Another Former Binance Exec Joins Bitget Crypto Exchange

Monday, 28/10/2024 | 15:00 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • Min Lin was appointed the new Chief Business Officer when the platform exceeded 45 million users.
  • The new CBO also worked previously for Goldman Sachs's Global Market Division as the Exec Director.
Min Lin Bitget
Bitget welcomes new Chief Business Officer, Min Lin

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget has appointed Min Lin, former Binance regional vice president for Latin America, as its Chief Business Officer (CBO) as the platform seeks to accelerate its global expansion.

Bitget Names Ex-Binance Executive Lin as Chief Business Officer

Lin joined Bitget after leading Binance's Latin American operations, where he played a key role in regulatory compliance and strategic growth. Prior to entering the crypto sector, he served as an executive director in Goldman Sachs' Global Markets Division for over five years.

Gracy Chen, MD at Bitget
Gracy Chen, Source: LinkedIn

“We are thrilled to welcome Min to our leadership team,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “His impressive track record in scaling cryptocurrency businesses aligns seamlessly with our strategic vision. Min’s insights will be instrumental as we pursue our expansion goals in critical markets. We are dedicated to strengthening our leadership team with top talent, ensuring Bitget remains focused on delivering innovative, user-centric products and services.”

The exchange recently became a sponsor of La Liga, the Spanish football league featuring stars like Lewandowski, Mbappé, and Vinícius Jr. In September, Finance Magnates spoke with the new Chief Legal Officer, Hon Ng, who previously worked at Binance. In the interview, he stated that “Strong compliance doesn’t have to stifle innovation.”

Lin will focus on strengthening Bitget's presence in key regional markets and expanding its product offerings. “I look forward to collaborating with this talented team as we build an ecosystem trusted by millions,” Lin said regarding his appointment.

Bitget Surpassed 45 Million Users

The appointment comes as Bitget, currently ranked as the fourth-largest crypto trading platform by volume, reports substantial growth metrics. The exchange has expanded its user base to 45 million across 150 countries, with particularly strong momentum in Latin America, where it saw a 98% increase in active users this year.

The platform has demonstrated significant growth in 2024, with traffic increasing by 50% and net asset inflows exceeding $700 million in the first half of the year. The exchange's market share grew by 38.4% during this period, leading the industry in growth rate.

In Q3 2024 the platform added 72 new token listings and doubled its staking volume to $2.3 billion. The exchange has also formed strategic partnerships, including becoming the Official Crypto Partner of LALIGA in several regions.

About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 1897 Articles
  • 43 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 1897 Articles
  • 43 Followers

