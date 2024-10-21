Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

ASIC's "Rewrite" Game-Changing Rules Just Went Live: Is Your CFD Brokerage Ready?

Monday, 21/10/2024 | 07:20 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • 1st part of Australia's new OTC derivative reporting rules has just come into effect.
  • CFD Brokers must now provide collateral reporting, new unique identifiers, and standardized XML formatting.
asic rewrite

Australian CFD brokers are bracing for significant changes to their reporting obligations as the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) finalizes its "ASIC Rewrite" of OTC derivative reporting rules, set to commence today (Monday).

CFD Brokers Face New Reporting Requirements as ASIC Rewrite Looms

The new rules, which have been years in the making, will introduce sweeping changes to how CFD brokers report transactions and manage client data. Key updates include the requirement to report collected collateral, new unique identifier fields, and a shift to XML formatting.

What is changing for CFD brokers?

  • Expanded collateral reporting: Brokers must now report margin received from clients, not just margin posted to hedging counterparties. This provides regulators with a more comprehensive view of collateral flows.
  • Revised single-sided reporting rules: The framework for single-sided reporting relief has been updated, potentially affecting how some trades are reported.
  • New identifier fields: The introduction of Unique Transaction Identifiers (UTIs) and Unique Product Identifiers (UPIs) aims to improve trade matching and product classification across the industry.
  • Standardized data format: Reports must now be submitted in XML format, promoting consistency and easier data processing.
Sophie Gerber, Co-CEO, Director at TRAction Fintech

"The ASIC Rewrite will bring many major and minor reporting changes for CFDs brokers," said Sophie Gerber, co-CEO of TRAction Fintech. "Previously, reporting entities (such as CFD brokers) only had to report collateral that was ‘posted.’ Now, they will also have to report collateral received.”

Gerber highlighted that the implementation is staggered, with the bulk of changes coming into effect now, followed by additional requirements in October 2025:

"CFD brokers should consider the changes, particularly the impact of the additional requirement to report collected collateral in relation to derivatives on behalf of their clients," Gerber advised. "Whether this will be strenuous on the business and require additional resourcing, along with the timing of the two implementation dates, should be carefully considered."

What are UTIs and UPIs?

The ASIC Rewrite introduces new concepts such as Unique Transaction Identifiers (UTIs) and Unique Product Identifiers (UPIs), aligning Australian reporting standards more closely with global practices.

UTIs

UTIs are like unique barcodes for individual derivatives transactions. They allow regulators and market participants to identify and track specific trades across different systems and institutions. UTIs help prevent double-counting of trades and make it easier to reconcile trade data. When a derivatives trade is executed, it is assigned a UTI - typically a long alphanumeric code. This UTI stays with the trade throughout its lifecycle, allowing it to be tracked even if it is modified or transferred between parties.

UPIs

UPIs are standardized codes that identify specific types of derivatives products. They provide a consistent way to classify and identify the particular product being traded, such as a certain type of interest rate swap or credit default swap.

UPIs are typically shorter codes that represent the key characteristics of a derivatives product. By using UPIs, regulators and market participants can more easily analyze market activity and risk across comparable products, even when those products are traded on different platforms or in different jurisdictions.

To Sum Up

UTIs identify specific trades, while UPIs identify what type of product was traded. Together, these identifiers help create a more organized and transparent derivatives market by providing consistent ways to label and track trades and products across different institutions and jurisdictions.

As the October 2024 deadline approached, ASIC provided further guidance to help firms transition to the new reporting regime.

About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
