Swissquote, Bitget, IG Group, and More: Executive Moves of the Week

Sunday, 03/11/2024 | 06:00 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • Kraken and CAPEX.com also reported notable executive moves this week.
This week in our executive news coverage: Kraken recruited Stephanie Lemmerman as the new Chief Financial Officer; Virgin Money's Former Executive joined IG Group as CFO; Swissquote promoted a 22-year veteran to the new People Chief Post; and Exinity's Former Country Manager will now lead CAPEX.com in Colombia. Elsewhere, Binance's Former executives joined the crypto exchange Bitget.

Kraken Recruits Stephanie Lemmerman as Chief Financial Officer

Kraken hired Stephanie Lemmerman as its new Chief Financial Officer. Lemmerman, who has a background in fintech and crypto, will step into the new role as the exchange aims to deepen its presence in the crypto and financial sectors. Lemmerman has extensive experience in the financial landscape, including her recent tenure as CFO at Dapper Labs, a blockchain and NFT company.

Stephanie Lemmerman, Source: LinkedIn

Commenting about the appointment, Arjun Sethi, the Co-CEO at Kraken, said: “Stephanie has deep expertise across fintech, gaming, and consumer crypto at scale. She’s one of the best financial and operations thinkers I've met in a long time. As we continue on our path of growth, I look forward to partnering with her to build more bridges into the world of crypto rails and between traditional finance and decentralized financial technology.”

Virgin Money's Former Executive Joins IG Group as CFO

IG Group named Clifford Abrahams Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director, effective December. Abrahams will join the Board in his new role. He brings experience as a CFO across major financial institutions.

Clifford Abrahams
Clifford Abrahams, Source: LinkedIn

Most recently, Abrahams served as Group CFO for Virgin Money UK, a position he held since 2021. Before Virgin Money, he was Group CFO at ABN AMRO Bank for nearly four years. He held the same role at the Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd Group.

Swissquote Promotes 22-Year Veteran to New People Chief Post

Swissquote created the Chief People Officer position and appointed its long-serving Head of Human Resources, Tara Yip, to the new role effective January. The appointment marked a significant strategic shift for Switzerland's online bank as it elevates human capital management to the executive level.

Yip, who has led Swissquote's HR operations for over two decades, will reportedly join the company's Executive Management team in her new capacity. A Swiss native born in 1973, Yip reportedly brings extensive experience in talent management, diversity initiatives, and organizational development to the role.

Tara Yip, Source: LinkedIn

Exinity's Former Country Manager to Lead CAPEX.com in Colombia

Geofrey Briñez joined CAPEX.com as Country Manager in Colombia. Briñez brings extensive experience from several previous responsibilities to in the financial and tech industries. Most recently, Briñez was the Country Manager at Exinity for six months, focusing on product launches and strategic growth.

Geofrey Briñez
Geofrey Briñez, Source: LinkedIn

Before this, he worked at Equiti Capital as a Business Development and Account Manager for about two and half years, where he focused on business development within the Latin American market. Briñez also held short-term roles, including as a Sales Specialist at LB Sistemas.

Another Former Binance Exec Joins Bitget Crypto Exchange

Bitget appointed Min Lin, Binance's Former Regional Vice President for Latin America, as its Chief Business Officer. Lin will reportedly focus on strengthening Bitget's presence in key regional markets and expanding its product offerings.

Min Lin, Source: Bitget

Lin joined Bitget after leading Binance's Latin American operations, where he played a key role in regulatory compliance and strategic growth. Prior to entering the crypto sector, he served as an executive director in Goldman Sachs' Global Markets Division for over five years.

About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared Kirui
  • 1366 Articles
  • 16 Followers
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
  • 1366 Articles
  • 16 Followers

