, rising from PLN 140 to PLN 246.

Source: XTB

XTB’s revenue mix further showed a shift in trading interests, with CFDs based on indexes now contributing 44.9% of total revenues, a significant jump from 25.4% the previous year. This shift reflected the rising profitability of indices like the US 100, German DAX, and US 500.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses in Q3 2024 increased to PLN 208.5 million, a rise of PLN 43.5 million from the previous year. Key areas of expenditure included salaries, marketing, and commissions paid to payment service providers. The management board anticipates operational costs may rise by approximately 20% throughout 2024, driven by ongoing client acquisition efforts and geographical expansion.

Source: XTB

The company aims to maintain its trajectory by acquiring an average of 65,000 to 90,000 new clients quarterly. With a total of 129,700 new clients in Q1, 102,600 in Q2, and over 108,100 in Q3, XTB is well-positioned to meet its ambitious targets.

XTB's management board reportedly plans to recommend dividend payments between 50% to 100% of the standalone net profit, contingent upon factors such as future profitability and capital adequacy ratios. As of Q3 2024, XTB's total capital ratio stood at a notable 207%, indicating a strong capacity to manage risk while fostering growth.

Topics
xtb
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared Kirui
  • 1358 Articles
  • 16 Followers
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
  • 1358 Articles
  • 16 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

Retail FX

Featured Videos

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event
More Videos

  • The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

  • Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

  • 🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

  • 🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}