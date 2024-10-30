Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> Executives
> Former Virgin Money Executive Joins IG Group as CFO

Former Virgin Money Executive Joins IG Group as CFO

Wednesday, 30/10/2024 | 11:20 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Previously, Clifford Abrahams was CFO at ABN AMRO and Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd Group.
  • He has a background in finance, with roles at Morgan Stanley and Aviva.
executive move

IG Group Holdings plc has appointed Clifford Abrahams as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and as an Executive Director, effective December 16, 2024. Abrahams will join the Board in his new role.

IG Group Names CFO

Clifford Abrahams
Clifford Abrahams, Source: LinkedIn

Abrahams brings experience as a CFO across major financial institutions. Most recently, he served as Group CFO for Virgin Money UK plc, a position he held since 2021. Before Virgin Money, he was Group CFO at ABN AMRO Bank for nearly four years. Earlier, he held the same role at Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd Group.

Commenting on his appointment, Abrahams said: “I am delighted to be joining IG at such an exciting time. IG has a significant opportunity to take share in large, fragmented markets and I look forward to working with Corcoran and the team to accelerate the delivery of the growth strategy.”

William Mead recently assumed the role as Head of Operations at IG Group, as reported by Finance Magnates. Mead has previously held multiple roles within IG Group.

From October 2019 to August 2024, he served as Head of Trading Operations. Prior to this, he was the Global Head of Credit and Client Money from January 2017 to October 2019. Both positions were based in London.

Meanwhile, IG has announced that PayPal will no longer be available as a payment option for UK users. Following discussions with the Financial Conduct Authority, IG adjusted its payment methods. Users are advised to consider alternatives, such as Apple Pay, which offers instant transactions and high authorization rates.

Finance Veteran Joins Board

Breon Corcoran, Chief Executive Officer
Breon Corcoran, CEO, IG Group, Source: LinkedIn

Abrahams began his career at Morgan Stanley, where he was Managing Director in the Financial Institutions Group. He then spent a decade at Aviva, working in senior finance roles.

He holds an MBA from Wharton Business School and an MA in Economics from Cambridge University.

Breon Corcoran, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “I look forward to welcoming Abrahams to IG at this important stage in our development. His experience will be invaluable as we enter the next phase of growth.”

IG Group Holdings plc has appointed Clifford Abrahams as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and as an Executive Director, effective December 16, 2024. Abrahams will join the Board in his new role.

IG Group Names CFO

Clifford Abrahams
Clifford Abrahams, Source: LinkedIn

Abrahams brings experience as a CFO across major financial institutions. Most recently, he served as Group CFO for Virgin Money UK plc, a position he held since 2021. Before Virgin Money, he was Group CFO at ABN AMRO Bank for nearly four years. Earlier, he held the same role at Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd Group.

Commenting on his appointment, Abrahams said: “I am delighted to be joining IG at such an exciting time. IG has a significant opportunity to take share in large, fragmented markets and I look forward to working with Corcoran and the team to accelerate the delivery of the growth strategy.”

William Mead recently assumed the role as Head of Operations at IG Group, as reported by Finance Magnates. Mead has previously held multiple roles within IG Group.

From October 2019 to August 2024, he served as Head of Trading Operations. Prior to this, he was the Global Head of Credit and Client Money from January 2017 to October 2019. Both positions were based in London.

Meanwhile, IG has announced that PayPal will no longer be available as a payment option for UK users. Following discussions with the Financial Conduct Authority, IG adjusted its payment methods. Users are advised to consider alternatives, such as Apple Pay, which offers instant transactions and high authorization rates.

Finance Veteran Joins Board

Breon Corcoran, Chief Executive Officer
Breon Corcoran, CEO, IG Group, Source: LinkedIn

Abrahams began his career at Morgan Stanley, where he was Managing Director in the Financial Institutions Group. He then spent a decade at Aviva, working in senior finance roles.

He holds an MBA from Wharton Business School and an MA in Economics from Cambridge University.

Breon Corcoran, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “I look forward to welcoming Abrahams to IG at this important stage in our development. His experience will be invaluable as we enter the next phase of growth.”

Topics
industry move
executive moves
executive move
retail
moves
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
  • 1065 Articles
  • 11 Followers
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
  • 1065 Articles
  • 11 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

Executives

Featured Videos

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event
More Videos

  • The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

  • Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

  • 🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

  • 🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}