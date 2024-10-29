Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Swissquote Promotes 22-Year Veteran to New People Chief Post

Tuesday, 29/10/2024 | 06:39 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • The bank has created a CPO position and has promoted long-serving HR head Tara Yip to the role.
  • Effective 2025, she will join the company's Executive Management team.
Tara Yip, Chief People Officer at Swissquote. Source: YouTube
Swissquote has announced the creation of a Chief People Officer (CPO) position, appointing long-serving Head of Human Resources Tara Yip to the role effective January 1, 2025.

The appointment marks a significant strategic shift for Switzerland's leading online bank as it elevates human capital management to the executive level. Yip, who has led Swissquote's HR operations for over two decades, will join the company's Executive Management team in her new capacity.

A Swiss native born in 1973, Yip brings extensive experience in talent management, diversity initiatives, and organizational development to the role. During her 22-year tenure as Head of Human Resources, she has played a pivotal role in managing the company's workforce expansion and integrating personnel from various acquisitions.

"We are pleased to promote Tara as our new Chief People Officer from January 2025", says Marc Bürki, CEO of Swissquote. "Tara, in her role as Head Human Resources, has been instrumental to the company’s growth story. In a competitive environment where people are key to the success of a company, Tara’s expertise, experience, and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to grow."

The CPO position was created as Swissquote continues to expand its digital banking operations. Yip, who holds a psychology degree from the University of Geneva, will strengthen the company's people-centric culture.

This is another significant C-level move following the appointment of a new Chief Operating Officer (COO) a year ago. In September 2023, Swissquote named Nestor Verrier as COO, succeeding Lino Finini, who retired at the end of last year.

Swissquote Reports 19% Revenue Growth

Swissquote reported CHF 316.9 million in net revenues for the first half of 2024, reflecting a 19.3% increase compared to the same period last year. The company's pre-tax profit rose to CHF 169.7 million, a significant 35.9% growth. Additionally, client assets grew to CHF 68 billion, up 19.6%, with net new money inflows totaling CHF 3.8 billion. In light of these results, Swissquote has revised its 2024 pre-tax profit target to CHF 320 million.

The Swiss-based online broker has also increased its visibility in sports sponsorships, becoming the principal sponsor for two local ice hockey teams, Zurich’s ZSC Lions and Genève-Servette Hockey Club.

Last week, Swissquote expanded its services to offer fractional share trading. By removing the need to purchase full shares, Swissquote aims to give clients more flexibility. Previously, trading strategies were often constrained by share prices instead of available funds.

Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
